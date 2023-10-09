Pfaff defects from Porsche to lead McLaren’s IMSA GTD Pro attack

Canada-based Pfaff will field a sole 720S GT3 Evo as it chases a third title in the series, with a driver lineup that has yet to be finalized.

Pfaff’s move to McLaren follows a successful five-year run in IMSA’s premier series with Porsche, which resulted in championship titles in the 2021 GTD and 2022 GTD Pro classes, plus a total of 12 race victories.

The move follows hot on the heels of McLaren joining the World Endurance Championship’s new LMGT3 class with United Autosports next season.

McLaren 720S GT3 EVO

It also signifies McLaren’s first full season in the GTD Pro class, and Pfaff has a long history with the brand. Pfaff Automotive Partners is the official importer for McLaren in Canada, and it owns and operates McLaren retail locations in Toronto and Vancouver.

Pfaff and McLaren have also partnered previously in IMSA’s lower ranks and won the 2022 Sports Car Championship Canada GT4 class for the brand in 2022.

“Pfaff has been proud to represent McLaren in Canada since 2012; our partnership with the brand has spanned road and track for many years,” said Chris Pfaff, Pfaff Automotive Partners president and CEO. “Adopting the 720S GT3 Evo platform for the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship demonstrates our confidence in McLaren as a business, a racing partner, and retail partner.

“We’re excited about the future of the McLaren brand, and excited to be part of building that future with them.”

Ian Morgan, director of motorsport, McLaren Automotive, added: “We are delighted to have Pfaff Motorsports onboard as one of our racing partners. The IMSA series is one of the highest-profile GT championships in the world, and to be working with a team with whom we have a strong and established history, both on and off the race track, is fantastic news.

“We look forward to supporting the team with their GTD Pro campaign and building on the strong relationship, as well as the McLaren brand in North America.”

McLaren has been represented in the IMSA SportsCar Championship this season by Inception Racing’s pro-am GTD 720S entry for Frederik Schandorff and Brendan Iribe.