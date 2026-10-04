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Race report
IMSA Petit Le Mans

Laurens Vanthoor holds off BMW to give Porsche historic IMSA Petit Le Mans win

Vanthoor beat Sheldon van der Linde by 1.205s after a late restart, securing Porsche’s first top-class overall victory at Road Atlanta

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Edited:
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Laurens Vanthoor, Kevin Estre, Matt Campbell

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Laurens Vanthoor, Kevin Estre, Matt Campbell

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images

Laurens Vanthoor fended off rivals on a late restart to give Porsche Penske Motorsport the victory in the Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. 

The Belgian, co-driving the #6 Porsche 963 with Kevin Estre and Matt Campbell, was forced to hold off BMW M Team WRT’s Sheldon van der Linde with a 10-minute sprint to the finish en route to the win by 1.205s on the 12-turn, 2.54-mile natural terrain road course. It marked the first time Porsche has taken a top-class victory at the Braselton, Georgia-based circuit (the 2015 victory was by a GT class machine). 

Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing’s Louis Deletraz, Jordan Taylor and Colton Herta took the final spot on the podium after Acura Meyer Shank Racing’s Tom Blomqvist was forced to pit coming to the white flag. 

Alex Quinn (Crowdstrike Racing by APR) recovered from being bounced out of the lead – and damage that required a rear clip replacement - with under two hours to go to take an LMP2 class victory, alongside co-drivers George Kurtz and Toby Sowery. Quinn finished directly ahead of Tom Dillmann (Inter Europol Competition), the driver that he had earlier contact with. 

Car Blanche took the win in GTD Pro, with Winward Racing sealing their third consecutive GTD title in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a win in GTD.

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The run to the Petit Le Mans finish

Ricky Taylor had Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing out front as the second half of the race ran under caution, with Frederik Vesti, in the Whelen Cadillac, sitting directly behind in second. 

The race restarted 15 minutes past halfway, with Vesti immediately under threat by Porsche Penske Motorsport’s Julien Andlauer in the #7 Porsche 963. Despite the pressure, Vesti held firm and maintained a 1.3s gap behind Ricky Taylor. 

Vesti eventually made a brilliant outside pass on Ricky Taylor entering Turn 10 to assume the lead. Shortly after, a cycle of pit stops elevated Heart of Racing’s Roman De Angelis to the lead in the #23 Aston Martin Valkyrie. De Angelis pitted with just under four hours to go and handed off to Alex Riberas. 

Moments later, Nick Yelloly, who took over Acura Meyer Shank Racing’s #93 Acura ARX-06 from five-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou, spun in Turn 5 and brought out the event’s ninth caution. Yelloly was able to get going again. 

Through a cycle of pit stops, the #7 Porsche 963 vaulted to the race lead, with Laurin Heinrich taking over from Andlauer. Jack Aitken swapped with Vesti and had the #31 Cadillac in second. 

During the course of the caution, trouble found GTD Pro leader Mike Rockenfeller, who ended up stopped on track in Ford Racing’s #64 Ford Mustang GT3. After a push from the tow truck, he got going again and was able to retain the lead. 

Heinrich led the field to the restart with 3h36m remaining. A few minutes later, Robin Frijns charged too quickly in Turn 10 and cut across the grass in the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8 (BMW M Team WRT) before rejoining directly in front of Kevin Estre (Porsche Penske Motorsport) and Will Stevens, in for Ricky Taylor. The momentum put Frijns into a half spin before continuing on. 

Estre, meanwhile, was able to quickly chase down and pass Aitken for second. The Frenchman continued his charge, eating out chunks of Heinrich’s lead and cutting it from 3.8s to 0.9s within two laps. 

With 3h19m left, Rockenfeller came under fire for the GTD Pro lead, with Manthey’s Thomas Preining pulling off a strong pass into Turn 10. AO Racing’s Harry King followed through with an outside move to drop Rockenfeller to third. Nico Varrone (Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports) pushed his #4 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R by Rockenfeller shortly after to slot third. 

King attempted a move on Preining for the class lead with just over three hours left, with the two banging doors at the exit of Turn 10 as King ended up on the outside curbing. The contact allowed Varrone to move to second, and then put pressure on Preining. Preining was handed a drive-through penalty for incident responsibility by Race Control for the contact with King. 

