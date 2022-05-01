Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor takes pole with record run
IMSA / Laguna Seca News

Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor/Albuquerque win after fierce Acura duel

Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque won the fourth round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Laguna Seca after winning an intense duel with fellow Acura racers Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist.

Charles Bradley
By:
Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor/Albuquerque win after fierce Acura duel

Starting from pole, Ricky Taylor’s Wayne Taylor Racing Acura led from Oliver Jarvis in Meyer Shank Racing’s Acura ARX-05, who just fended off a strong first-corner attack from Alex Lynn in the first of the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillacs. That was as close to an Acura as a Cadillac got all day.

There was early drama when the second #01 CGR car of Sebastien Bourdais crawled to a halt on the approach to the Corkscrew after 15 minutes before managing to reboot its electronics and rejoin. He pitted a lap later, however, for further work – and the team parked the car for the day soon after.

The first and only full course yellow was required for the #57 GTD Mercedes of Russell Ward, who crashed heavily at the left-hander before the Corkscrew in the opening hour.

After taking over from Taylor and Jarvis respectively, Albuquerque and Blomqvist fought a fascinating duel for the lead as Tristan Vautier brought JDC-Miller MotorSports’ Cadillac up to third, fighting with Lynn in the remaining CGR car. Lynn then went off and hit the wall just ahead of the second round of pitstops, consigning it to finishing a lapped fifth.

The lead changed hands soon after half distance when Blomqvist effectively undercut Albuquerque and passed him on track for the lead while the Portuguese was still on cold tires.

With just over an hour remaining, Albuquerque grabbed the lead back with a sensational move at Corkscrew, as Blomqvist got boxed by the lone Corvette. The Acuras made contact on two occasions as they snaked down the hill, as Albuquerque muscled his way past.

The gap between them ebbed and flowed to the finish, with Albuquerque maintaining the upper hand and staying ahead this time when the MSR team attempted another undercut at the final round of stops. The margin between them at the checkered flag was just over one second.

The Action Express Racing Caddy of Pipo Derani and Tristan Nunez took a while to establish itself in third, finishing ahead of Vautier/Richard Westbrook for the honor of first Cadillac home.

In LMP2, John Farano and Louis Deletraz dominated for Tower Motorsport, helped when the pole-winning PR1 Mathiasen car spun at the very first corner in Steven Thomas’s hands.

The battle for second was between Era Motorsports’ Ryan Dalziel and Juan Pablo Montoya of DragonSpeed – but Montoya’s race was hindered by a spin as he entered the pits to serve a drive-through penalty for spinning his wheels while up on the jacks. He pitted again late on to finish a distant third.

#9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R: Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet

#9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R: Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

Porsche dominated GTD Pro

In GTD Pro, the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche of Mathieu Jaminet grabbed the lead from pole sitter Daniel Juncadella in WeatherTech Racing’s Mercedes. Jaminet handed over to Matt Campbell, who scampered away to a convincing victory, well clear of a huge battle for second.

The Vasser Sullivan Lexus of Jack Hawksworth/Ben Barnicoat rose to second, ahead of the Team RLL BMW M4 of Connor De Phillippi and John Edwards and the Corvette of Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor.

There was an all-BMW battle for GT Daytona honors for the most part, as the Paul Miller Racing M4 dueled with the Turner Motorsport version of Robby Foley and Bill Auberlen.

But pole winner Jan Heylen charged back to the front in his Wright Motorsports-run Porsche, passing Auberlen to win the class in the closing 10 minutes in the car he shared with Ryan Hardwick.

Jeff Westphal and Robert Megennis just pipped Auberlen to second by 0.037s in their CarBahn with Peregrine Lamborghini Huracan.

Cla Class Driver Chassis Laps Gap Retirement Pits
1 DPi United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Acura DPi 117 4
2 DPi United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
Acura DPi 117 1.080 4
3 DPi Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Tristan Nunez
Cadillac DPi 117 26.744 4
4 DPi France Tristan Vautier
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
Cadillac DPi 117 33.375 4
5 DPi New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
Cadillac DPi 116 1 Lap 5
6 LMP2 Canada John Farano
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
ORECA LMP2 07 114 3 Laps 5
7 LMP2 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
ORECA LMP2 07 114 3 Laps 4
8 LMP2 Sweden Henrik Hedman
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
ORECA LMP2 07 113 4 Laps 6
9 LMP2 United States Josh Pierson
United States Patrick Kelly
ORECA LMP2 07 113 4 Laps 4
10 LMP2 United States Steven Thomas
United States Jonathan Bomarito
ORECA LMP2 07 113 4 Laps 5
11 LMP2 Denmark Dennis Andersen
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
ORECA LMP2 07 113 4 Laps 4
12 GTD PRO Australia Matt Campbell
France Mathieu Jaminet
Porsche 911 GT3 R 107 10 Laps 3
13 GTD PRO United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
Lexus RC F GT3 107 10 Laps 4
14 GTD PRO United States Connor de Phillippi
United States John Edwards
BMW M4 GT3 107 10 Laps 3
15 GTD PRO Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Corvette C8.R GTD 107 10 Laps 4
16 GTD United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen
Porsche 911 GT3 R 107 10 Laps 4
17 GTD United States Robert Megennis
United States Jeff Westphal
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 107 10 Laps 3
18 GTD United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen
BMW M4 GT3 107 10 Laps 3
19 GTD PRO United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 107 10 Laps 3
20 GTD United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
BMW M4 GT3 107 10 Laps 3
21 GTD Germany Dirk Muller
United Kingdom Stevan McAleer
Mercedes-AMG GT3 107 10 Laps 3
22 GTD Marco Holzer
United States Jaden Conwright
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 107 10 Laps 3
23 GTD PRO United States Cooper MacNeil
Spain Daniel Juncadella
Mercedes-AMG GT3 107 10 Laps 4
24 GTD Canada Roman De Angelis
Belgium Maxime Martin
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 107 10 Laps 4
25 GTD United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz
Lexus RC F GT3 107 10 Laps 4
26 GTD United States Michael de Quesada
Canada Daniel Morad
Mercedes-AMG GT3 106 11 Laps 4
27 GTD United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Porsche 911 GT3 R 106 11 Laps 5
28 GTD Kyle Washington
United States James Sofronas
Porsche 911 GT3 R 105 12 Laps 3
29 GTD United States Ryan Eversley
Australia Aidan Read
Acura NSX GT3 103 14 Laps 5
30 GTD United States Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
McLaren 720S GT3 45 72 Laps Retirement 4
31 GTD United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
Mercedes-AMG GT3 21 96 Laps Retirement 1
32 DPi Netherlands Renger van der Zande
France Sébastien Bourdais
Cadillac DPi 10 107 Laps Retirement 2
View full results
shares
comments
Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor takes pole with record run
Previous article

Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor takes pole with record run
Load comments
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Laguna Seca IMSA: Ricky Taylor tops FP2 for Acura Laguna Seca
IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Ricky Taylor tops FP2 for Acura

Why key corners of Miami’s F1 track are “on the limits of design” Miami GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why key corners of Miami’s F1 track are “on the limits of design”

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime
IMSA

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Latest news

Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor/Albuquerque win after fierce Acura duel
IMSA IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor/Albuquerque win after fierce Acura duel

Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor takes pole with record run
IMSA IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor takes pole with record run

Laguna Seca IMSA: Ricky Taylor tops FP2 for Acura
IMSA IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Ricky Taylor tops FP2 for Acura

Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor leads Acura 1-2 in first practice
IMSA IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor leads Acura 1-2 in first practice

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.