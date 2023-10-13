Subscribe
Previous / Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season
IMSA / Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta Qualifying report

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole

Wayne Taylor Racing’s Louis Deletraz battled through varied weather conditions in a tense qualifying bout to claim the GTP pole for Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta.

Joey Barnes
By:
#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz

GTP

The last category to go out saw persistent rain darken the 2.54-mile, 12-turn road course, leaving every team to swap to rain tires. As the 20-minute session went on, conditions changed and the track began to dry out in areas and the lap times continued to fall.

In the final seconds, Deletraz was able to put together a late flyer of 1m15.402s in the #10 Acura ARX-06 to secure pole despite having his lap slightly impacted by the #5 JDC Miller MotorSports Porsche 963 of Mike Rockenfeller.

Sebastien Bourdais managed to put the #01 Cadillac V-Series.R for Chip Ganassi Racing in second, 0.230s behind the mark. BMW M Team RLL’s Augusto Farfus ended up third at 0.329s behind.

Meyer Shank Racing’s Tom Blomqvist came away fourth despite holding the top spot in the final minute of the session, 0.445s off the top mark.

LMP2

Ben Keating pulled off the last-gasp flyer of 1m13.859 in the #52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports LMP2 Oreca 07, edging out TDS Racing’s Steven Thomas by 0.020s to vault to the fastest outright lap on the day, taking class pole.

#52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Oreca LMP2 07: Ben Keating, Paul-Loup Chatin, Alex Quinn

#52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Oreca LMP2 07: Ben Keating, Paul-Loup Chatin, Alex Quinn

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

TDS Racing also managed to secure third, though, with John Falb wheeling the #35 machine 0.521s behind.

 

LMP3

Glenn van Berlo propelled Andretti Autosport’s #36 Ligier JS P320 to the top spot in class, putting together a run in 1m16.674s. The lap bettered JDC Miller MotorSports’ #85 Duqueine D08 driven by Rasmus Lindh by 0.129s.

GTD Pro

Jack Hawksworth rolled to a flying lap of 1m23.168s in the #14 Lexus RC F GT3 for Vasser Sullivan for the class pole.

Iron Lynx’s #63 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 driven by Mirko Bortolotti ended up second, 0.360 behind Hawksworth. Antonio Garcia put the #3 Corvette C8.R GTD third, 0.931s off the top mark.

#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Kyle Kirkwood

#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Kyle Kirkwood

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

GTD

Heart of Racing’s Ian James provided the fireworks with track conditions that began wet but dried out as the outing went on. In the end, he provided a quick run at 1m23.116s to snatch the top spot in class in the #27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

Doriane Pin was a distant 0.679s behind in second in the #83 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 for Iron Dames. The #12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 driven by Aaron Telitz was third, 0.731s off class pole.

Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United StatesB. KEATINGFranceP. CHATIN
A. QUINNPR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
 52 ORECA 07 13 1'13.859   123.803
2 United StatesS. THOMASDenmarkM. JENSENUnited StatesS. HUFFAKERTDS Racing 11 ORECA 07 13 +0.020 0.020 123.770
3 United StatesJ. FALBNetherlandsG. VAN DER GARDEUnited StatesJ. PIERSONTDS Racing 35 ORECA 07 13 +0.521 0.501 122.936
4 United StatesG. KURTZUnited KingdomB. HANLEY
N. SIEGELCrowdstrike Racing by APR
 04 ORECA 07 12 +0.688 0.167 122.661
5 FranceF. PERRODOFranceM. VAXIVIEREFranceE. COLLARDAf Corse 88 ORECA 07 13 +1.298 0.610 121.665
6 United StatesR. TAYLORPortugalJ. BARBOSASwitzerlandL. DELETRAZKonica Minolta Acura 10 Acura ARX-06 12 +1.543 0.245 121.270
7 DenmarkD. ANDERSENUnited Arab EmiratesE. JONESDenmarkA. FJORDBACHHigh Class Racing 20 ORECA 07 12 +1.688 0.145 121.037
8 United StatesA. BALOGHNew ZealandS. MCLAUGHLINUnited StatesK. SIMPSONTower Motorsport 8 ORECA 07 13 +1.700 0.012 121.018
9 FranceS. BOURDAISNetherlandsR. VAN DER ZANDENew ZealandS. DIXONCadillac Racing 01 Cadillac V-LMDh 13 +1.773 0.073 120.901
10 AustriaP. ENGBrazilA. FARFUSGermanyM. WITTMANNBMW M Team RLL 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 13 +1.872 0.099 120.743
11 United StatesD. MERRIMANUnited KingdomR. DALZIEL
C. RASMUSSENEra Motorsport
 18 ORECA 07 12 +1.912 0.040 120.679
12 United KingdomT. BLOMQVISTUnited StatesC. BRAUNBrazilH. CASTRONEVESMeyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian 60 Acura ARX-06 10 +1.988 0.076 120.558
13 United KingdomN. TANDYFranceM. JAMINETBelgiumL. VANTHOORPorsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 10 +2.360 0.372 119.970
14 United StatesC. DE PHILLIPPIUnited KingdomN. YELLOLYSouth AfricaS. VAN DER LINDEBMW M Team RLL 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 13 +2.512 0.152 119.731
15 United StatesJ. ANDRETTIColombiaG. CHAVES
G. VANAndretti Autosport
 36 Ligier JS P320 11 +2.815 0.303 119.258
16 United StatesT. BECHTOLSHEIMERD. GOLDBURGSwedenR. LINDHJDC/Miller Motorsports 85 Duqueine M30-D08 12 +2.944 0.129 119.058
17 AustraliaM. CAMPBELLBrazilF. NASRUnited StatesJ. NEWGARDENPorsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 14 +3.001 0.057 118.970
18
N. SIEGEL
B. GARG
CanadaG. GRISTJr III Racing		 30 Ligier JS P320 12 +3.088 0.087 118.835
19 BrazilP. DERANIUnited KingdomA. SIMSUnited KingdomJ. AITKENAction Express Racing 31 Cadillac V-LMDh 13 +3.798 0.710 117.749
20 NetherlandsT. VAN DER HELMGermanyM. ROCKENFELLERUnited KingdomJ. BUTTONJDC/Miller Motorsports 5 Porsche 963 13 +4.345 0.547 116.925
21 CanadaO. FIDANIUnited KingdomM. BELLGermanyL. KERNAWA 13 Duqueine M30-D08 12 +5.834 1.489 114.740
22 CanadaR. DE ANGELISDenmarkM. SORENSENUnited KingdomI. JAMESHeart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 11 +9.257 3.423 110.015
23 United KingdomJ. HAWKSWORTHUnited KingdomB. BARNICOATUnited StatesK. KIRKWOODVasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 10 +9.309 0.052 109.946
24 SwitzerlandR. FREYBelgiumS. BOVYFranceD. PINIron Dames 83 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 9 +9.936 0.627 109.123
25 United StatesF. MONTECALVOUnited StatesA. TELITZCanadaP. THOMPSONVasser Sullivan 12 Lexus RC F GT3 11 +9.988 0.052 109.056
26 United StatesB. AUBERLENUnited StatesC. HULLUnited StatesT. MERRILLTurner Motorsport 97 BMW M4 GT3 11 +10.177 0.189 108.811
27 SpainA. GARCIAUnited StatesJ. TAYLORUnited StatesT. MILNERCorvette Racing 3 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD 9 +10.240 0.063 108.729
28 United StatesR. WARDSwitzerlandP. ELLISNetherlandsI. DONTJEWinward Racing 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo 10 +10.292 0.052 108.662
29 SpainD. JUNCADELLAFranceJ. GOUNONGermanyM. ENGELWeatherTech Racing 79 Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo 7 +10.361 0.069 108.573
30 AustriaK. BACHLERFranceP. PILETFranceK. ESTREPfaff Motorsports 9 Porsche 911 GT3 R 9 +10.428 0.067 108.486
31 ItalyA. PIER GUIDIBrazilD. SERRAItalyD. RIGONRisi Competizione 62 Ferrari 296 GT3 11 +10.560 0.132 108.317
32
S. MONK
United KingdomK. LEGGEUnited StatesM. MILLERGradient Racing		 66 Acura NSX GT3 12 +10.901 0.341 107.881
33 United StatesB. IRIBESwitzerlandF. SCHANDORFFUnited KingdomO. MILLROYInception Racing 70 McLaren 720S GT3 10 +10.938 0.037 107.834
34 ItalyR. LACORTEItalyG. SERNAGIOTTOItalyA. FUOCOCetilar Racing 47 Ferrari 296 GT3 10 +11.122 0.184 107.601
35 United KingdomR. GUNNSpainA. RIBERASUnited KingdomD. PITTARDHeart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 7 +11.188 0.066 107.517
36 United StatesP. HYETT
S. PRIAULX
United StatesG. JEANNETTEAO Racing		 80 Porsche 911 GT3 R 11 +11.221 0.033 107.475
37 United StatesA. HARRISONCosta RicaD. FORMALCanadaK. MARCELLIRacers Edge Motorsports with WTR 93 Acura NSX GT3 7 +11.229 0.008 107.465
38 United StatesB. SELLERSUnited StatesM. SNOWUnited StatesC. LEWISPaul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 9 +11.264 0.035 107.421
39 FranceS. MANNSpainM. MOLINAUnited KingdomJ. CALADOAf Corse 61 Ferrari 296 GT3 11 +11.272 0.008 107.411
40 CanadaM. GOIKHBERGItalyL. SPINELLI
P. LIDDYUS RaceTronics
 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 10 +11.670 0.398 106.911
41 United StatesM. SKEENCanadaM. GRENIERUnited StatesK. KOCHTeam Korthoff Motorsports 32 Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo 11 +11.674 0.004 106.906
42 United StatesR. HARDWICKCanadaZ. ROBICHONBelgiumJ. HEYLENWright Motorsports 16 Porsche 911 GT3 R 11 +11.710 0.036 106.861
43 United StatesP. GALLAGHERUnited StatesR. FOLEYUnited StatesM. DINANTurner Motorsport 96 BMW M4 GT3 10 +11.874 0.164 106.657
44 United StatesA. BRYNJOLFSSONUnited StatesT. HINDMANUnited StatesM. ROOTWright Motorsports 77 Porsche 911 GT3 R 11 +12.201 0.327 106.251
45 O. TRIARSI
C. SCARDINA
ItalyA. ROVERATriarsi Competizione		 023 Ferrari 296 GT3 11 +13.859 1.658 104.243
46 United StatesJ. POTTERUnited StatesA. LALLYUnited StatesS. PUMPELLYMagnus Racing 44 Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 11 +13.899 0.040 104.196
47 CanadaA. MANTELLAUnited KingdomW. BOYD
N. VARRONEAWA
 17 Duqueine M30-D08 3 +22.862 8.963 94.540
48 B. THIENES
J. WOOLRIDGE
AustraliaC. SHIELDSPerformance Tech Motorsports		 38 Ligier JS P320 0      
49 United KingdomH. TINCKNELLItalyG. BRUNISwitzerlandN. JANIProton Competition 59 Porsche 963 12      
50 ItalyM. BORTOLOTTISouth AfricaJ. PEPPER
F. PERERAIron Lynx
 63 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 10      
51 United StatesG. ROBINSONBrazilF. FRAGAAustraliaJ. BURDONRiley Motorsports 74 Ligier JS P320 0      
52 United StatesD. BRULEUnited StatesA. UDELLFranceJ. ANDLAUERKellymoss with Riley 92 Porsche 911 GT3 R 0    
shares
comments

Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season
Joey Barnes More from
Joey Barnes
Porsche Penske’s IMSA GTP title hopes hit by major Petit Le Mans crash

Porsche Penske’s IMSA GTP title hopes hit by major Petit Le Mans crash

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Porsche Penske’s IMSA GTP title hopes hit by major Petit Le Mans crash Porsche Penske’s IMSA GTP title hopes hit by major Petit Le Mans crash

Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season

Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season

Lundqvist takes the long route to his dream IndyCar chance

Lundqvist takes the long route to his dream IndyCar chance

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Lundqvist takes the long route to his dream IndyCar chance Lundqvist takes the long route to his dream IndyCar chance

Latest news

William Byron: "The blueprint is there" to win Cup title

William Byron: "The blueprint is there" to win Cup title

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II

William Byron: "The blueprint is there" to win Cup title William Byron: "The blueprint is there" to win Cup title

Bell beats Larson for NASCAR Cup pole at Las Vegas

Bell beats Larson for NASCAR Cup pole at Las Vegas

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II

Bell beats Larson for NASCAR Cup pole at Las Vegas Bell beats Larson for NASCAR Cup pole at Las Vegas

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Porsche leads at one-quarter distance

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Porsche leads at one-quarter distance

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Porsche leads at one-quarter distance Petit Le Mans IMSA: Porsche leads at one-quarter distance

Porsche Penske’s IMSA GTP title hopes hit by major Petit Le Mans crash

Porsche Penske’s IMSA GTP title hopes hit by major Petit Le Mans crash

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Porsche Penske’s IMSA GTP title hopes hit by major Petit Le Mans crash Porsche Penske’s IMSA GTP title hopes hit by major Petit Le Mans crash

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe