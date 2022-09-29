Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais leads FP2 in Ganassi Cadillac
Sebastien Bourdais gapped the field by more than 0.3sec to end second practice for IMSA’s finale, Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, in the final event for the Cadillac DPi-V.R.
For much of the session, the top five Prototypes were covered by just 0.11sec, with Renger van der Zande in the #01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac setting a 70.264sec, leading the stablemate #02 car’s endurance extra Ryan Hunter-Reay by 0.061sec. Loic Duval in the JDC Miller Motorsports entry made it a Caddy 1-2-3, mere hundredths behind, the team having fixed its faulty brake-bias lever which had caused the car to have an off in FP1.
At this point, Helio Castroneves of Meyer Shank Racing was fourth fastest in the quickest of the Acura ARX-05s ahead of Mike Conway in the Action Express Racing Cadillac.
Then with 37mins of the session remaining, the LMP2 championship-leading Tower Motorsports entry of Rui Pinto de Andrade plowed off the track at Turn 1, and hit the tire wall, while lying second in class behind Ryan Dalziel in the Era Motorsports machine. Thankfully the damage wasn’t hard enough to prevent Andrade to head back to the pits under his own power.
With 20mins to go, Bamber shaved a couple of hundredths off Hunter-Reay’s time to edge slightly closer to van der Zande’s benchmark, before getting pushed back to the paddock for a checkover after slight contact with a GT car. Tom Blomqvist also moved the MSR Acura up into third.
Then, with 15mins remaining, championship leader Ricky Taylor delivered the first lap of the session under the 70sec barrier with a 69.858sec for Wayne Taylor Racing. With seven minutes remaining, Blomqvist put this into perspective, working down to a 69.342sec, a quarter second ahead of the impressive Tristan Vautier of JDC Miller and a further tenth up on Sebastien Bourdais in the #01 Ganassi Caddy.
Once Blomqvist pitted, Kamui Kobayashi in the ‘extra’ Action Express Cadillac and Vautier both trimmed their deficit to the MSR Acura to under one-tenth. But Bourdais wasn’t done yet, taking a full three tenths out of Blomqvist to end the session on top with a 69.040.
Dalziel’s 1min11.656sec flyer remained the top of the LMP2 times, three-tenths ahead of Juan Pablo Montoya in the DragonSpeed machine and Anders Fjordbach of High Class Racing.
The PR1/Mathiasen LMP2 car that Scott Huffaker crashed this morning gained no laps until the last five minutes of the LMP2 class’s track time, with Mikkel Jensen at least able to shake down the car.
Kay van Berlo put Riley Motorsports on top in LMP3 ahead of Gabby Chaves of Andretti Autosport and Nolan Siegel in the Garett Grist of the Jr III team.
GTD Pro was led by Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F of Jack Hawksworth, a shocking 0.645se faster than Jesse Krohn in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan-run BMW M4, while Antonio Garcia’s final flyer sent the Corvette C8.R into third, a further 0.15sec adrift.
Vasser Sullivan Lexus also topped GTD, Richard Heistand delivering an excellent 79.853sec to beat Erik Johanasson in the Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 by just 0.006sec!
Third in class was Russell Ward’s Winward Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 ahead of the similar car of Stevan McAleer in the Team Korthoff machine. Then came the Cetilar Racing Ferrari 488 of Ulysse de Pauw ahead of Simon Mann’s AF Corse Ferrari.
Magnus Racing’s GTD Aston Martin required an engine change and missed the session.
The third, 90-minute practice session will commence at 7.30pm local (Eastern) time.