Meanwhile, Heinrich was able to widen his lead to 2.1s over Estre with three hours remaining; Aitken was 9.6s back. 

The caution came out for the 10th time after Yelloly, appearing to have a mechanical issue, slammed into the tire barrier in Turn 12. 

Following a cycle of pit stops, Aitken assumed the overall lead, followed by Frijns, with Estre and Heinrich third and fourth, respectively. While still under caution, Triarsi Competizione’s #033 Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo of Miguel Molina was stopped on course in Turn 1.

The next restart would be brief due to yet another caution, this time after Conquest Racing’s Lorenzo Patrese (Conquest Racing) attempted to make an inside move on Antonio Fuoco (AF Corse USA) for the lead and dropped wheels on the main straight before being sent into a spin. Patrese’s #34 Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo skated across the gravel trap and slammed hard into the Turn 1 tire barrier. It marked the 11th caution. Fuoco was hit with a stop-plus 60s from Race Control for incident responsibility. 

Aitken brought the field to another restart, this time with 2h17m to go. While Toby Sowery (Crowdstrike Racing by APR) led in LMP2, and Antonio Garcia, in for Varrone, led in GTD Pro, the best fight on track closing to two hours to go was in GTD. Callum Ilott (Wright Motorsports) took over the class lead after Fuoco served his penalty and was immediately under threat by Philip Ellis (Winward Racing). It only took a couple more laps for Ilott to extend out to a 1.3s lead over Ellis, though. 

And right cue, another caution as Tijmen van der Helm crashed in Turn 10, collecting signage along the way before his #5 JDC-Miller MotorSport Porsche 963 came to a stop. It was the 12th caution. 

Pit stops commenced shortly after, with the exception of Heart of Racing’s Ross Gunn, in for Riberas, who stopped a few laps prior and did a driver change, elevated to the race lead. The fight back for the #60 Acura Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 came nearly full circle, with a short-fill - after getting on the lead lap a caution earlier - allowing pole-sitter Tom Blomqvist to cycle up to second. Bamber, in for Aitken, was the first with a full energy fill and ran third. 
Gunn, who had 85 percent energy, led the field to the restart with 1h47m to go. Drama happened moments later as LMP2 leader Alex Quinn (Crowdstrike by APR) was hit from behind by title rival and class points leader Tom Dillmann (Inter Europol Competition), causing significant damage that led to a left-rear tire rub for Quinn, who slowed and made it to the pits for a new rear clip. And the caution waved for a 13th time after Hunter McElrea (United Autosport USA) spun in Turn 10. 

Gunn led the field to the restart with 1h39m to go, with Blomqvist closely behind. Moments later, Race Control hit Dillmann with a drive-through penalty for the contact with Quinn. 

With 1h30m to go, Nasr was pushing through traffic and attempted to go three-wide by teammate Laurens Vanthoor, in the #6 for Estre, and AO Racing’s King. During the move, Nasr bumped into Vanthoor and was knocked over into King, which sent him hard into the outside wall - catching air while riding the wall in the spin before settling in Turn 1. The incident brought out the event’s 14th caution - tying the record from 2017. 

During the caution, Dillmann pitted and put on a new front clip for the earlier contact with Quinn. Pit stops also commenced, with Filipe Albuquerque leaning on a short-fill to cycle to the lead, with Laurens Vanthoor second and Bamber and Blomqvist third and fourth. Gunn was replaced by Roman De Angelis, with the Aston Martin Valkyrie in sixth, directly behind Sheldon van der Linde (BMW M Team WRT) in fifth. 

After a brief restart, the record 15th caution came out with huge implications for GTD Pro championship leader Nicky Catsburg (and co-driver Tommy Milner) in the #4 Chevrolet Corvette GT3.R (Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports) after contact from Ford Racing’s #64 Ford Mustang GT3 of Dennis Olsen sent him off and stranded in the Turn 10 gravel trap. Catsburg was towed out but went a lap down. At a different part of the track, there was contact between LMP2 competitors as AO Racing’s #99 of Dane Cameron and Bryan Herta Autosport with PR1/Mathiasen of Harry Tincknell, which left both stuck in Turn 1. 

