Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole
Wayne Taylor Racing’s Louis Deletraz battled through varied weather conditions in a tense qualifying bout to claim the GTP pole for Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta.
GTP
The last category to go out saw persistent rain darken the 2.54-mile, 12-turn road course, leaving every team to swap to rain tires. As the 20-minute session went on, conditions changed and the track began to dry out in areas and the lap times continued to fall.
In the final seconds, Deletraz was able to put together a late flyer of 1m15.402s in the #10 Acura ARX-06 to secure pole despite having his lap slightly impacted by the #5 JDC Miller MotorSports Porsche 963 of Mike Rockenfeller.
Sebastien Bourdais managed to put the #01 Cadillac V-Series.R for Chip Ganassi Racing in second, 0.230s behind the mark. BMW M Team RLL’s Augusto Farfus ended up third at 0.329s behind.
Meyer Shank Racing’s Tom Blomqvist came away fourth despite holding the top spot in the final minute of the session, 0.445s off the top mark.
LMP2
Ben Keating pulled off the last-gasp flyer of 1m13.859 in the #52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports LMP2 Oreca 07, edging out TDS Racing’s Steven Thomas by 0.020s to vault to the fastest outright lap on the day, taking class pole.
#52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Oreca LMP2 07: Ben Keating, Paul-Loup Chatin, Alex Quinn
Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
TDS Racing also managed to secure third, though, with John Falb wheeling the #35 machine 0.521s behind.
LMP3
Glenn van Berlo propelled Andretti Autosport’s #36 Ligier JS P320 to the top spot in class, putting together a run in 1m16.674s. The lap bettered JDC Miller MotorSports’ #85 Duqueine D08 driven by Rasmus Lindh by 0.129s.
GTD Pro
Jack Hawksworth rolled to a flying lap of 1m23.168s in the #14 Lexus RC F GT3 for Vasser Sullivan for the class pole.
Iron Lynx’s #63 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 driven by Mirko Bortolotti ended up second, 0.360 behind Hawksworth. Antonio Garcia put the #3 Corvette C8.R GTD third, 0.931s off the top mark.
#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Kyle Kirkwood
Photo by: Art Fleischmann
GTD
Heart of Racing’s Ian James provided the fireworks with track conditions that began wet but dried out as the outing went on. In the end, he provided a quick run at 1m23.116s to snatch the top spot in class in the #27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3.
Doriane Pin was a distant 0.679s behind in second in the #83 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 for Iron Dames. The #12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 driven by Aaron Telitz was third, 0.731s off class pole.
|Cla
|Drivers
|#
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|B. KEATINGP. CHATIN
A. QUINNPR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
|52
|ORECA 07
|13
|1'13.859
|123.803
|2
|S. THOMASM. JENSENS. HUFFAKERTDS Racing
|11
|ORECA 07
|13
|+0.020
|0.020
|123.770
|3
|J. FALBG. VAN DER GARDEJ. PIERSONTDS Racing
|35
|ORECA 07
|13
|+0.521
|0.501
|122.936
|4
|G. KURTZB. HANLEY
N. SIEGELCrowdstrike Racing by APR
|04
|ORECA 07
|12
|+0.688
|0.167
|122.661
|5
|F. PERRODOM. VAXIVIEREE. COLLARDAf Corse
|88
|ORECA 07
|13
|+1.298
|0.610
|121.665
|6
|R. TAYLORJ. BARBOSAL. DELETRAZKonica Minolta Acura
|10
|Acura ARX-06
|12
|+1.543
|0.245
|121.270
|7
|D. ANDERSENE. JONESA. FJORDBACHHigh Class Racing
|20
|ORECA 07
|12
|+1.688
|0.145
|121.037
|8
|A. BALOGHS. MCLAUGHLINK. SIMPSONTower Motorsport
|8
|ORECA 07
|13
|+1.700
|0.012
|121.018
|9
|S. BOURDAISR. VAN DER ZANDES. DIXONCadillac Racing
|01
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|13
|+1.773
|0.073
|120.901
|10
|P. ENGA. FARFUSM. WITTMANNBMW M Team RLL
|24
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|13
|+1.872
|0.099
|120.743
|11
|D. MERRIMANR. DALZIEL
C. RASMUSSENEra Motorsport
|18
|ORECA 07
|12
|+1.912
|0.040
|120.679
|12
|T. BLOMQVISTC. BRAUNH. CASTRONEVESMeyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
|60
|Acura ARX-06
|10
|+1.988
|0.076
|120.558
|13
|N. TANDYM. JAMINETL. VANTHOORPorsche Penske Motorsport
|6
|Porsche 963
|10
|+2.360
|0.372
|119.970
|14
|C. DE PHILLIPPIN. YELLOLYS. VAN DER LINDEBMW M Team RLL
|25
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|13
|+2.512
|0.152
|119.731
|15
|J. ANDRETTIG. CHAVES
G. VANAndretti Autosport
|36
|Ligier JS P320
|11
|+2.815
|0.303
|119.258
|16
|T. BECHTOLSHEIMERD. GOLDBURGR. LINDHJDC/Miller Motorsports
|85
|Duqueine M30-D08
|12
|+2.944
|0.129
|119.058
|17
|M. CAMPBELLF. NASRJ. NEWGARDENPorsche Penske Motorsport
|7
|Porsche 963
|14
|+3.001
|0.057
|118.970
|18
|
N. SIEGEL
B. GARGG. GRISTJr III Racing
|30
|Ligier JS P320
|12
|+3.088
|0.087
|118.835
|19