Petit Le Mans - FP2 results:
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|01
|
Renger van der Zande
Sébastien Bourdais
Scott Dixon
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'09.040
|2
|60
|
Oliver Jarvis
Tom Blomqvist
Helio Castroneves
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|1'09.342
|0.302
|3
|48
|
Mike Rockenfeller
Kamui Kobayashi
Jimmie Johnson
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'09.425
|0.385
|4
|5
|
Tristan Vautier
Richard Westbrook
Loic Duval
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'09.438
|0.398
|5
|31
|
Olivier Pla
Pipo Derani
Mike Conway
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'09.772
|0.732
|6
|10
|
Ricky Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque
Brendon Hartley
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|1'09.858
|0.818
|7
|02
|
Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'10.307
|1.267
|8
|18
|
Dwight Merriman
Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'11.656
|2.616
|9
|81
|
Henrik Hedman
Juan Pablo Montoya
Sebastian Montoya
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'11.987
|2.947
|10
|20
|
Dennis Andersen
Anders Fjordbach
Fabio Scherer
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'11.991
|2.951
|11
|8
|
John Farano
Louis Deletraz
Rui Andrade
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'12.132
|3.092
|12
|11
|
Steven Thomas
Josh Pierson
Tristan Nunez
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'12.254
|3.214
|13
|52
|
Ben Keating
Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'14.894
|5.854
|14
|74
|
Gar Robinson
Felipe Fraga
Kay van Berlo
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'15.569
|6.529
|15
|36
|
Jarett Andretti
Gabby Chaves
Josh Burdon
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'15.798
|6.758
|16
|30
|
Ari Balogh
Garett Grist
Nolan Siegel
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'16.260
|7.220
|17
|13
|
Orey Fidani
Matthew Bell
Lars Kern
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|1'16.321
|7.281
|18
|33
|
Joao Barbosa
Malthe Jakobsen
Nicolas Pino
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'16.560
|7.520
|19
|38
|
Daniel Goldburg
Cameron Shields
Tyler Maxson
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'17.445
|8.405
|20
|76
|
Anthony Mantella
Kyle Marcelli
Josh Sarchet
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|1'17.793
|8.753
|21
|54
|
Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
George Kurtz
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'18.107
|9.067
|22
|14
|
Jack Hawksworth
Ben Barnicoat
Kyle Kirkwood
|GTD PRO
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'18.912
|9.872
|23
|25
|
Connor de Phillippi
John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
|GTD PRO
|BMW M4 GT3
|1'19.557
|10.517
|24
|3
|
Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
Nick Catsburg
|GTD PRO
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|1'19.718
|10.678
|25
|12
|
Frankie Montecalvo
Aaron Telitz
Richard Heistand
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'19.853
|10.813
|26
|1
|
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
Erik Johansson
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|1'19.859
|10.819
|27
|62
|
Daniel Serra
Davide Rigon
James Calado
|GTD PRO
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1'20.038
|10.998
|28
|23
|
Ross Gunn
Alex Riberas
Tom Gamble
|GTD PRO
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|1'20.078
|11.038
|29
|9
|
Matt Campbell
Mathieu Jaminet
Felipe Nasr
|GTD PRO
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'20.175
|11.135
|30
|57
|
Russell Ward
Philip Ellis
Marvin Dienst
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|1'20.189
|11.149
|31
|32
|
Mike Skeen
Stevan McAleer
Dirk Muller
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|1'20.204
|11.164
|32
|47
|
Roberto Lacorte
Giorgio Sernagiotto
Ulysse De
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1'20.269
|11.229
|33
|21
|
Simon Mann
Luis Perez Companc
Toni Vilander
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1'20.292
|11.252
|34
|96
|
Robby Foley
Bill Auberlen
Michael Dinan
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|1'20.299
|11.259
|35
|16
|
Ryan Hardwick
Zacharie Robichon
Jan Heylen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'20.311
|11.271
|36
|79
|
Maximilian Buhk
Mikael Grenier
Maximillian Goetz
|GTD PRO
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|1'20.439
|11.399
|37
|70
|
Brendan Iribe
Jordan Lee Pepper
Sebastian Priaulx
|GTD
|McLaren 720S GT3
|1'20.659
|11.619
|38
|27
|
Roman De Angelis
Maxime Martin
Ian James
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|1'20.672
|11.632
|39
|39
|
Robert Megennis
Corey Lewis
Jeff Westphal
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|1'20.675
|11.635
|40
|42
|
Jaden Conwright
Marco Holzer
Don Yount
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|1'20.723
|11.683
|41
|66
|
Kyffin Simpson
Till Bechtolsheimer
Mario Farnbacher
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'20.785
|11.745
|42
|99
|
Rob Ferriol
Katherine Legge
Nicholas Boulle
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'21.727
|12.687
|43
|44
|
John Potter
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|View full results
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Cadillac leads Acura in first practice
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bamber leads Cadillac 1-2-3-4-5 in FP3
Latest news
Wayne Taylor: DPi class has been IMSA’s “best ever”
Team owner and former driver Wayne Taylor says that in three decades of U.S. sportscar racing, the six-year DPi era is the best he’s seen.
IMSA Petit Le Mans: Blomqvist, MSR claim pole for Acura
Tom Blomqvist and Meyer Shank Racing’s Acura ARX-05 scored the final pole position of IMSA’s DPi era by almost a quarter second ahead of Earl Bamber’s Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R.
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bamber leads Cadillac 1-2-3-4-5 in FP3
Earl Bamber kept Chip Ganassi Racing on top in the last practice before qualifying for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship finale, the 10-hour Petit Le Mans, but the sister car suffered an alarming moment.
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais leads FP2 in Ganassi Cadillac
Sebastien Bourdais gapped the field by more than 0.3sec to end second practice for IMSA’s finale, Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, in the final event for the Cadillac DPi-V.R.
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push
Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022
Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC
OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing
Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic
Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories
It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.