Blomqvist dove to pit lane for his final pit stop with 1m04s left as the restart was underway. Penalties began to get handed out for the earlier incidents, namely with Olsen getting a drive-through for incident responsibility in the clash with Catsburg. 

Albuquerque came under threat shortly after the restart from Laurens Vanthoor, who managed to make an aggressive and successful lunge for the lead with an inside pass in Turn 12 with 1h2m to go. Shortly after, Albuquerque made his final pit stop, elevating van der Linde up to second, 2.4s behind.

Other GTP competitors started to make their final pit stops as well, including van der Linde, Bamber and Louis Deletraz, in the #40 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac V-Series.R, along with De Angelis. Laurens Vanthoor pitted - and took two left-side tires only - from the lead with 51m remaining. 

Laurens Vanthoor went off twice on his out-lap, which allowed Bamber to take over the lead. It would be short-lived, however, as he managed to catch-and-pass Bamber to reclaim the top spot while battling through traffic in Turn 12. Bamber fell another spot the following lap after van der Linde squeezed by. 

The fights were back on in the GT classes. Vasser Sullivan’s Barnicoat led in GTD Pro, but only by 0.563s over King. Wadoux held a 0.172s lead over Ellis in GTD. However, Ellis made the pass on Wadoux in a drag race into Turn 10, completing the move into the next corner. Wadoux made her final pit stop and swapped with Fuoco, who took over the AF Corse USA entry. 

Through the final pit stops in LMP2, Quinn was able to rebound from his earlier disaster and held an 8.3s lead over Di Resta. 

Barnicoat relinquished the GTD Pro lead with Mattia Drudi (Car Blanche) squeezing by, along with King, sending the Briton to third. 

With 21m to go, Laurens Vanthoor’s lead was 1.2s over van der Linde, with Blomqvist a distant third at 11s back.

And two minutes later Bamber crashed at Turn 1 after contact with De Angelis while attempting an inside pass to bring out the 16th caution. De Angelis was hit with a drive-through penalty as a result of the contact. 

Laurens Vanthoor led the field to the restart with just over 10m to go with van der Linde right on his rear wing. The gap widened to an 0.8s advantage over the next couple of laps. 

Quinn continued to hold firm in the LMP2 lead, with a 0.8s gap over Di Resta. Both GT classes had some element of energy drama with the frontrunners extremely light, with Drudi leading in GTD Pro and Ellis in GTD. 

With under three minutes to go, van der Linde caught Laurens Vanthoor with the aid of traffic. However, it was only momentarily as the #6 Porsche 963 was able to quickly put a gap. Blomqvist was forced to pit for a late energy stop, along with Di Resta in LMP2. 

In the end, Laurens Vanthoor held on to give Porsche its first top-class overall victory at Road Atlanta. 

RACE

All Stats
Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1 Belgium L. Vanthoor France K. Estre Australia M. Campbell Porsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 368

10:00'50.625

16
2 Belgium D. Vanthoor South Africa S. Van Der Linde Netherlands R. Frijns BMW M Team WRT 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 368

+1.205

10:00'51.830

1.205 15
3 United States J. Taylor Switzerland L. Deletraz United States C. Herta Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing 40 Cadillac V-Series.R 368

+8.630

10:00'59.255

7.425 16
4 United States R. Taylor Portugal F. Albuquerque United Kingdom W. Stevens Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing 10 Cadillac V-Series.R 368

+9.266

10:00'59.891

0.636 14
5 United Kingdom R. Gunn Canada R. De Angelis Spain A. Riberas Aston Martin THOR Team 23 Aston Martin Valkyrie 368

+31.466

10:01'22.091

22.200 17
6 United Kingdom T. Blomqvist United States C. Braun New Zealand S. Dixon Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian 60 Acura ARX-06 368

+42.082

10:01'32.707

10.616 17
7 United States G. Kurtz
A. Quinn
United Kingdom T. Sowery Crowdstrike Racing by APR 		04 ORECA LMP2 07 362

