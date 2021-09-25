Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Long Beach IMSA: Nasr takes pole, Snow fastest in GTD
IMSA / Long Beach Race report

Long Beach IMSA: Nasr, Derani dominate in Cadillac 1-2-3

By:

After a brief challenge from the Ganassi Cadillac, Action Express Racing’s Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani delivered a brilliant performance to claim victory, while Corvette #4 claimed GTLM honors, and Paul Miller Racing dominated GTD.

Long Beach IMSA: Nasr, Derani dominate in Cadillac 1-2-3

DPi

AXR’s Felipe Nasr converted his pole position into the lead ahead of Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cadillac driven by Kevin Magnussen while Filipe Albuquerque in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 managed to break up the Caddy 1-2-3 by moving up to third ahead of Loic Duval in the JDC Miller MotorSports machine.

Magnussen muscled past the AXR car with an opportunistic move at the Fountain turn on Lap 8 as they came up to lap John Potter in the GTD Acura NSX, but Nasr stayed on the Ganassi car gearbox and down to Turn 1 on Lap 10, Magnussen slightly missed his braking point, scraped the tire wall and the concrete wall, allowing the #31 Whelen Engineering-sponsored car back in front. That left debris on the track, prompting a caution flag and leaving Magnussen without a right-side wing mirror or a right-rear fender.

The restart on Lap 13 went without incident, and Magnussen’s visibly injured car didn’t appear to be lacking much pace, able to stay within two seconds of Nasr. In fact, it was Albuquerque holding up Duval creating a highly entertaining battle for third, until Duval used GTD traffic at the final hairpin to nip past on entry and then outaccelerate the WTR Acura behind.

This pair had been dropping Dane Cameron – who pitted the Meyer Shank Racing Acura for fuel and tires on Lap 19 – and the Mazda RT24-P of Oliver Jarvis, but now Jarvis closed up on the demoted WTR car to battle for fourth.

At the 40mins down/1hr-to-go mark, Nasr held a 5sec lead over Magnussen, with Duval another seven seconds down but already 15sec ahead of the Albuquerque/Jarvis battle.

With 48mins to go, Nasr pitted to hand off to Pipo Derani, who emerged in front of the off-strategy MSR Acura of Cameron but within a couple of corners was demoted to second. This was of no consequence to AXR of course, which was four seconds ahead of the Ganassi Cadillac which was now steered by Renger van der Zande, who had nine seconds on Tristan Vautier who had replaced Duval. R

Ricky Taylor now piloted the WTR Acura and that car’s battle with the Mazda had been rejoined, although now with Harry Tincknell driving the Multimatic machine.

The second stop for the MSR car saw Cameron hand off to Olivier Pla, and rejoined sixth but with no fuel worries. This could work out well… unless another yellow aided the five rivals ahead.

In the closing 25mins, Derani looked serene up front, 8.5sec ahead of the opposition, but Van der Zande was only one second ahead of Vautier. Well over half a minute back, Taylor had pulled 5sec on Tincknell who was 11sec ahead of Pla.

With 16mins to go, however, van der Zande got within six seconds of Derani and had now pulled four seconds on Vautier.

On Lap 68, Pla, while lapping the GTLM Corvette of Garcia who was passing the GTD Ferrari of Braun, tried to get back onto the racing line for Turn 1 before he had fully cleared the ’Vette. He squeezed the two GT cars together and then spun himself down the escape road. He would limp the MSR car back to the pits with heavy damage to the rear.

Derani eventually won by 11sec ahead of van der Zande, with Vautier five seconds down but completing a Cadillac 1-2-3.

GT Le Mans

Jordan Taylor maintained the #3 Corvette C8.R’s advantage over its sister car piloted by Tommy Milner from the drop of the green with Cooper MacNeil running third in the WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR.

On Lap 36, Milner passed Taylor for the lead in class, and following their pitstops to hand off to Nick Tandy and Antonio Garcia respectively, the #4 remained ahead.

Despite the assault from Pla, Garcia was able to hang on to claim second at the checkers, but Milner and Tandy deserved their victory.

GT Daytona

Madison Snow’s polesitting Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan had to hold off Robby Foley’s Turner Motorsports BMW M6 right from the start, with Richard Heistand in the Carbahn Peregrine Audi R8, Zacharie Robichon in the Pfaff Porsche, Trent Hindman’s Wright Porsche 911 GT3 R and Aaron Telitz of Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus giving chase.

On Lap 16, Foley missed the apex at Turn 8 and nosed heavily into the tires, falling to 12th in class. That left Heistand 2.5sec adrift of Snow, who had a second deficit to Robichon.

