Mid-Ohio IMSA: Albuquerque fastest in opening practice

Albuquerque set the early bar at 1m12.008s in the 90-minute practice, before lowering his time to 1m11.828s in his Wayne Taylor Racing Acura. Tom Blomqvist rose to P2 in the Meyer Shank Racing ARX-05 with 1m11.904s, 0.076s off his pace.

Earl Bamber was the fastest of the Cadillacs for Chip Ganassi Racing, setting 1m12.330s – just over half a second away from the quickest time. Pipo Derani was next up for Action Express, leading fellow Caddy drivers Sebastien Bourdais (CGR) and Tristan Vautier (JDC-Miller).

A red flag in the final five minutes of the session halted any hopes of late improvements.

Ryan Dalziel (Era Motorsport) was fastest in LMP2, ahead of Jonathan Bomarito (PR1 Mathiasen) and ex-F1 racer Will Stevens, who’s in for a one-off with Tower Motorsports.

Colin Braun led LMP3 for CORE autosport.

In GTD, where there is no Pro class this weekend, Robby Foley set the pace in the Turner Motorsports BMW M4 on 1m21.220s.

Jack Hawksworth was second in the extra #17 Lexus RC F entry that he shares with Richard Heistand on 1m21.428s, ahead of Bryan Sellars (BMW) and Aaron Telitz (Lexus).