Laurin Heinrich keeps IMSA GTP title hopes alive with late surge to Indianapolis podium

A relentless late-race charge by Laurin Heinrich secured a dramatic third-place finish for Porsche Penske Motorsport (PPM) at the Battle on the Bricks, keeping his own and the team's slim IMSA GTP driver and manufacturer championship hopes alive heading into the season finale.

Drafted into the #6 Porsche 963 as part of the factory squad’s championship strategy - replacing Laurens Vanthoor - alongside Kevin Estre, Heinrich capitalized on a late-race restart on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course. After surviving a chaotic Turn 1, Lap 1 incident that sent the sister #7 entry to the garage for 22 laps, Estre and Heinrich kept the #6 machine inside the top five for the majority of the two-hour, 40-minute endurance test.

Taking over for the final stint of the 112-lap race, the 24-year-old German carved his way from fifth to third on the final restart to capture the team's first podium result since April's Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Heinrich crossed the line directly behind the second-place #31 Action Express Racing Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R driven by Earl Bamber and Jack Aitken. The #31 entry led 78 laps before settling for runner-up honors, putting championship leader Aitken on the brink of locking up the GTP drivers' title. Aitken, Bamber, and third driver Fred Vesti need only a ninth-place finish or better in an expected 11-car field at the Motul Petit Le Mans finale to seal the championship.

While Heinrich still trails Aitken by 147 points, his late pass for third restricted what could have been a decisive points gap. Porsche trails Cadillac by 136 points in the manufacturer title race leaving Indianapolis.

Despite delivering a significant result for Porsche Penske Motorsport, Heinrich’s competitive drive left him with mixed emotions after the race.

“Yeah, I mean, I live for winning,” Heinrich said. “I want to win. We should be happy that we brought our package onto the podium because that was a great team performance today.

“I'm so glad to be back with PPM. Once again, they reminded me of what this team is capable of. It's a big honor for me as a 24-year-old to race for them.

“But yeah, we lost some points. I'm a racer, it doesn't make me happy, but taking a trophy home today, if you would have told me that at the beginning of the day, I would say yes.”

The outing in the #6 car marks another chapter in a dynamic 2026 campaign for Heinrich. Having started the year in the #7 entry before being loaned to JDC-Miller MotorSports for a portion of the season, Heinrich will return to the #7 Porsche 963 alongside Felipe Nasr and Julien Andlauer at Road Atlanta in two weeks.

With the championship fight hanging in the balance, Heinrich remains intent on delivering the maximum to the final endurance round.

“Yeah, let's see what we have in Petit,” Heinrich said. “I mean, we've been strong in the endurance races. That makes me confident. I try to up my game as much as I can in the two weeks that I have to prepare. I'll arrive with the best version of myself and just give it everything, put on a show for the fans and hopefully bring Porsche up on top.”