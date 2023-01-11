PMR signs Martin for Rolex 24, Lewis for all endurance races

Following yesterday’s announcement that Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow had been retained as the full-timers in the #1 Quartz Engine Oil-backed BMW M4 GT3, PMR has revealed Lewis and Martin as the third and fourth drivers for the 2023 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Last year, Lewis raced for CarBahn with Peregrine Racing, but three of his four IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship wins have been at the wheel of Paul Miller Racing entries. Driving a PMR Lamborghini Huracan, Lewis won the 2018 Twelve Hours of Sebring – a cornerstone of the team’s GTD championship triumph that year – and the 2020 Rolex 24.

Lewis’ latest deal with PMR sees him joining the team for not only Daytona but also Sebring, the Six Hours of Watkins Glen and Petit Le Mans.

“Excited is an understatement!” he said. “I am beyond grateful to be rejoining Paul Miller Racing for the endurance rounds this year.

“In the past few seasons, Madison, Bryan, and myself had great results together, and I’m expecting more of the same. Getting the band back together, so to speak, is something we’ve joked about in the past, but all the pieces aligned for this to happen.

“I cannot thank Mr. Miller enough for this opportunity. Daytona is right around the corner, and getting to work with everyone on the team and having Maxime Martin with us is very exciting. I’ve been a big fan of his over the years, and I am definitely happy that he is racing with us and not our competition!”

Martin, who raced an Aston Martin Vantage to GTE Pro victory in the 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours, enjoyed his most recent successes in IMSA at Watkins Glen and Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in 2022, driving the Heart of Racing Aston Martin with Roman De Angelis. However, he is now a BMW factory driver, a position he also held from 2013 to ’17, during which time he co-drove a BMW Z4 GTE to second in the GTLM class at the Rolex 24 Hours.

“Definitely very excited to join Paul Miller Racing for the Rolex 24 at Daytona,” said the 36-year-old Belgian. “I’ve done the race quite a few times now [five], and it’s always great.

“The team looks very strong. I competed against PMR last year in IMSA, and I’m very excited to be part of this team. I’m looking forward to a great race and trying to win it!”

Team owner Paul Miller declared: “I think adding Corey and Maxime gives us a really strong lineup for Daytona and for the further three endurance races throughout the season. For Corey, this return is really like a homecoming. He was such an important part of our team for so long, and I know everyone, especially Bryan and Madison, is happy to have him back.

“Maxime is a new addition to our team, but he’s proven himself on the international stage many times, and I know having him will make our team formidable for Daytona.”