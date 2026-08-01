Nick Yelloly leads Acura 1-2 in IMSA Road America qualifying

Nick Yelloly led a 1-2 sweep for Acura Meyer Shank Racing in qualifying for the Motul SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix at Road America.

Yelloly, 35, delivered a flying lap of 1m49.233s in the #93 Acura ARX-06 to earn the top spot at the 4.048-mile, 14-turn natural-terrain road course. He beat fellow Brit and teammate Tom Blomqvist, who finished 0.157 seconds behind.

Sheldon Van Der Linde (BMW M Team WRT) concluded the session in third in the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8, ahead of Louis Deletraz (Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing) in the #40 Cadillac V-Series.R.

GTP

Deletraz delivered the first true quick lap, with a 1m50.703s lap set with roughly eight minutes remaining in the 15-minute session. Moments later, Yelloly moved to the top with a 1m49.733s lap before improving to 1m49.233s on his next tour.

Tom Blomqvist, in Acura MSR’s #60 sister car, then went up to second with a lap of 1m49.487s with just over three minutes to go. Simultaneously, the #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 of Laurens Vanthoor ran off in Turn 5 but recovered and continued.

Vanthoor rebounded to slot fifth by the end of the session, ahead of points leader Jack Aitken in Whelen Cadillac’s #31 Cadillac V-Series.R.

LMP2

United Autosport USA’s Daniel Goldburg took his first class pole of the season with a best lap of 1m54.212s, edging out Misha Goikhberg (Bryan Herta Autosport with PR1/Mathiasen) by 0.262s.

Jeremy Clarke placed Inter Europol Competition’s No. 34 ORECA LMP2 07 third, with AO Racing’s PJ Hyett fourth.

GTD Pro

#77 AO Racing Porsche 911: Nick Tandy, Harry King Photo by: Art Fleischmann

AO Racing’s Harry King claimed class pole after a frantic finish in which the top six drivers began their final laps before time expired. King delivered a best lap of 2m04.042s in the #77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992), which was 0.140s better than points leader Neil Verhagen (Paul Miller Racing) in the #1 BMW M4 GT3 EVO.

Alexander Sims (Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports) was third, with Max Esterson (RLL Team McLaren) fourth.

Manthey’s Klaus Bachler, who twice went to the top spot, had one of the laps invalidated by just exceeding track limits, and ended up fifth.

It was a backup car for Vasser Sullivan Racing’s #14 Lexus RC F GT3 following Jack Hawksworth’s crash in a wet second practice. The team prepared the replacement car in time for qualifying and completed two laps before receiving a mechanical black flag. It was unable to rejoin and will start last in class.

GTD

Lilou Wadoux (AF Corse USA) stormed to her first-ever IMSA class pole, pushing her #21 Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO to the top spot with a flying lap of 2m04.688s. The lap came with roughly three minutes left in the session, bumping off Winward Racing’s Russell Ward.

In the end, Wadoux Ducellier’s lap remained unbeaten through the end of the session, fending off Heart of Racing’s Zacharie Robichon, who fell 0.167s short in second.

Valentin Hasse Clot (Car Blanche) ended up third, 0.169s behind, with Casper Stevenson (DragonSpeed) in fourth at 0.172s off the top mark.