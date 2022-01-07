Lietz to race Wright’s GTD Porsche in Rolex 24 Hours

The 38-year-old Austrian was the 2015 GTE Pro champion in the World Endurance Championship and has scored three class wins and three other podiums in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In 2014 he won the GTLM class in the Rolex 24 and the following year took class honors at Petit Le Mans.

Now Lietz will join Wright’s full-season drivers and Ryan Hardwick and Jan Heylen, and endurance third man Zacharie Robichon.

“It’s great to welcome Richard Lietz to Wright Motorsport,” said team owner John Wright who saw his team clinch last year’s Michelin Endurance Cup. “After over two decades of our team racing Porsche machinery, we’re honored to have a driver of his caliber join our stout lineup.

“Porsche is a fantastic manufacturer to be affiliated with, and they pick only the best drivers to represent their brand. He’ll be a great addition to our team. After back-to-back fourth-place finishes at Daytona, we’re very eager to fight for that top step.”

“Wright Motorsports will be a new team for me, and I have heard nothing but the best about them,” said Lietz. “Daytona is always a nice place to race Porsches! I can’t wait to start working together with the team.”