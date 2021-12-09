Peregrine Racing switches to Lamborghini, hires Megennis

Westphal, the 2019 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge champion, achieved a sixth place finish in the IMSA WeatherTech Sprint Cup Championship with Peregrine’s Audi R8 in 2021, while Megennis spent the season adding IMSA experience with Vasser Sullivan Racing to his open-wheel campaign with Andretti Autosport.

"2022 will be an exciting year for the Carbahn with Peregrine Racing team,” said Westphal. “We got our feet wet in the IMSA Sprint Cup for 2021 and now we are moving into the full IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, meaning that we add the crown jewels of sports car racing to the list – the Rolex 24 at Daytona, The 12 Hours of Sebring, Motul Petit Le Mans and Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen.

“I am personally excited for the addition of new partners and relationships heading into 2022, not the least of which is our switch to Lamborghini, a brand with an aggressive and proven platform in years past that we'll carry into the coming years. This team has such a talented core group of individuals, and I know we are all eager to put 110% effort into the full season of IMSA competition.”

Megennis, who has chalked up nine podiums – including a victory – in his two seasons of Indy Lights, also finished third in the VSR Lexus at Petit Le Mans.

He said: “I am super excited to be joining Peregrine Racing, Carbahn Motorsports, and Lamborghini for the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech season,” said Megennis. “I'm eager to apply all that I’ve learned from racing in Indy Lights and from running the 2021 Michelin Endurance Cup to my first full year in sports cars.

“Peregrine is an amazing team, Lamborghini is an incredible manufacturer, and I cannot wait to partner with someone as talented and experienced as Jeff. I know everything is there for us to win races this year, and I am thankful to SailPoint, Optimizely, DataRobot, Palantir, and everyone else involved for this opportunity.”

Team owner Mark Siegel observed: “The Huracán is the sister car to what we ran in the Sprint Cup last season [Audi R8], so our development work from 2021 should carry over and give us an extremely competitive entry. We’re also looking forward to seeing a great new driver, Robert Megennis, behind the wheel of the GTD car with Jeff Westphal.”