Long Beach Practice report
IMSA / Long Beach Practice report

Long Beach IMSA: Nasr tops final practice for AXR

By:

Felipe Nasr’s Action Express Racing entry led a Cadillac 1-2-3 in opening practice for this weekend’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round at the Acura GP of Long Beach.

Long Beach IMSA: Nasr tops final practice for AXR

The #31 Whelen Engineering car lapped the 1.968-mile course in 1min11.983sec, 0.162sec faster than Loic Duval in the JDC Miller MotorSports machine and 0.307sec ahead of Kevin Magnussen’s best effort in the Chip Ganassi Racing Caddy.

Even more significantly, the fourth fastest car, Filipe Albuquerque in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 was a full second adrift but 0.4sec ahead of the Mazda RT24-P of Oliver Jarvis and half a second up on Dane Cameron’s Meyer Shank Racing Acura.

Antonio Garcia’s #3 Corvette C8.R topped the GT Le Mans field, half a second faster than Tommy Milner in the sister car 1.1sec faster than Mathieu Jaminet’s WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR.

In GT Daytona, predictably, times were far tighter, with the top five cars covered by a single tenth of a second. This quintet was led by the Porsche 911 GT3Rs of Pat Long (Wright Motorsports) and Laurens Vanthoor (Pfaff Motorsports), while Bryan Sellers was next up in the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan, ahead of Bill Auberlen’s Turner Motorsports BMW M6 and Aaron Telitz in the quicker of the two Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC Fs.

Qualifying begins at 4.45pm local (Pacific) time.

Cla Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani
DPi Cadillac DPi 40 1'11.983
2 France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval
DPi Cadillac DPi 36 1'12.145 0.162
3 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
DPi Cadillac DPi 38 1'12.290 0.307
4 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
DPi Acura DPi 38 1'13.033 1.050
5 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
DPi Mazda DPi 34 1'13.460 1.477
6 United States Dane Cameron
France Olivier Pla
DPi Acura DPi 9 1'13.529 1.546
7 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
GTLM Corvette C8.R 38 1'17.516 5.533
8 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
GTLM Corvette C8.R 32 1'18.023 6.040
9 United States Cooper MacNeil
France Mathieu Jaminet
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 37 1'18.589 6.606
10 United States Patrick Long
United States Trent Hindman
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 38 1'20.089 8.106
11 Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 33 1'20.115 8.132
12 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 38 1'20.130 8.147
13 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
GTD BMW M6 GT3 28 1'20.167 8.184
14 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 36 1'20.187 8.204
15 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Franck Perera
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 24 1'20.363 8.380
16 United States Richard Heistand
United States Jeff Westphal
GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 35 1'20.428 8.445
17 United States Colin Braun
Italy Daniel Mancinelli
GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 36 1'20.549 8.566
18 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 38 1'20.618 8.635
19 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller
GTD Acura NSX GT3 39 1'20.634 8.651
20 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 38 1'20.738 8.755
21 Steven Aghakhani
Jacob Eidson
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 34 1'20.879 8.896
22 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Zach Veach
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 37 1'20.962 8.979
23 United States Matt McMurry
Germany Mario Farnbacher
GTD Acura NSX GT3 38 1'21.033 9.050
24 United Kingdom Ian James
Spain Alex Riberas
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 33 1'21.366 9.383
25 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
GTD Acura NSX GT3 37 1'21.811 9.828
26 Kyle Washington
United States James Sofronas
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 39 1'22.108 10.125
Vasser Sullivan to run Lexus RC Fs in GTD Pro and GTD in '22

Vasser Sullivan to run Lexus RC Fs in GTD Pro and GTD in '22
Long Beach IMSA: Nasr tops final practice for AXR

Vasser Sullivan to run Lexus RC Fs in GTD Pro and GTD in ’22

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque/Taylor victorious in WTR Acura

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque sets pole position in WTR Acura

Laguna Seca IMSA: Tincknell beats Derani by 0.002s in second practice

