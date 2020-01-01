Magnus reveals 2020 livery, adds Mapelli for Daytona

Last month, the popular GT Daytona team firmed up plans to return to IMSA in 2020 as part of a new alliance with Lamborghini squad Grasser Racing after campaigning a Huracan GT3 Evo for the first time during the 2019 campaign.

Team owner John Potter will again partner Andy Lally for the full season, joined by Spencer Pumpelly for the four Michelin Endurance Cup rounds.

On Tuesday, the team's livery was unveiled along with primary sponsor Flex-Box and Lamborghini factory driver Marco Mapelli, who again joins the Magnus lineup for Daytona.

Magnus Racing livery Photo by: Magnus Racing

It will mark a third Rolex 24 appearance for the Italian, who took both of last year's Blancpain GT Series titles alongside Andrea Caldarelli. He made his Daytona debut in 2017 in a Konrad Motorsport Lamborghini before joining Magnus for the 2019 race.

GEAR Racing livery breaks cover

The other Grasser Racing-supported full-season IMSA entry, that of GEAR Racing, has also revealed a distinctive livery ahead of this week's Roar Before the 24 test.

Katherine Legge, Christina Nielsen, Ana Beatriz and Tatiana Calderon have been announced as drivers for the team at Daytona, although former DTM driver Rahel Frey was listed on the entry list for the Roar test in place of Beatriz.

GEAR Racing livery Photo by: GEAR Racing

A third GRT-run Lambo has been entered for the four Endurance Cup rounds, to be driven at Daytona by Franck Perera, Steijn Schothorst, Richard Heistand and Albert Costa.