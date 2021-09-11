Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023
IMSA / Laguna Seca Practice report

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque tops practice in WTR Acura

By:

Filipe Albuquerque set the pace in his Wayne Taylor Racing Acura during IMSA’s Hyundai Monterey Sports Car event opening practice session at Laguna Seca on Friday, as the top spot traded hands numerous times.

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque tops practice in WTR Acura

Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi driver Felipe Nasr set the early pace with an opening flying lap of 1m15.989s, which was first beaten by Albuquerque on 1m15.521s, and then Renger van der Zande (Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac) on 1m15.661s and Harry Tincknell (Mazda) on 1m15.540s.

Having dropped to fourth, Nasr went back to the top spot with 1m15.267s, before Tincknell went P1 with 1m15.215s.

Albuquerque topped them all on 1m14.880s just after the halfway point. Pipo Derani took over the AXR Caddy from Nasr and rocketed to P2 with 1m14.974s. Tincknell stayed third, ahead of Tristan Vautier’s JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac. Kevin Magnussen beat teammate van der Zande’s time but stayed fifth.

Mikkel Jensen dominated the LMP2 class in his PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA, even outpacing Dane Cameron in the Meyer Shank Acura DPi. Ryan Dalziel was best of the rest in P2 in his Era Motorsport ORECA. 

Corvettes split by Campbell in GT Le Mans

Matt Campbell set early pace at 1m22.566s in his WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19, but Corvette duo Nick Tandy and Antonio Garcia surpassed him on 1m22.081s and 1m22.512s respectively. Campbell then split the C8.Rs with a lap of 1m22.108s, and that’s the way it stayed.

In GTD, Bill Auberlen’s early 1m24.630s in his Turner Motorsports BMW M6 couldn’t be beaten, with Laurens Vanthoor getting closest on 1m25.105s in his Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R. Bryan Sellers was third quickest in his Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan.

shares
comments
BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023

Previous article

BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023
Load comments

Trending

1
Supercars

First December weekend firming for Bathurst 1000

2
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Miller leads Espargaro in FP2, Marquez crashes

11 h
3
MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

18 h
4
FIA F2

Mazepin F2 parc ferme antics “potentially dangerous”

5
Formula 1

Brawn on the praise and criticisms of F1's sprint race format

14 h
Latest news
Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque tops practice in WTR Acura
IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque tops practice in WTR Acura

16m
BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023
Video Inside
IMSA

BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023

Sep 8, 2021
IMSA Prototype “three-horse race” enters final stages
IMSA

IMSA Prototype “three-horse race” enters final stages

Sep 8, 2021
AXR “would welcome” chance to race new Cadillac at Le Mans
Video Inside
LM24

AXR “would welcome” chance to race new Cadillac at Le Mans

Aug 24, 2021
Cadillac announces WEC, IMSA programmes with new LMDh contender
Video Inside
IMSA

Cadillac announces WEC, IMSA programmes with new LMDh contender

Aug 24, 2021
Latest videos
IMSA: BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023 00:58
IMSA
Sep 9, 2021

IMSA: BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023

IMSA: Felipe Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac 00:37
IMSA
Aug 8, 2021

IMSA: Felipe Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac

IMSA reveals 2022 schedule, tweaks GTD Pro rules 00:53
IMSA
Aug 7, 2021

IMSA reveals 2022 schedule, tweaks GTD Pro rules

Ferrari hopes to race hypercar in IMSA following WEC convergence 00:57
IMSA
Jul 22, 2021

Ferrari hopes to race hypercar in IMSA following WEC convergence

IMSA: Milner, Tandy hope for change of luck at “intense” Lime Rock 00:40
IMSA
Jul 13, 2021

IMSA: Milner, Tandy hope for change of luck at “intense” Lime Rock

Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Hyundai reveals 690bhp hydrogen-powered sportscar concept Motor1.com
Automotive

Hyundai reveals 690bhp hydrogen-powered sportscar concept

Best exotic cars on sale for over $1 million Motor1.com
Automotive

Best exotic cars on sale for over $1 million

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell French GP Prime
Formula 1

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell

Trending Today

First December weekend firming for Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars

First December weekend firming for Bathurst 1000

Aragon MotoGP: Miller leads Espargaro in FP2, Marquez crashes
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Miller leads Espargaro in FP2, Marquez crashes

2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Mazepin F2 parc ferme antics “potentially dangerous”
FIA F2 FIA F2

Mazepin F2 parc ferme antics “potentially dangerous”

Brawn on the praise and criticisms of F1's sprint race format
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn on the praise and criticisms of F1's sprint race format

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020

Latest news

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque tops practice in WTR Acura
IMSA IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque tops practice in WTR Acura

BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023

IMSA Prototype “three-horse race” enters final stages
IMSA IMSA

IMSA Prototype “three-horse race” enters final stages

AXR “would welcome” chance to race new Cadillac at Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

AXR “would welcome” chance to race new Cadillac at Le Mans

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.