VIR IMSA: Porsche outpaces Corvette and BMW in practice
Laurens Vanthoor led a Porsche 1-2 in practice for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round at Virginia International Raceway.
Vanthoor outpaced 911 RSR teammate Nick Tandy by 0.386s in the dry morning session at VIR, as the afternoon’s second period was wet.
Antonio Garcia led the Corvette challenge, lapping exactly a tenth off Tandy’s best time. Tommy Milner was 0.07s slower in the second C8.R, whose teammate Oliver Gavin topped the wet session, lapping almost seventh tenths faster than Vanthoor.
Connor di Phillippi was fastest of the BMWs, 0.065s faster than Jesse Krohn in the sister M8.
In GTD, Jack Hawksworth was fastest for Lexus, ahead of the Porsche of Patrick Long and Lamborghini of Bryan Sellars. Hawksworth’s teammate Aaron Telitz was also fastest in class in the wet session too, but only two GTD cars set a time.
|Cla
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|20
|1'41.550
|115.923
|2
| Nick Tandy
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|19
|1'41.936
|0.386
|0.386
|115.484
|3
| Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|12
|1'42.036
|0.486
|0.100
|115.371
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|19
|1'42.106
|0.556
|0.070
|115.292
|5
| Bruno Spengler
Connor de Phillippi
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|25
|1'42.118
|0.568
|0.012
|115.278
|6
| Jesse Krohn
John Edwards
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|29
|1'42.183
|0.633
|0.065
|115.205
|7
| Jack Hawksworth
Aaron Telitz
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|21
|1'45.264
|3.714
|3.081
|111.833
|8
| Ryan Hardwick
Patrick Long
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|26
|1'45.340
|3.790
|0.076
|111.752
|9
| Madison Snow
Bryan Sellers
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|23
|1'45.412
|3.862
|0.072
|111.676
|10
| Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|26
|1'45.517
|3.967
|0.105
|111.565
|11
| Robby Foley
Bill Auberlen
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|26
|1'45.607
|4.057
|0.090
|111.470
|12
| Gar Robinson
Lawson Aschenbach
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|22
|1'45.691
|4.141
|0.084
|111.381
|13
| Mario Farnbacher
Matt McMurry
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|23
|1'45.705
|4.155
|0.014
|111.367
|14
| Rob Ferriol
Spencer Pumpelly
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|24
|1'45.780
|4.230
|0.075
|111.288
|15
| Alvaro Parente
Mikhail Goikhberg
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|20
|1'45.889
|4.339
|0.109
|111.173
|16
| Frankie Montecalvo
Townsend Bell
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|23
|1'45.962
|4.412
|0.073
|111.096
|17
| Corey Fergus
Paul Holton
|GTD
|McLaren 720S GT3
|24
|1'46.075
|4.525
|0.113
|110.978
|18
| Till Bechtolsheimer
Marc Miller
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|25
|1'46.427
|4.877
|0.352
|110.611
|19
| Roman De Angelis
Ian James
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|24
|1'46.959
|5.409
|0.532
|110.061
|20
| Andy Lally
John Potter
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|4
|0.000
