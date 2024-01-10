Jesse Krohn joins BMW M Team RLL’s GTP squad for 2024 season
BMW M Team RLL completed its driver line-up and revealed the arrival of Jesse Krohn confirmed for the 2024 season in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.
Krohn joins Philipp Eng as the team’s full season drivers in the No. 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 in GTP. The sister car No. 25 prototype will feature the same full-time line-up of Connor De Phillippi and Nick Yelloly.
“I’ve never waited for any season as much as I have for the 2024 one,” said Krohn, winner of the 2020 Daytona 24.
“This is truly a special opportunity for me and I can’t be more grateful to BMW M Motorsport for putting their trust in me. This is basically what I’ve worked my whole life for, driving at the pinnacle of sports car racing in the top class, being the fastest car out on track.
“I think it’s also good that I have the IMSA experience from the past from the GT cars because I can put myself on both sides and know what to expect from the GT drivers as we pass them in traffic. There is a lot I can bring in from the past and going back to racing with BMW M Team RLL is super fun. I always enjoyed racing in the US and everybody at BMW M Team RLL is like my second family there so it’s really exciting to go back there and team up with Philipp for the full IMSA season. I can’t wait to get started; it’s going to be an awesome season.”
Augusto Farfus, who co-drove alongside Eng all of last season, is back in the same car but in a part-time role for the endurance round at Daytona, Sebring and Road Atlanta. Maxime Martin will join DE Phillippe and Yelloly as part of the team’s co-driving plans for Daytona, Sebring and Road Atlanta.
“I am very excited about the trust from BMW M Motorsport to be able to compete in IMSA again,” Eng said.
“It’s an extremely cool race series, and it was a lot of fun to race with our new BMW M Hybrid V8 there last year. It hasn’t been an easy season, but we are heading into the right direction, and this year there can only be one goal: to challenge for wins and the title. That's the stated objective, and I hope we can achieve it. I’m really looking forward to it.”
Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
#25: BMW M Team RLL, BMW M Hybrid V8, GTP: Connor De Phillippi, Maxime Martin
Dries Vanthoor and René Rast will also strengthen the team in IMSA's season opener at Daytona.
“We were happy with the first season with the BMW M Hybrid V8 in the GTP class of the IMSA series – particularly given the difficult preparations,” said Andreas Roos, Head of BMW M Motorsport.
“Despite that, there is obviously plenty of room for improvement when we take the next important step towards our goal to be constantly in contention for race wins and fight for the title in our second season.
“Our drivers will play a big role in this, and we believe we have found a good balance, with a mix of continuity and fresh impulses. Jesse Krohn is the only newcomer among the regular drivers. He has a wealth of experience in the IMSA series and impressed us in his test outings in the BMW M Hybrid V8. We are convinced that he and Philipp Eng will complement each other nicely.
“In the No. 25 car, Connor De Phillippi and Nick Yelloly have proved to be a strong and successful duo. Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin, Dries Vanthoor and René Rast have all gained experience in our LMDh car and are very strong additions in races for the Michelin Endurance Cup, the profile of which has been raised once again.”
Additionally, BMW M works drivers Neil Verhagen, Sheldon van der Linde, Jens Klingmann, Madison Snow and Robby Foley compete in the GTD classes with the BMW M4 GT3 at the Daytona season opener.
Verhagen and van der Linde join reigning champions Paul Miller Racing alongside regulars Snow and Bryan Sellers. Klingmann continues with Turner Motorsport with regular driver Foley as well as Patrick Gallagher and Jake Walker.
BMW announces four cars for 2022 DTM season as Eng returns
BMW announces four cars for 2022 DTM season as Eng returns BMW announces four cars for 2022 DTM season as Eng returns
Eng still hopes for Formula E future despite BMW snub
Eng still hopes for Formula E future despite BMW snub Eng still hopes for Formula E future despite BMW snub
Eng "wishing" for BMW Formula E chance after test
Eng "wishing" for BMW Formula E chance after test Eng "wishing" for BMW Formula E chance after test
Latest news
Extreme E to stop at end of 2024 amid hydrogen transition to Extreme H
Extreme E to stop at end of 2024 amid hydrogen transition to Extreme H Extreme E to stop at end of 2024 amid hydrogen transition to Extreme H
All US F1 races benefit from “outstanding” Las Vegas GP, says Miami boss
All US F1 races benefit from “outstanding” Las Vegas GP, says Miami boss All US F1 races benefit from “outstanding” Las Vegas GP, says Miami boss
Can Dennis and Andretti fend off the Formula E pack?
Can Dennis and Andretti fend off the Formula E pack? Can Dennis and Andretti fend off the Formula E pack?
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar partner with Legacy Motor Club
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar partner with Legacy Motor Club Dollar Tree and Family Dollar partner with Legacy Motor Club
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.