+6 Laps

10:01'10.141

6 Laps 18
8
J. Clarke
France T. Dillmann United States B. Garg Inter Europol Competition 		43 ORECA LMP2 07 362

+6 Laps

10:01'10.807

0.666 22
9
N. Rao
Austria F. Habsburg
J. Abel Era Motorsport
18 ORECA LMP2 07 362

+6 Laps

10:01'14.740

3.933 21
10 Canada J. Farano Spain S. Alvarez France T. Vautier Tower Motorsports 8 ORECA LMP2 07 362

+6 Laps

10:01'18.986

4.246 19
11 Brazil P. Fittipaldi
M. Espirito Santo
Canada C. Cumming Pratt Miller Motorsports 		73 ORECA LMP2 07 362

+6 Laps

10:01'27.059

8.073 18
12
D. Goldburg
United Kingdom P. di Resta Sweden R. Lindh United Autosports USA 		22 ORECA LMP2 07 361

+7 Laps

10:00'18.744

1 Lap 16
13 United Kingdom O. Jarvis
M. Van Der Snel
J. Field Intersport Racing
37 ORECA LMP2 07 360

+8 Laps

10:01'19.325

1 Lap 20
14 Canada M. Goikhberg Canada P. Thompson United Kingdom H. Tincknell PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports 52 ORECA LMP2 07 360

+8 Laps

10:01'29.142

9.817 21
15
P. Fayer
New Zealand H. McElrea Denmark M. Jensen United Autosports USA 		2 ORECA LMP2 07 359

+9 Laps

10:01'27.729

1 Lap 20
16 United Kingdom J. Aitken New Zealand E. Bamber Denmark F. Vesti Cadillac Whelen 31 Cadillac V-Series.R 356

+12 Laps

9:45'45.672

3 Laps 15
17 France V. Hasse-Clot Denmark M. Sorensen Italy M. Drudi Car Blanche 68 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 349

+19 Laps

10:00'55.919

7 Laps 14
18 United Kingdom N. Tandy
H. King
Belgium A. Picariello AO Racing 		77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 349

+19 Laps

10:00'57.426

1.507 12
19 United States N. Verhagen United States C. de Phillippi United Kingdom D. Harper Paul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 EVO 349

+19 Laps

10:00'58.639

1.213 14
20 Italy A. Caldarelli United Kingdom S. Mitchell France F. Perera Pfaff Motorsports 9 Lamborghini Temerario GT3 349

+19 Laps

10:00'58.905

0.266 12
21 Brazil D. Serra Italy D. Rigon Italy A. Pier Guidi Risi Competizione 62 Ferrari 296 GT3 349

+19 Laps

10:01'03.095

4.190 14
22 Italy G. Altoè United Kingdom C. Stevenson France S. Bourdais DragonSpeed 74 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 349

+19 Laps

10:01'04.061

0.966 13
23 Austria K. Bachler Austria T. Preining France M. Jaminet Manthey 911 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 349

+19 Laps

10:01'16.914

12.853 15
24 Spain A. Garcia United Kingdom A. Sims Germany M. Kirchhofer Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 349

+19 Laps

10:01'25.591

8.677 16
25 United Kingdom B. Barker Norway D. Olsen Germany M. Rockenfeller Ford Racing 64 Ford Mustang GT3 349

+19 Laps

10:01'34.534

8.943 18
26 United Kingdom J. Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat United States K. Kirkwood Vasser Sullivan Racing 14 Lexus RC F GT3 349

+19 Laps

10:01'40.995

6.461 15
27 Germany C. Mies Belgium F. Vervisch
S. Priaulx Ford Racing
65 Ford Mustang GT3 349

+19 Laps

10:02'08.486

27.491 17
28 United States T. Milner Netherlands N. Catsburg
N. Varrone Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 348

+20 Laps

10:01'47.583

1 Lap 14
29 United States R. Ward Switzerland P. Ellis Netherlands I. Dontje Winward Racing 57 Mercedes-AMG GT3 346

+22 Laps

10:01'05.625

2 Laps 13
30 United States R. Hardwick Italy R. Pera
M. Schuring Team Manthey
912 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 346

+22 Laps

10:01'06.358

0.733 13
31 United States M. Filippi Turkey S. Yoluc Ireland C. Eastwood DXDT Racing 36 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 346