|P. DERANIA. SIMSJ. AITKENAction Express Racing
|31
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|13
|+3.798
|0.710
|117.749
|20
|T. VAN DER HELMM. ROCKENFELLERJ. BUTTONJDC/Miller Motorsports
|5
|Porsche 963
|13
|+4.345
|0.547
|116.925
|21
|O. FIDANIM. BELLL. KERNAWA
|13
|Duqueine M30-D08
|12
|+5.834
|1.489
|114.740
|22
|R. DE ANGELISM. SORENSENI. JAMESHeart Of Racing Team
|27
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|11
|+9.257
|3.423
|110.015
|23
|J. HAWKSWORTHB. BARNICOATK. KIRKWOODVasser Sullivan
|14
|Lexus RC F GT3
|10
|+9.309
|0.052
|109.946
|24
|R. FREYS. BOVYD. PINIron Dames
|83
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|9
|+9.936
|0.627
|109.123
|25
|F. MONTECALVOA. TELITZP. THOMPSONVasser Sullivan
|12
|Lexus RC F GT3
|11
|+9.988
|0.052
|109.056
|26
|B. AUBERLENC. HULLT. MERRILLTurner Motorsport
|97
|BMW M4 GT3
|11
|+10.177
|0.189
|108.811
|27
|A. GARCIAJ. TAYLORT. MILNERCorvette Racing
|3
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD
|9
|+10.240
|0.063
|108.729
|28
|R. WARDP. ELLISI. DONTJEWinward Racing
|57
|Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo
|10
|+10.292
|0.052
|108.662
|29
|D. JUNCADELLAJ. GOUNONM. ENGELWeatherTech Racing
|79
|Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo
|7
|+10.361
|0.069
|108.573
|30
|K. BACHLERP. PILETK. ESTREPfaff Motorsports
|9
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|9
|+10.428
|0.067
|108.486
|31
|A. PIER GUIDID. SERRAD. RIGONRisi Competizione
|62
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|11
|+10.560
|0.132
|108.317
|32
|
S. MONKK. LEGGEM. MILLERGradient Racing
|66
|Acura NSX GT3
|12
|+10.901
|0.341
|107.881
|33
|B. IRIBEF. SCHANDORFFO. MILLROYInception Racing
|70
|McLaren 720S GT3
|10
|+10.938
|0.037
|107.834
|34
|R. LACORTEG. SERNAGIOTTOA. FUOCOCetilar Racing
|47
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|10
|+11.122
|0.184
|107.601
|35
|R. GUNNA. RIBERASD. PITTARDHeart Of Racing Team
|23
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|7
|+11.188
|0.066
|107.517
|36
|P. HYETT
S. PRIAULXG. JEANNETTEAO Racing
|80
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|11
|+11.221
|0.033
|107.475
|37
|A. HARRISOND. FORMALK. MARCELLIRacers Edge Motorsports with WTR
|93
|Acura NSX GT3
|7
|+11.229
|0.008
|107.465
|38
|B. SELLERSM. SNOWC. LEWISPaul Miller Racing
|1
|BMW M4 GT3
|9
|+11.264
|0.035
|107.421
|39
|S. MANNM. MOLINAJ. CALADOAf Corse
|61
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|11
|+11.272
|0.008
|107.411
|40
|M. GOIKHBERGL. SPINELLI
P. LIDDYUS RaceTronics
|78
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|10
|+11.670
|0.398
|106.911
|41
|M. SKEENM. GRENIERK. KOCHTeam Korthoff Motorsports
|32
|Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo
|11
|+11.674
|0.004
|106.906
|42
|R. HARDWICKZ. ROBICHONJ. HEYLENWright Motorsports
|16
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|11
|+11.710
|0.036
|106.861
|43
|P. GALLAGHERR. FOLEYM. DINANTurner Motorsport
|96
|BMW M4 GT3
|10
|+11.874
|0.164
|106.657
|44
|A. BRYNJOLFSSONT. HINDMANM. ROOTWright Motorsports
|77
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|11
|+12.201
|0.327
|106.251
|45
|O. TRIARSI
C. SCARDINAA. ROVERATriarsi Competizione
|023
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|11
|+13.859
|1.658
|104.243
|46
|J. POTTERA. LALLYS. PUMPELLYMagnus Racing
|44
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|11
|+13.899
|0.040
|104.196
|47
|A. MANTELLAW. BOYD
N. VARRONEAWA
|17
|Duqueine M30-D08
|3
|+22.862
|8.963
|94.540
|48
|B. THIENES
J. WOOLRIDGEC. SHIELDSPerformance Tech Motorsports
|38
|Ligier JS P320
|0
|49
|H. TINCKNELLG. BRUNIN. JANIProton Competition
|59
|Porsche 963
|12
|50
|M. BORTOLOTTIJ. PEPPER
F. PERERAIron Lynx
|63
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|10
|51
|G. ROBINSONF. FRAGAJ. BURDONRiley Motorsports
|74
|Ligier JS P320
|0
|52
|D. BRULEA. UDELLJ. ANDLAUERKellymoss with Riley
|92
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|0
William Byron: "The blueprint is there" to win Cup title
William Byron: "The blueprint is there" to win Cup title William Byron: "The blueprint is there" to win Cup title
Bell beats Larson for NASCAR Cup pole at Las Vegas
Bell beats Larson for NASCAR Cup pole at Las Vegas Bell beats Larson for NASCAR Cup pole at Las Vegas
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Porsche leads at one-quarter distance
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Porsche leads at one-quarter distance Petit Le Mans IMSA: Porsche leads at one-quarter distance
Porsche Penske's IMSA GTP title hopes hit by major Petit Le Mans crash
Porsche Penske’s IMSA GTP title hopes hit by major Petit Le Mans crash Porsche Penske’s IMSA GTP title hopes hit by major Petit Le Mans crash
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
