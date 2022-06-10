Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Risi Ferrari confirms Rigon, Serra for Watkins Glen 6 Hours
IMSA / Watkins Glen News

Montoya Sr. and Jr. reunite with Hedman at DragonSpeed

DragonSpeed will add the Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen to its IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship effort, bringing back Sebastian Montoya to join his father Juan Pablo and Henrik Hedman.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Montoya Sr. and Jr. reunite with Hedman at DragonSpeed

DragonSpeed, which won the LMP2 category in the Rolex 24 Hours with Colton Herta, Pato O’Ward, Devlin DeFrancesco and Eric Lux, currently leads the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s LMP2 point standings largely due to Montoya Sr. and Hedman winning the class last time out at Mid-Ohio.

The decision to run the six-hour endurance race at Watkins Glen International means DragonSpeed will contest the series' full LMP2 schedule, having originally planned to skip this race due to another commitment of Hedman's.

Sebastian Montoya, just 17, made his IMSA debut at the Sebring 12 Hours in March and was impressively quick, but the car was involved in an accident.

He said of the latest news: "I'm super happy to drive again for DragonSpeed at Watkins Glen. Running Sebring alongside my dad and Henrik was such a great learning experience and huge fun at the same time. The team has one of the best setups in LMP2 so I'm aiming for a winning return!"

His father, a CART Indycar champion, two-time Indy 500 winner and IMSA Prototype champion in added: "I'm really pleased to have my kid back in the car with Henrik and myself. He did an amazing job at Sebring, and at the Glen we want to finish what we started in Florida.

“If we run as strongly all day as we did in the first couple of hours at Sebring, we should have a solid chance to win."

"Sebastian did a stellar job at Sebring,” agreed Hedman. “Finding out he was available made the decision to add the Six Hours to our schedule an easy one, along with bouncing back into contention for the WeatherTech LMP2 title at Mid-Ohio. I loved being part of this lineup at Sebring and always look forward to the challenge of the Glen."

DragonSpeed team principal Elton Julian added: "We look forward to picking up where we left off after Sebastian's fantastic run at Sebring. We've been following his impressive progress in Europe and I'd like to think the extra seat time he'll have with us at the Six Hours will help him when he goes back just as we're confident his speed will help us at the Glen."

shares
comments
Risi Ferrari confirms Rigon, Serra for Watkins Glen 6 Hours
Previous article

Risi Ferrari confirms Rigon, Serra for Watkins Glen 6 Hours
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Road America IndyCar: Rossi leads Herta in first practice Road America
IndyCar

Road America IndyCar: Rossi leads Herta in first practice

Risi Ferrari confirms Rigon, Serra for Watkins Glen 6 Hours Watkins Glen
IMSA

Risi Ferrari confirms Rigon, Serra for Watkins Glen 6 Hours

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Juan Pablo Montoya More from
Juan Pablo Montoya
Montoya to return to the Indy 500 with Arrow McLaren SP Indy 500
Video Inside
IndyCar

Montoya to return to the Indy 500 with Arrow McLaren SP

Juan Pablo Montoya teams up with son Sebastian for Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Juan Pablo Montoya teams up with son Sebastian for Sebring 12 Hours

Top 10 Williams F1 drivers ranked: Mansell, Hill, Montoya and more
Formula 1

Top 10 Williams F1 drivers ranked: Mansell, Hill, Montoya and more

DragonSpeed More from
DragonSpeed
Wilson successfully completes Refresher course for Indy 500 Indy 500
IndyCar

Wilson successfully completes Refresher course for Indy 500

Julian: Racing boom makes it tough to find crew for Indy one-offs
IndyCar

Julian: Racing boom makes it tough to find crew for Indy one-offs

Wilson enters Indy 500 with DragonSpeed, Cusick Motorsports Indy 500
IndyCar

Wilson enters Indy 500 with DragonSpeed, Cusick Motorsports

Latest news

Montoya Sr. and Jr. reunite with Hedman at DragonSpeed
IMSA IMSA

Montoya Sr. and Jr. reunite with Hedman at DragonSpeed

Risi Ferrari confirms Rigon, Serra for Watkins Glen 6 Hours
IMSA IMSA

Risi Ferrari confirms Rigon, Serra for Watkins Glen 6 Hours

Cadillac plans multiple cars for Le Mans, one-car attack for WEC
Le Mans Le Mans

Cadillac plans multiple cars for Le Mans, one-car attack for WEC

Cadillac reveals 2023 LMDh racer for WEC and IMSA programmes
WEC WEC

Cadillac reveals 2023 LMDh racer for WEC and IMSA programmes

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.