+22 Laps

10:01'07.959

1.601 17
32 Germany L. Stolz Netherlands L. Hodenius Ireland J. Roe Jr. Lone Star Racing 80 Mercedes-AMG GT3 346

+22 Laps

10:01'09.119

1.160 12
33 United States J. Potter United States S. Pumpelly Germany M. Farnbacher Magnus Racing 44 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 346

+22 Laps

10:01'09.773

0.654 13
34 France S. Mann France L. Wadoux Italy A. Fuoco Af Corse 21 Ferrari 296 GT3 346

+22 Laps

10:01'10.699

0.926 15
35 United States A. Adelson United Kingdom C. Ilott Australia T. Sargent Wright Motorsports 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 346

+22 Laps

10:01'11.250

0.551 18
36 United States B. Iribe Switzerland F. Schandorff Spain F. Rueda Inception Racing 70 Ferrari 296 GT3 346

+22 Laps

10:01'12.471

1.221 14
37
O. Triarsi
United States K. Koch United States R. Megennis Triarsi Competizione 		023 Ferrari 296 GT3 346

+22 Laps

10:01'12.776

0.305 13
38 Canada O. Fidani United Kingdom M. Bell Germany L. Kern 13 Autosport 13 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 346

+22 Laps

10:01'14.403

1.627 15
39 United States P. Hyett United States D. Cameron United Kingdom J. Edgar AO Racing 99 ORECA LMP2 07 341

+27 Laps

10:01'26.242

5 Laps 20
40 United States A. Telitz Denmark B. Pedersen United States F. Montecalvo Vasser Sullivan Racing 12 Lexus RC F GT3 339

+29 Laps

10:01'29.533

2 Laps 14
41 Brazil F. Nasr France J. Andlauer Germany L. Heinrich Porsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 308

+60 Laps

8:29'11.127

31 Laps 12
42 Belgium J. Heylen
R. Yardley
Z. Vanier RS1
28 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 293

+75 Laps

8:38'42.464

15 Laps 14
43 Netherlands T. van der Helm Switzerland N. Müller United States K. Frederick JDC/Miller Motorsports 5 Porsche 963 290

+78 Laps

7:57'07.050

3 Laps 10
44 Netherlands R. van der Zande United Kingdom N. Yelloly Spain A. Palou Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian 93 Acura ARX-06 257

+111 Laps

7:04'39.126

33 Laps 14
45 Spain A. Costa Italy L. Patrese United States A. Udell Conquest Racing 34 Ferrari 296 GT3 256

+112 Laps

7:29'22.218

1 Lap 10
46 United Kingdom J. Calado
R. Agostini
Spain M. Molina Triarsi Competizione 		033 Ferrari 296 GT3 251

+117 Laps

7:25'13.371

5 Laps 10
47
M. Esterson
N. Johnson
B. Goethe RLL Team McLaren
59 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 181

+187 Laps

5:45'50.225

70 Laps 11
48 Austria P. Eng Germany M. Wittmann Denmark K. Magnussen BMW M Team WRT 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 161

+207 Laps

4:35'23.051

20 Laps 8
49 United States S. Monk Brazil F. Fraga
J. Altzman Myers Riley Motorsports
16 Ford Mustang GT3 159

+209 Laps

4:55'18.082

2 Laps 8
50 United States J. Walker United States T. Bechtolsheimer United States J. Hand Gradient Racing 66 Ford Mustang GT3 159

+209 Laps

4:55'22.248

4.166 7
51 Canada T. Lutke Switzerland M. Beche Denmark D. Heinemeier Hansson TDS Racing 11 ORECA LMP2 07 153

+215 Laps

4:51'00.119

6 Laps 13
52 Costa Rica D. Formal United States T. Hindman United States G. Doyle Wayne Taylor Racing 45 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 110

+258 Laps

2:58'40.044

43 Laps 6
53 Brazil D. Barrichello United Kingdom T. Gamble Canada Z. Robichon Heart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 37

+331 Laps

2:39'47.720

73 Laps 4
54 United States P. Gallagher United States R. Foley
F. Selldorff Turner Motorsport
96 BMW M4 GT3 EVO 18

+350 Laps

27'49.195

19 Laps 2
View full results

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