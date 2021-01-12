Mercedes driver Buhk joins Alegra Motorsports for Rolex 24

With title sponsor Nano Pro MT, the line-up will feature veteran Alegra drivers Daniel Morad, Michael De Quesada and Billy Johnson as well as works Mercedes driver and 2016 Blancpain GT Series champion, Buhk.

The announcement marks a reunion for Morad and De Quesada, who drove with team owner Carlos De Quesada, Michael Christensen and Jesse Lazare en route to victory in the 2017 Rolex 24. Former Ford GT works driver Johnson’s previous experiences with Alegra include a campaign in the 2019 World Challenge Americas series.

Buhk, who won the 24 Hours at Spa in 2013, said: “It’s great to be supporting Alegra Motorsports and their new Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3. There is a good amount of endurance racing and winning in this driver line up which will play a key role in this race.”

Johnson believes the Benz will be on the pace, commenting: “They are a great group of guys who know how to win this race. We have really strong team, driver lineup, and car that will be a contender in a competitive GTD field.”

Morad commented: “This will be the first time we’ve reunited the squad in the championship since we won the Rolex 24 in 2017. It’s a fresh look for us, as the team recently made a big switch to the AMG brand [from Porsche]. This is something I am very much looking forward to.”

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the car with Daniel and the rest of the team,” added De Quesada. “It was a surreal experience when we won the 24 Hours back in 2017, so hopefully we can do that again in 2021.”