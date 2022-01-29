Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Le Mans and Daytona rename their chicanes after each other Next / Rolex 24: 60th edition of IMSA’s Daytona classic is underway
IMSA News

Magnussen to remain in Ganassi Cadillac for Sebring 12 Hours

By:

Peugeot FIA World Endurance Championship driver Kevin Magnussen will remain with the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac team for the Sebring round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in March.

Magnussen to remain in Ganassi Cadillac for Sebring 12 Hours

Ganassi has revealed that the ex-Formula 1 driver, who contested the full IMSA season last year with the team, will return to one of its cars for a second time in 2022 after being brought back for this weekend's Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Magnussen is driving the #02 Cadillac DPi-V.R at Daytona with Ganassi's full-season drivers Alex Lynn and Earl Bamber, as well as IndyCar full-timer Marcus Ericsson.

But it has yet to be decided which of the team's pair of DPis he will race in the Sebring 12 Hours on 19 March.

CGR managing director Mike Hull said: "I think it is safe to say that Kevin will be with us. He is such a naturally-gifted driver and has a high energy level."

The move has been made possible by Peugeot's decision not to race its new 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar in the opening round of the 2022 WEC at Sebring.

The French manufacturer will decide when it takes up its WEC entries after initial testing with the car, which started earlier this month at Aragon in Spain.

Magnussen is sharing at Daytona with full-season drivers Lynn and Bamber, plus Ganassi IndyCar driver Ericsson

Magnussen is sharing at Daytona with full-season drivers Lynn and Bamber, plus Ganassi IndyCar driver Ericsson

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

Magnussen pointed out that he is still a newcomer to sportscar racing after only one season with Ganassi last year and a one-off with his father Jan at the Le Mans 24 Hours driving a High Class Racing Oreca LMP2 car.

"Sportscars is still a new thing for me and I still feel that I'm learning," he said. 

"As a racing driver you can't practice every day like a golfer of a tennis player, so you need to be competing – it's not enough to race six times a year."

Hull wouldn't be drawn on whether Magnussen might be given permission by Peugeot to rejoin Ganassi for the Six Hours of Watkins Glen or Petit Le Mans enduros in June and October respectively.

"The one thing we don't talk about is contracts, but obviously he is able to be here in Daytona," he said.

Hull insisted that it has yet to be decided who will be the additional third driver in its squad for the second round of the IMSA series at Sebring.

Ericsson is one of three Ganassi IndyCar drivers taking part at Daytona: Scott Dixon and Alex Palou are driving the #01 entry with the car's full-timers Renger van der Zande and Sebastien Bourdais.

Hull said there is no decision on whether any of its single-seater roster will take part in both Sebring and the clashing IndyCar round at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Drivers will be able to contest Sebring on the Saturday and Texas on the Sunday because IndyCar has scheduled an extra qualifying session on the Friday of its meeting for drivers competing in the IMSA event.

"We are evaluating where we are with Scott, Alex and Marcus and will go forward next week and make a decision," explained Hull.

The involvement of Ganassi IndyCar drivers Ericsson (pictured), Palou and Dixon for Sebring has yet to be announced

The involvement of Ganassi IndyCar drivers Ericsson (pictured), Palou and Dixon for Sebring has yet to be announced

Photo by: Geoff Miller / Motorsport Images

Jimmie Johnson will race at Texas with Ganassi and take up his seat in Action Express Racing's #48 Ally Racing Cadillac at Sebring.

It has also been confirmed that Helio Castroneves will travel back and forth between Texas and Sebring to contest both races with Meyer Shank Racing.

The four-time Indianapolis 500 winner is contesting his first full season of IndyCars since 2017 with MSR this year, and is also confirmed for the team's Acura ARX-05 DPi for the four IMSA enduros.

shares
comments

Related video

Le Mans and Daytona rename their chicanes after each other
Previous article

Le Mans and Daytona rename their chicanes after each other
Next article

Rolex 24: 60th edition of IMSA’s Daytona classic is underway

Rolex 24: 60th edition of IMSA’s Daytona classic is underway
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Le Mans and Daytona rename their chicanes after each other
IMSA

Le Mans and Daytona rename their chicanes after each other

Rolex 24: Bourdais leads final practice in Ganassi Cadillac Daytona 24
IMSA

Rolex 24: Bourdais leads final practice in Ganassi Cadillac

When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push Prime
Formula 1

When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push

Kevin Magnussen More from
Kevin Magnussen
Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck

Magnussen: Chance to race at Indy 500 'a dream'
IndyCar

Magnussen: Chance to race at Indy 500 'a dream'

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime
IMSA

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Chip Ganassi Racing More from
Chip Ganassi Racing
Johnson: “I feel I’ll be much more competitive on ovals”
IndyCar

Johnson: “I feel I’ll be much more competitive on ovals”

Champion Palou targets improved qualifying, first oval win
IndyCar

Champion Palou targets improved qualifying, first oval win

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime
IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Latest news

Castroneves: When you love what you do, you have to keep doing it
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Castroneves: When you love what you do, you have to keep doing it

Rolex 24: Castroneves drives Meyer Shank Racing to emotional win
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24: Castroneves drives Meyer Shank Racing to emotional win

Rolex 24 Hour 21: Four-car Cadillac vs Acura battle heats up
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24 Hour 21: Four-car Cadillac vs Acura battle heats up

Rolex 24, Hour 18: WTR leads Acura 1-2, more trouble for Ganassi
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 18: WTR leads Acura 1-2, more trouble for Ganassi

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.