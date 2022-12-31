Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / BMW: Porsche gained no advantage in IMSA hybrid development tests
IMSA News

New Acura GTP V6 might be Honda’s last ICE for “real racing”

Honda’s North American racing chief fears that the V6 twin-turbo powerplant for its 2023 Acura GTP sportscar “might be the last” all-new internal combustion engine it ever builds for racing.

Charles Bradley
By:
New Acura GTP V6 might be Honda’s last ICE for “real racing”

Speaking ahead of the start of the new LMDh era of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, HPD president David Salters said his team had been given “a lot of freedom” and took “quite a lot of risk” in the 2.4-liter design, which is paired with the first electrical hybrid system in top-class American racing.

“In the back of our mind, we thought this might be the last one that we really make for racing, I don’t know,” said Salters. “Among the brief I gave our boys and girls, it was ‘let’s do the best we can because it may be the last one we put pen to paper on for real racing’ – it’ll be interesting to see what happens.

“It was always in our mind that we wanted to celebrate all the efforts and learnings that we’d gathered and try to put it all together. A very wise team owner once told me that two years is a very long time in motorsport, so it could all change, and the world is changing very quickly.

“And these cars certainly look like the future, which is quite amazing.”

Acura ARX-06 engine

Acura ARX-06 engine

Photo by: Acura

Salters explained that the AR24e motor – which has been designed to work in unison with the LMDh common hybrid package of Bosch MGU, Williams battery and Xtrac gearbox – is a clean-sheet design for the new GTP class.

“The easy thing would’ve been to lift the DPi engine and plonk it in the back of our LMDh, but that’s not why we do this,” he said. “I feel fortunate to work for Honda and Acura, we have our own factory with 200-odd people who deal with all sorts of programs, and we do this to challenge ourselves.

“We sat there with the rulebook and we asked ourselves what we could do to make the best racing car we can. My head of simulation spent the Christmas holidays two years ago doing loads of simulation and came back with a 100-page report on January 2 to say: ‘This looks good!’

“We spent time looking around at what we might do, and what we may make, to make the best engine and package to go in that car. It turned out to be a lot of work, but it’s been great fun.

“We gave our boys and girls a lot of freedom in the packaging and, honestly speaking, we took quite a lot of risk to try and make the nicest-packaged engine we could and I think we’re very proud of that. We basically tried to make our lives as difficult as humanly possible, and off we went!

“And the poor old [HPD] president has to pay for it! All in a good cause.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

BMW: Porsche gained no advantage in IMSA hybrid development tests
Previous article

BMW: Porsche gained no advantage in IMSA hybrid development tests
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Sainz “not going to answer Al-Attiyah” over Dakar Rally comments Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Sainz “not going to answer Al-Attiyah” over Dakar Rally comments

BMW: Porsche gained no advantage in IMSA hybrid development tests
IMSA

BMW: Porsche gained no advantage in IMSA hybrid development tests

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Prime
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Latest news

Sainz “not going to answer Al-Attiyah” over Dakar Rally comments
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar

Sainz “not going to answer Al-Attiyah” over Dakar Rally comments

Three-time Dakar Rally winner Carlos Sainz Sr says he won’t be dragged into a war of words with reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah as the 2023 event kicks off this weekend.

New Acura GTP V6 might be Honda’s last ICE for “real racing”
IMSA IMSA

New Acura GTP V6 might be Honda’s last ICE for “real racing”

Honda’s North American racing chief fears that the V6 twin-turbo powerplant for its 2023 Acura GTP sportscar “might be the last” all-new internal combustion engine it ever builds for racing.

How F1’s new practice rule allowed more rookies to shine in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1’s new practice rule allowed more rookies to shine in 2022

Prior to the start of Formula 1’s new era in 2022, the FIA’s rule changes included one aimed at giving younger drivers more testing chances. 

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.