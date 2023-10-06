Subscribe
Previous / Aston Martin rules out Alonso, Stroll involvement in Valkyrie Hypercar assault
IMSA / Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta News

Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit

Porsche Penske Motorsport are peaking at the right time and it’s due to the team’s depth that extends on both sides of the Atlantic, says Mathieu Jaminet.

Joey Barnes
By:
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsports, Porsche 963, GTP: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, #7 Porsche Penske Motorsports, Porsche 963, GTP: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr

The 28-year-old Frenchman, along with co-driver Nick Tandy, are in the thick of an ultra-tight championship battle heading into Petit Le Mans – IMSA’s season finale – next weekend at Road Atlanta.

The pilots of the team’s No. 6 Porsche 963 sit third in the top-level GTP class, but only five points behind points leaders Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims in the Whelen Cadillac.

Momentum, though, is on the side of Jaminet and Tandy after winning the previous round on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course last month. It marked their second victory of the season, having won on the Streets of Long Beach in April. 

The surge of performance by Penske also extended to IMSA team-mates Matt Campbell and Felipe Nasr, who have finished first and second in each of the previous two rounds (Road America, IMS RC).

However, results in the endurance rounds haven’t been as favorable by comparison, with the best being a third-place result in the 12 Hours of Sebring in March for Jaminet and Tandy. At the Rolex 24 At Daytona, a gearbox issue led to an early retirement and relegated them to eighth in class.

Additionally, a June victory in the Six Hours of The Glen was negated after a post-race penalty due to a chassis skid plate measuring thinner than the legal minimum, which dropped them to the bottom of the 57 entries, ninth in class.

Podium: #6 Team Penske Porsche 963: Nick Tandy, Mathieu Jaminet, #7 Team Penske Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr

Podium: #6 Team Penske Porsche 963: Nick Tandy, Mathieu Jaminet, #7 Team Penske Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr

Photo by: Tyler Clemmensen

Although next Saturday’s contest at the 2.54-mile, 12-turn natural terrain road course is 10 hours, Jaminet is rolling with the momentum rather than looking at the enduro results.

“The mindset right now is very good,” Jaminet said. “Obviously, endurance races have not been great for us. But also, there I see a lot of positives; we were extremely close to win Sebring. We ended up crossing the line first in Watkins.

“At the end of the day, it wasn't terrible. It's just things didn't really go our way. I still believe that 10 hours in Atlanta is going to be a challenge for the car, so to win the championship, you already need the car to be there because they're still very new to everyone.

“I think no one is guaranteed to have no technical issues by the end of the race. That's still for sure an unknown for us and I believe for the others. Other than that, we feel that the car has made really good improvements over the last month.

“We feel quite confident going into this one. Then we will see how it plays out, but at least I believe we did our homework, as much as much as we could to arrive as prepared as we could. Then we see if it works or not.”

Unlike Daytona and Sebring, Jaminet and Tandy will be without veteran Dane Cameron as their third co-driver for the lengthy round in Road Atlanta. Instead, they will have Laurens Vanthoor, who, like Cameron, is part of Penske’s program in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

“These cars are pretty complicated and there is actually a lot of things you can interact with in the cockpit,” Jaminet said. “I believe it's so important right now to communicate to your team; what the car does, what your issues are, and how they can help you.

“Because there is so much software stuff, especially on braking that you can change to actually improve, which is one of the main topics, at least for us at Porsche. The braking, we see these cars are super tricky. We see most of the tracks, people going off also on cold tires and so on.

“So, any help you can get with this software stuff, which happens in the background, it's really important to give the feedback to the team because sometimes you don't realize as a driver that there might be some other options that you can try. It might actually help your issues that you would not do in a normal race car.

Read Also:

“Communication is key because there is a lot more to see on the data at what you can feel and the team is there to support and can give you the tools to solve your problems. That's one of the main things and the things we have been working on in the last testings and last events."

According to Jaminet, who won the GTD Pro class title with Campbell last year with Pfaff Motorsports, Penske’s recent improvements in IMSA come from the depth of resources that include contributions from the WEC program.