The Grasser Racing Team Lambo of Misha Goikhberg struck a wall, just as the GTD fuel window opened, triggering a flurry of stops. When the order shook out, Bryan Sellers had kept the PMR Lambo in the lead, but Telitz had delivered some hot in-laps, allowing co-driver Jack Hawksworth to emerge second in the #14 Lexus, albeit 9sec down on the leading Lambo

Behind them, Heistand’s co-driver Jeff Westphal dived down the inside of Laurens Vanthoor who was now steering the Pfaff Porsche, and tagged the rear of the Wright Porsche now driven by Pat Long, but fortunately all he did was help the #16 car pivot on exit, and Long retained third, with Westphal still in fourth.

Colin Braun had taken over the the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 from Daniel Mancinelli and was running fifth, just ahead of Vanthoor. However, as Long battled to pass Hawksworth for second on Lap 45 – the pair of them now 14sec behind Sellers – behind them Vanthoor and Braun got around Westphal to push the Audi down to sixth.

In fact, Vanthoor closed on the tail of fellow Porsche driver Long, and claimed third on Lap 48, before setting off to try and zap Hawksworth. Leader Sellers wouldn’t be caught without the aid of a caution period.

Vanthoor finally passed Hawksworth with seven minutes to go for second, and Long took only another couple of minutes to also pass the Vasser Sullivan-run car to claim third.

Behind them, Braun made a splash n dash, ensuring Westphal would claim fifth, and the Heart of Racing Aston Martin would take sixth.

Sellers crossed the line 11sec to the good, to score PMR Lamborghini’s first win since the 2020 Rolex 24 Hours (fact courtesy of IMSA Radio).

Cla Class Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Retirement Pits
1 DPi Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani
Cadillac DPi 78 1:40'46.781 2
2 DPi Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Cadillac DPi 78 1:40'57.733 10.952 2
3 DPi France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval
Cadillac DPi 78 1:41'02.650 15.869 2
4 DPi United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Acura DPi 78 1:41'37.347 50.566 2
5 DPi United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
Mazda DPi 78 1:41'59.966 1'13.185 2
6 GTLM United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
Corvette C8.R 75 1:41'11.579 3 Laps 2
7 GTLM Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Corvette C8.R 75 1:41'12.330 3 Laps 2
8 GTLM United States Cooper MacNeil
France Mathieu Jaminet
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 74 1:41'05.788 4 Laps 2
9 GTD United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 73 1:41'17.351 5 Laps 2
10 GTD Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Porsche 911 GT3 R 73 1:41'28.431 5 Laps 2
11 GTD United States Patrick Long
United States Trent Hindman
Porsche 911 GT3 R 73 1:41'28.817 5 Laps 2
12 GTD United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
Lexus RC F GT3 73 1:41'36.907 5 Laps 2
13 GTD United States Richard Heistand
United States Jeff Westphal
Audi R8 LMS GT3 73 1:41'38.706 5 Laps 2
14 GTD Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 73 1:41'39.288 5 Laps 2
15 GTD Steven Aghakhani
Jacob Eidson
Mercedes-AMG GT3 73 1:42'00.210 5 Laps 2
16 GTD United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller
Acura NSX GT3 73 1:42'00.768 5 Laps 2
17 GTD United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Porsche 911 GT3 R 72 1:41'02.069 6 Laps 3
18 GTD United States Colin Braun
Italy Daniel Mancinelli
Ferrari 488 GT3 72 1:41'09.858 6 Laps 3
19 GTD United States Matt McMurry
Germany Mario Farnbacher
Acura NSX GT3 72 1:41'22.181 6 Laps 2
20 GTD United Kingdom Ian James
Spain Alex Riberas
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 72 1:41'27.372 6 Laps 2
21 GTD United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Zach Veach
Lexus RC F GT3 72 1:41'28.059 6 Laps 3
22 GTD United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
Acura NSX GT3 71 1:41'05.891 7 Laps 2
23 GTD Kyle Washington
United States James Sofronas
Porsche 911 GT3 R 70 1:41'57.645 8 Laps 2
24 GTD United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
BMW M6 GT3 69 1:41'15.083 9 Laps 3
25 DPi United States Dane Cameron
France Olivier Pla
Acura DPi 68 1:30'45.786 10 Laps Retirement 4
26 GTD Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Franck Perera
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 25 36'33.246 53 Laps Retirement 2
View full results

 

Long Beach IMSA: Nasr takes pole, Snow fastest in GTD

Previous article

Long Beach IMSA: Nasr takes pole, Snow fastest in GTD
David Malsher-Lopez
David Malsher-Lopez
O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar Long Beach
IndyCar

O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar

Long Beach IndyCar: Newgarden takes pole, title rivals falter Long Beach
IndyCar

Long Beach IndyCar: Newgarden takes pole, title rivals falter

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime
IndyCar

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

