Long Beach IMSA: Nasr tops final practice for AXR

The #31 Whelen Engineering car lapped the 1.968-mile course in 1min11.983sec, 0.162sec faster than Loic Duval in the JDC Miller MotorSports machine and 0.307sec ahead of Kevin Magnussen’s best effort in the Chip Ganassi Racing Caddy.

Even more significantly, the fourth fastest car, Filipe Albuquerque in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 was a full second adrift but 0.4sec ahead of the Mazda RT24-P of Oliver Jarvis and half a second up on Dane Cameron’s Meyer Shank Racing Acura.

Antonio Garcia’s #3 Corvette C8.R topped the GT Le Mans field, half a second faster than Tommy Milner in the sister car 1.1sec faster than Mathieu Jaminet’s WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR.

In GT Daytona, predictably, times were far tighter, with the top five cars covered by a single tenth of a second. This quintet was led by the Porsche 911 GT3Rs of Pat Long (Wright Motorsports) and Laurens Vanthoor (Pfaff Motorsports), while Bryan Sellers was next up in the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan, ahead of Bill Auberlen’s Turner Motorsports BMW M6 and Aaron Telitz in the quicker of the two Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC Fs.

Qualifying begins at 4.45pm local (Pacific) time.