Previous / Laguna Seca IMSA: Ricky Taylor tops FP2 for Acura
IMSA / Laguna Seca Qualifying report

Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor takes pole with record run

Ricky Taylor and Oliver Jarvis delivered an Acura 1-2 in qualifying at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca with the Wayne Taylor Racing driver ducking into the 1min13secs to take pole by less than a tenth of a second.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor takes pole with record run

DPi

Ricky Taylor completed a 1min13.924sec lap of the 2.238-mile classic to beat Jarvis’s Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-05 by just 0.089sec.

No less impressive was Alex Lynn’s first ever effort around Laguna Seca. Not only did he beat his Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac teammate Sebastien Bourdais by 0.45sec, he was only 0.148sec from top spot on a track that has historically favored the Acura ARX-05s.

Tristan Vautier was 0.95sec off pole in the JDC Miller MotorSports Caddy ahead of the similar car of Tristan Nunez of Action Express Racing.

PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports locked out the LMP2 front row, with Steven Thomas, Jonathan Bomarito’s co-driver, getting the edge – by just 0.057sec – over Patrick Kelly.

Henrik Hedman was third for DragonSpeed as Dennis Andersen of High Class racing was fourth, ahead of the Tower Motorsports and Era Motorsport cars.

GTD Pro / GTD

Mathieu Jaminet grabbed pole in the GTD Pro category, putting the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R at the top of the times with a 1min23.142sec lap, which left him a mere 0.022sec clear of Daniel Juncadella’s best effort in the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 that he shares with Cooper MacNeil.

Alex Riberas was within quarter of a second of top spot in the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage, ahead of Russell Ward in the fastest of the GTD pro-am entries, the Winward Racing Mercedes which set a 1min23.567sec lap. That was two-tenths faster than Jaden Conwright’s fastest lap in the NTe/SSR Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan, the pair separated by the GTD Pro entry of John Edwards in the works BMW M4 run by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team.

Another swift BMW was the Turner Motorsport M4 driven to third in class and seventh overall by Robby Foley ahead of the other Heart of Racing Aston of Roman de Angelis, and the Carbahn with Peregrine Racing Lamborghini.

Cla Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
DPi Acura DPi 9 1'13.924
2 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
DPi Acura DPi 11 1'14.013 0.089
3 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
DPi Cadillac DPi 7 1'14.072 0.148
4 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
France Sébastien Bourdais
DPi Cadillac DPi 7 1'14.517 0.593
5 France Tristan Vautier
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
DPi Cadillac DPi 7 1'14.877 0.953
6 Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Tristan Nunez
DPi Cadillac DPi 9 1'15.576 1.652
7 United States Steven Thomas
United States Jonathan Bomarito
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 11 1'17.571 3.647
8 United States Josh Pierson
United States Patrick Kelly
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 11 1'17.628 3.704
9 Sweden Henrik Hedman
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 11 1'18.267 4.343
10 Denmark Dennis Andersen
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 11 1'18.747 4.823
11 Canada John Farano
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 10 1'19.551 5.627
12 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 9 1'20.614 6.690
13 Australia Matt Campbell
France Mathieu Jaminet
GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R 6 1'23.142 9.218
14 United States Cooper MacNeil
Spain Daniel Juncadella
GTD PRO Mercedes-AMG GT3 8 1'23.164 9.240
15 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas
GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 7 1'23.368 9.444
16 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 10 1'23.567 9.643
17 United States Connor de Phillippi
United States John Edwards
GTD PRO BMW M4 GT3 8 1'23.740 9.816
18 Marco Holzer
United States Jaden Conwright
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 11 1'23.777 9.853
19 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen
GTD BMW M4 GT3 10 1'23.821 9.897
20 Canada Roman De Angelis
Belgium Maxime Martin
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 10 1'23.852 9.928
21 United States Robert Megennis
United States Jeff Westphal
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 6 1'23.881 9.957
22 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 8 1'23.953 10.029
23 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
GTD BMW M4 GT3 9 1'24.121 10.197
24 United States Ryan Eversley
Australia Aidan Read
GTD Acura NSX GT3 11 1'24.126 10.202
25 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 9 1'24.160 10.236
26 Germany Dirk Muller
United Kingdom Stevan McAleer
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 8 1'24.162 10.238
27 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 9 1'24.444 10.520
28 United States Michael de Quesada
Canada Daniel Morad
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 11 1'24.471 10.547
29 United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 11 1'24.637 10.713
30 United States Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
GTD McLaren 720S GT3 8 1'24.948 11.024
31 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 11 1'25.152 11.228
32 Kyle Washington
United States James Sofronas
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 11 1'27.310 13.386
