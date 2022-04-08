Long Beach IMSA: Derani's AXR Cadillac leads Practice 1

The #31 Whelen Engineering car ran 26 laps, Derani's best effort of 1min12.387sec coming on his final flyer and it was almost a second faster than the opposition.

That primarily came from Richard Westbrook, for whom this will be a first crack at Long Beach at the wheel of a Prototype. Despite a brief spin at Turn 8 with 15mins to go, causing a red flag, his JDC Miller MotorSports Caddy finished second, just ahead of the impressively steered Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-05 of Tom Blomqvist, a rookie to both the series and track. The #60 did venture into the runoof at Turn 1 but continued unharmed.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais and Alex Lynn were almost a second apart in fourth and sixth respectively, split by Ricky Taylor’s best effort in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura.

Three GTD cars beat the best GTD Pro time, with Bill Auberlen – now inducted into the Long Beach Walk of Fame – topping the times in the Turner Motorsports BMW M4 with a 1min19.891sec lap.

He was over four-tenths clear of Marc Miller in the Gradient Racing Acura NSX, who in turn was mere hundredths faster than Frankie Montecalvo’s best effort in Vasser Sullivan Racing’s Pro-Am entry Lexus RC F.

Ross Gunn in the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage was P1 among the GTD Pro cars but he was only hundredths ahead of WeatherTech Racing’s newcomre Raffaele Marciello, as the team begins its full-time switch from Porsche to Mercedes.

However, Mathieu Jaminet proved there’s still plenty of life left in the old 911 GT3 R with third fastest in Pfaff Motorsports entry, again less than a tenth off Riberas, despite the car’s two visits to runoff areas – once at Turn 6, the other at Turn 1.

Ben Barnicoat was next up in the VSR Lexus he shares with Jack Hawksworth, but he brought the session to a premature close with a minor shunt at Turn 1 that brought out the red flag for a fourth time.

Second practice commences at 1.15pm PT.