Pfaff Motorsports adds Alexander Rossi to Rolex 24 lineup
Pfaff Motorsports revealed Alexander Rossi will join the team for next year’s Rolex 24 At Daytona.
The 32-year-old California native is among a star-studded list of drivers for the team’s McLaren 720S GT3 in the GTD Pro class.
Previously announced were full-time drivers Oliver Jarvis and Marvin Kirchhoefer, along with James Hinchcliffe for three endurance races. Rossi, the 2016 Indianapolis 500 champion that drives for Arrow McLaren in the IndyCar Series, becomes the fourth driver and completes the team’s lineup for the IMSA SportsCar Championship’s season-opening race in late January.
It will mark event will mark Rossi’s first appearance at Daytona behind the wheel of non-prototype machinery. He helped Wayne Taylor Racing finish first overall in the 2021 edition of the endurance classic at Daytona, followed by a runner-up result the following year.
Rossi made his debut in 2014 driving the DeltaWing DWC13, with two other starts for Team Penske in the Acura ARX-05 in 2019-2020.
“I am very excited for the opportunity to compete once again at the Rolex 24 at Daytona," Rossi said.
"While this year will be a first for me in a GTD Pro car, it is a race that I have come to truly enjoy over the years, and this will be no different. I look forward to getting to work with the guys and girls at Pfaff Motorsports, and helping them bring this new McLaren 720S GT3 Evo to the front of the grid.”
