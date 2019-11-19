Legge, Nielsen to race Grasser Lamborghini in 2020 IMSA GTD

GEAR Racing team drivers Legge and two-time IMSA GTD champion Nielsen, who last season shared a Meyer Shank Racing-supported Acura NSX, will drive the #19 Lamborghini, which is supplying Grasser with “drivers, sponsors, and additional team support.”

Kara Kenney, global brand director of GEAR, said: “It is our mission to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold in racing and in life. We’re thrilled to have Katherine and Christina on the team, and we couldn’t have found a better racing partner than Grasser.”

It marks Grasser’s first full season in IMSA, but the Austrian-based team won the GTD class in the last two editions of the Rolex 24 at Daytona and this year's 12 Hours of Sebring.

2018 GTD runner-up Legge commented: “Recently, the opportunity to drive the No. 19 Lamborghini was brought to my attention. Around the same time, Christina and I met Kara. Her company contacted GRT and quickly signed a deal that paired us as co-drivers. It was amazing to see how fast this program came together and it will be great to drive with Christina again.

“This is about more than just racing. This is about the next generation and making a difference. IMSA has been home to me for many years now and I cannot wait to get this season underway.”

Nielsen added: “I’m extremely fortunate to be competing for a third IMSA WeatherTech Championship title in GTD with such strong partners. It’s my favorite championship series.

“I’m excited to be back with Katherine, and Grasser is one of the most competitive teams in the entire paddock.”

GRT founder, Gottfried Grasser, commented: “Grasser Racing Team is more than happy to field the #19 Lamborghini with GEAR Racing in the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech Championship. It’s an honor for my team and I to prepare a brand-new Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO for Christina Nielsen and Katherine Legge.

“We’re excited to fight for many victories in the 2020 Championship and we cannot wait to start the new season with the highlight event, the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona in January.”

The third driver for the endurance races will be announced in the coming weeks.