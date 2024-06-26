All Series
IMSA

NBC coverage windows for 2025 IMSA events revealed, new date revealed for Watkins Glen

Four endurance rounds are set to have network windows for the 2025 IMSA SportsCar Championship, along with Laguna Seca

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
#62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3: Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon, #3 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Antonio Garcia, Alexander Sims

Following last Friday’s announcement of a multi-year extension of media rights between NBC Sports and IMSA, the two parties have now confirmed five events that will have NBC network coverage in 2025.

The 24 Hours of Daytona on 25-26 January 2025 will begin the run of coverage, followed by the two-hour, 40-minute race at Laguna Seca on 11 May.

To accommodate the network window, the date for the Six Hours of The Glen has been changed to 22 June, which is a shift from one weekend earlier than the original announcement of IMSA’s 2025 schedule unveiling back in March.

The Battle on the Bricks at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway continues the coverage with its date set for 21 September, and then concluding with Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta on 11 October.

As announced last week, NBC network coverage expands to 17 total hours beginning in 2025, nearly a 50 percent increase over 2024 and previous seasons.

#7 Team Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Felipe Nasr

#7 Team Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Felipe Nasr

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

NBC Sports’ IMSA viewership has grown 37% in the past five years since acquiring media rights prior to the 2019 season.

The 2023 IMSA season was NBC Sports’ most-watched season thus far (since 2019), delivering a 13% year-over-year viewership increase for its coverage on NBC and USA Network. Additionally, this year’s IMSA coverage on Peacock has seen roughly a 60% increase in total minutes streamed to-date vs. last year.

“As we expected, fan and industry response to the announcement that we have extended our relationship with NBC Sports has been overwhelmingly positive,” said IMSA President John Doonan.

“The addition of more hours on NBC network was especially well received, and we are pleased to follow up that news with confirmation of which races our fans will be able to find on NBC in 2025.

“We are grateful to NBC Sports for these expanded opportunities, as well as our teammates at Watkins Glen International for the date flexibility to accommodate this television window a week earlier than we’d originally announced.”

In addition to race coverage, one-hour season preview and championship weekend setup shows also will air on NBC network.

The exact dates for those shows, along with times for NBC Sports’ coverage of next season’s IMSA SportsCar Championship schedule – which will include coverage on Peacock and USA Network – will be released at a later date.

