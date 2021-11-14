Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Petit Le Mans IMSA: Mazda wins race, AXR Cadillac takes title
IMSA / Road Atlanta News

Nasr knew Taylor wouldn’t make corner in final-lap lunge

By:
, News Editor

Felipe Nasr says he knew Ricky Taylor wouldn’t be able to pull off his attempt at passing his Action Express Cadillac on the final lap of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Petit Le Mans season finale.

Nasr knew Taylor wouldn’t make corner in final-lap lunge

The battle for Prototype championship honours came down to a final-stint battle between Nasr in the Whelen Engineering-branded #31 AXR Cadillac DPi.V-R and Taylor in the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 that had led the standings coming into the Road Atlanta race.

After surrendering the lead of the race to the Mazda of Harry Tincknell with just over 20 minutes remaining in the 10-hour contest, Nasr came under increasing pressure from Taylor, who had to find a way to pass the #31 Cadillac to have any chance of claiming the title.

Read Also:

Taylor went for an ambitious lunge at Turn 10 on the last lap of the race, but arrived too hot and went across the gravel, allowing Nasr to hold on to second in the car he shared with full-season teammate Pipo Derani and Mike Conway, and clinch the crown for himself and Derani.

It marked the second IMSA Prototype title in four seasons for ex-Formula 1 racer Nasr, who is leaving AXR to join Porsche next year ahead of the German manufacturer’s LMDh effort.

“That was intense,” Nasr said. “I’m at a loss for words. I have to say we’ve worked hard for this moment – the whole team. I’m so proud of everyone from Whelen Engineering for putting in a great drive today.

"Winning the race was possible. I got a little unlucky with traffic [when the Mazda passed] and then I saw the No. 10 car coming. Why does it have to be so hard?

"Coming down into the final corner, I saw the No. 10 make a very late move and I knew he wasn’t going to make the corner. So, I just focused on getting the exit and we got the job done.

"I have so much love and respect for the boys that I work with. This will be my final race here [at AXR]. That gives me a lot of emotions too. I want to thank Mike, Pipo and every single member of the team. I want to thank Cadillac as well. They gave us everything we needed to fight for this Championship. I’m just so happy.”

Derani, who won the IMSA Prototype title for the first time, added: “I just can’t believe we’re Champions. It was such a difficult end to last season and a difficult beginning to this year.

"With a lot of belief in God, and in my family, I rebuilt my trust and here I am a 2021 IMSA Champion. It’s just incredible. I’m just so grateful for Whelen Engineering, Action Express, Cadillac, and everyone who supported me. It’s just fantastic.”

Taylor and his teammate in the #10 WTR entry, Filipe Albuquerque, narrowly missed out on making it three titles in a row for Acura, although the pair and their endurance co-driver Alexander Rossi did come away with Michelin Endurance Cup honours.

 

“I mean, we’re racing really hard," reflected Taylor. "The championship literally came down to the last corner. After last year, I’m happy for those guys [AXR]. They deserve it; they had a great year.

"I hate it for Filipe; he drove such a great stint to pass them. I made a little mistake on my out lap [after the last pitstop]. But I’m so thankful to have HPD, Konica Minolta and Acura behind us. I will do everything I can to pay them back in California and at the shop in Indy.

"I’m really bummed, but Daytona is close. This is a short offseason, and we’re a great team.”

shares
comments
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Mazda wins race, AXR Cadillac takes title
Previous article

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Mazda wins race, AXR Cadillac takes title
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Hydrogen Toyota will race on in 2022, joined by new biofuel cars
Super Taikyu

Hydrogen Toyota will race on in 2022, joined by new biofuel cars

Ex-MotoGP rider Syahrin gets MIE Honda WSBK seat
Video Inside
World Superbike

Ex-MotoGP rider Syahrin gets MIE Honda WSBK seat

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark Prime
Super Formula

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark

Pipo Derani More from
Pipo Derani
Nunez to join Derani at AXR for 2022, Conway retained for enduros
Video Inside
IMSA

Nunez to join Derani at AXR for 2022, Conway retained for enduros

Action Express "dug our own hole" at Sebring, admits Nasr Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Action Express "dug our own hole" at Sebring, admits Nasr

Ten drivers Peugeot should consider for Le Mans '22
Le Mans

Ten drivers Peugeot should consider for Le Mans '22

Action Express Racing More from
Action Express Racing
AXR “would welcome” chance to race new Cadillac at Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans

AXR “would welcome” chance to race new Cadillac at Le Mans

Van der Zande seeks first Sebring win, Derani his fourth Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Van der Zande seeks first Sebring win, Derani his fourth

AXR signs Johnson, Kobayashi, Pagenaud for all IMSA enduros
IMSA

AXR signs Johnson, Kobayashi, Pagenaud for all IMSA enduros

Latest news

Nasr knew Taylor wouldn’t make corner in final-lap lunge
IMSA IMSA

Nasr knew Taylor wouldn’t make corner in final-lap lunge

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Mazda wins race, AXR Cadillac takes title
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Mazda wins race, AXR Cadillac takes title

Petit Le Mans IMSA, H8: Montoya leads with two hours to go
IMSA IMSA

Petit Le Mans IMSA, H8: Montoya leads with two hours to go

Corvette’s Taylor slams “clueless” driving in “nightmare” Petit Le Mans
IMSA IMSA

Corvette’s Taylor slams “clueless” driving in “nightmare” Petit Le Mans

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.