“Luckily, with the WEC program, the car is running almost double as everybody else,” Jaminet said. “Cadillac has also one car in WEC but I think yeah, it's only one and they've been doing a bit less testing as well. These cars are so new that every kilometers or every mile that you have on a racetrack provides you new information, new things to test.

"You have also feedback from more drivers, from different tracks. We have one type of track in the US - all very different from, let's say, Mosport to Road America to Daytona, but none of those tracks are actually like Spa or Fuji, or Le Mans.

“So, we've been lucky also to try different tracks there. Also, the setup philosophy of how we run the car has been evolving so much.”

shares
comments

Aston Martin rules out Alonso, Stroll involvement in Valkyrie Hypercar assault
Joey Barnes More from
Joey Barnes
Reigning IndyCar champion Palou “not that close” to being a complete driver

Reigning IndyCar champion Palou “not that close” to being a complete driver

IndyCar
Indy 500

Reigning IndyCar champion Palou “not that close” to being a complete driver Reigning IndyCar champion Palou “not that close” to being a complete driver

Malukas "still pinching myself" while settling into Arrow McLaren

Malukas "still pinching myself" while settling into Arrow McLaren

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Malukas "still pinching myself" while settling into Arrow McLaren Malukas "still pinching myself" while settling into Arrow McLaren

Grosjean files for arbitration against Andretti, citing to rights protection

Grosjean files for arbitration against Andretti, citing to rights protection

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Grosjean files for arbitration against Andretti, citing to rights protection Grosjean files for arbitration against Andretti, citing to rights protection

Nick Tandy More from
Nick Tandy
New Porsche 963 “very different to drive” from 919, says Tandy

New Porsche 963 “very different to drive” from 919, says Tandy

IMSA

New Porsche 963 “very different to drive” from 919, says Tandy New Porsche 963 “very different to drive” from 919, says Tandy

Tandy anticipated longer Corvette stint before GTE Pro axe

Tandy anticipated longer Corvette stint before GTE Pro axe

WEC

Tandy anticipated longer Corvette stint before GTE Pro axe Tandy anticipated longer Corvette stint before GTE Pro axe

2022 a year of 'what could have been' for Corvette in WEC

2022 a year of 'what could have been' for Corvette in WEC

WEC

2022 a year of 'what could have been' for Corvette in WEC 2022 a year of 'what could have been' for Corvette in WEC

Team Penske More from
Team Penske
Newgarden cherishes "very special" trek to Borg-Warner sculpturer's shop

Newgarden cherishes "very special" trek to Borg-Warner sculpturer's shop

IndyCar
Indy 500

Newgarden cherishes "very special" trek to Borg-Warner sculpturer's shop Newgarden cherishes "very special" trek to Borg-Warner sculpturer's shop

Indy Road Course Turn 1 “critical” for IMSA polesitter Campbell

Indy Road Course Turn 1 “critical” for IMSA polesitter Campbell

IMSA
Indianapolis

Indy Road Course Turn 1 “critical” for IMSA polesitter Campbell Indy Road Course Turn 1 “critical” for IMSA polesitter Campbell

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Prime
Prime
WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Bathurst 1000: Kostecki/Russell lead at half distance

Bathurst 1000: Kostecki/Russell lead at half distance

SUPC Supercars
Bathurst

Bathurst 1000: Kostecki/Russell lead at half distance Bathurst 1000: Kostecki/Russell lead at half distance

2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Piastri wins sprint, Verstappen champion

2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Piastri wins sprint, Verstappen champion

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Piastri wins sprint, Verstappen champion 2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Piastri wins sprint, Verstappen champion

Mayer pulls off must-win in Charlotte Roval Xfinity race

Mayer pulls off must-win in Charlotte Roval Xfinity race

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Charlotte Roval

Mayer pulls off must-win in Charlotte Roval Xfinity race Mayer pulls off must-win in Charlotte Roval Xfinity race

FIA to make call on three-stop Qatar GP after Sunday F1 team meeting

FIA to make call on three-stop Qatar GP after Sunday F1 team meeting

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

FIA to make call on three-stop Qatar GP after Sunday F1 team meeting FIA to make call on three-stop Qatar GP after Sunday F1 team meeting

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe