VIR IMSA: Porsche outpaces Corvette and BMW in practice

Vanthoor outpaced 911 RSR teammate Nick Tandy by 0.386s in the dry morning session at VIR, as the afternoon’s second period was wet.

Antonio Garcia led the Corvette challenge, lapping exactly a tenth off Tandy’s best time. Tommy Milner was 0.07s slower in the second C8.R, whose teammate Oliver Gavin topped the wet session, lapping almost seventh tenths faster than Vanthoor.

Connor di Phillippi was fastest of the BMWs, 0.065s faster than Jesse Krohn in the sister M8.

In GTD, Jack Hawksworth was fastest for Lexus, ahead of the Porsche of Patrick Long and Lamborghini of Bryan Sellars. Hawksworth’s teammate Aaron Telitz was also fastest in class in the wet session too, but only two GTD cars set a time.