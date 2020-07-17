Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP3 in
16 Hours
:
40 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP3 in
14 Hours
:
35 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 Jul
-
15 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
-
19 Jul
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Practice 1 in
00 Hours
:
40 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Practice 1 in
08 Hours
:
25 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Sebring / Breaking news

Nasr returns to IMSA action after recovery from COVID-19

shares
comments
Nasr returns to IMSA action after recovery from COVID-19
By:
Jul 17, 2020, 4:52 PM

Felipe Nasr will return to the cockpit of Action Express Racing’s Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R this weekend at Sebring, after missing the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s second round at Daytona two weeks ago due to a positive Covid-19 test.

After making a full recovery, he will make his return to the cockpit today during opening practice for the Cadillac Grand Prix at Sebring, which will be another 2hr40min race held tomorrow.

"It was frustrating not to be behind the wheel at Daytona after such a long wait," Nasr said. "In the end, it wasn't something I couldn't control but it happened.

“I did the right thing, which was to tell the team as soon as I felt something different, unusual. I wanted to protect everyone on the Whelen Engineering team, which was my goal.

“It was difficult to watch it [the race] from home. But, I was happy to see the car perform well with Gabby Chaves and Pipo Derani behind the wheel. They were able to score some important points for the championship.

"Now, I'm looking forward to Sebring. I'm super excited to be back in the Whelen Engineering Cadillac with Pipo. I just can't wait to feel the speed, to go around Sebring and feel alive again."

The #31 Cadillac, in the hands of Derani, Nasr and Eric Curran, won the 12-Hours of Sebring a year ago.

"Sebring is a track that I really love," Derani said. "I've had a lot of success there in the past. I've won three 12 Hours of Sebring [races] in the last four years.

“But, I think this time it's going to be different. Instead of it being a 12-hour race, it's going to be only 2 hours and 40 minutes. For sure, strategy is going to play a big role. It's going to be a sprint, which at a track like Sebring, is never easy. With the success we've had there in the past, we expect nothing less [than a win]. Hopefully, we can finally get our championship started. There's nothing better than winning at a track we won at last year."

Nasr described last year’s triumph as “an amazing memory. It was one of the best wins we had with so much dominance and pure speed. I credit that to the whole Action Express team because they do such an incredible job… Action Express has always given us a pretty good car to fight for victories, so I expect more of the same."

IMSA’s first free practice for the Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring runs on Friday from 6.00pm until 7.00pm ET, FP2 is Saturday 10.00-11.15am, qualifying is 1.55-3.00pm, and the race is 5.35-8.15pm.

Next article
Bourdais: IMSA needs “serious discussion” about BoP

Previous article

Bourdais: IMSA needs “serious discussion” about BoP

Trending Today

Jerez MotoGP: Morbidelli heads Quartararo in FP2
MotoGP / MotoGP

Jerez MotoGP: Morbidelli heads Quartararo in FP2

Ferrari "ready to sign" new Concorde Agreement
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ferrari "ready to sign" new Concorde Agreement

Holden committed to Commodore, V8 engine in Supercars
Supercars / Supercars

Holden committed to Commodore, V8 engine in Supercars

FIA didn’t investigate Racing Point brake ducts before season
Formula 1 / Formula 1
25m

FIA didn’t investigate Racing Point brake ducts before season

Latest news

Nasr returns to IMSA action after recovery from COVID-19
IMSA / IMSA
26m

Nasr returns to IMSA action after recovery from COVID-19

Bourdais: IMSA needs “serious discussion” about BoP
IMSA / IMSA

Bourdais: IMSA needs “serious discussion” about BoP

IndyCar racer Pigot joins PR1/Mathiasen for Sebring
IMSA / IMSA

IndyCar racer Pigot joins PR1/Mathiasen for Sebring

AVS thrilled by Lexus dominance, Bell relives plane drama
IMSA / IMSA

AVS thrilled by Lexus dominance, Bell relives plane drama

Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Sebring
Drivers Pipo Derani , Felipe Nasr
Teams Action Express Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
MotoGP

Jerez MotoGP: Marquez leads Vinales in first practice

2
Formula 1

Ron Tauranac passes away aged 95

3
Formula 1

Ferrari "ready to sign" new Concorde Agreement

4
Formula 1

Formula 1 announces first COVID-19 positives

2h

Latest videos

Thinking Forward with John Doonan 31:27
IMSA

Thinking Forward with John Doonan

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car 04:49
IMSA

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona 08:04
IMSA

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race' 02:19
IMSA

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race'

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours 01:51
IMSA

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours

Latest news

Nasr returns to IMSA action after recovery from COVID-19
IMSA

Nasr returns to IMSA action after recovery from COVID-19

Bourdais: IMSA needs “serious discussion” about BoP
IMSA

Bourdais: IMSA needs “serious discussion” about BoP

IndyCar racer Pigot joins PR1/Mathiasen for Sebring
IMSA

IndyCar racer Pigot joins PR1/Mathiasen for Sebring

AVS thrilled by Lexus dominance, Bell relives plane drama
IMSA

AVS thrilled by Lexus dominance, Bell relives plane drama

Porsche content with points lead after defeat by Corvette
IMSA

Porsche content with points lead after defeat by Corvette

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.