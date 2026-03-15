Porsche Penske hit with tougher BoP for Sebring after Daytona 24 win

The Balance of Performance (BoP) for the 2026 Sebring 12 Hours has been released, revealing a clear disadvantage for Porsche following its third consecutive victory at the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Balance of Performance adjusts power and weight to keep the different hypercar manufacturers competitive.

While the numbers are discouraging for Porsche Penske Motorsport, they are a logical consequence of the #7 Porsche 963’s hat-trick at Daytona.

Overall, the Porsche LMDh challenger has been assigned a similar power-to-weight ratio for Sebring as it had in 2025; however, its American competitors have received a significantly more favorable BoP than they did for last year's race, with BMW also receiving a worse BoP than in previous years.

#7 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Felipe Nasr, Julien Andlauer, Laurin Heinrich Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images

Analysis in the crucial range below 230 kph

This is the power-to-weight ratio for all GTP cars in the crucial span until 230 kph (ranked best to worst):

Aston Martin Valkyrie 1.981 kg/kW

Cadillac V-Series.R 2.045

Acura ARX-06 2.060

BMW M Hybrid V8 2.063

Porsche 963 2.077

The Aston Martin Valkyrie is the clear winner here, returning to a level comparable to its FIA WEC BoP. The Valkyrie appears to require this BoP assistance to remain competitive with the other Hypercars in both series.

The remaining field is closely matched, with the Porsche 963 now rated as the least favorable GTP machine. This is primarily due to a 20-kilogram weight increase, bringing the 963 to 1,055 kilograms.

Given that the 963 has historically performed best on smoother surfaces, this is a "double hit" for Porsche, despite recent updates aimed at improving performance on bumpy tracks.

In comparison to the 2026 Rolex 24, Porsche loses the most ground:

Aston Martin Valkyrie -0.024 kg/kW

Acura ARX-06 +0.058

Cadillac V-Series.R +0.058

BMW M Hybrid V8 +0.059

Porsche 963 +0.078

Again, the Aston Martin Valkyrie receives the most significant boost compared to Daytona. While Acura, Cadillac, and BMW receive similar BoP adjustments, Porsche is hit hardest by the weight penalty.

All GTP cars, excluding the Aston Martin, which maintains its 520 kW maximum, will have approximately ten kilowatts less maximum power below 230 kph compared to the Rolex 24.

Due to the bumpy nature of Sebring International Raceway, manufacturers may need to further decrease maximum power to prevent power spikes when the rear wheels come off the ground.

Compared to previous years at Sebring, there are significant shifts. Note that since all LMDh cars have been updated for 2026, direct numerical comparisons should be taken with a grain of salt.

Changes in power-to-weight ratio to the 2025 Sebring 12 Hours:

Aston Martin Valkyrie -0.078 kg/kW

Cadillac V-Series.R -0.060

Acura ARX-06 -0.058

Porsche 963 -0.002

BMW M Hybrid V8 +0.051

#25 BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8: Philipp Eng, Marco Wittmann, Kevin Magnussen, Raffaele Marciello Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images

As the data shows, the biggest loser relative to 2025 is not Porsche, but BMW. The M Hybrid V8 has been handed its least favorable BoP for Sebring since its 2023 debut. It appears WRT’s surprisingly strong showing at the Rolex 24, after lagging in practice, prompted caution from the technical committee.

All other cars received a better BoP than in 2025. Unsurprisingly, the Aston Martin Valkyrie leads the charts, as its 2025 appearance was its IMSA debut and was governed by a conservative BoP.

Acura and Cadillac see the largest gains, while Porsche remains largely at its 2025 level. Historically, the BoP between these three now closely resembles the 2024 edition. The outlier remains the BMW, which faces a challenging weekend on the airfield's bumps.

#23 Aston Martin Thor Team, Aston Martin Valkyrie, GTP: Ross Gunn, Roman De Angelis, Alex Riberas, Marco Sorensen Photo by: Brandon Badraoui

Analysis top-speed range above 240 kph

With the Sebring International Raceway lacking long straights, the BoP above 240 kph is less critical than at Daytona or Road America. The figures are:

Aston Martin Valkyrie 1.981 kg/kW

BMW M Hybrid V8 2.076

Cadillac V-Series.R 2.085

Porsche 963 2.089

Acura ARX-06 2.099

The high-drag Aston Martin receives even more assistance in the top-speed range than below 230 kph, enjoying an advantage of nearly 0.1 kg/kW above 240 kph. The other GTP cars are separated by just 0.023 kg/kW.

Compared to the Rolex 24, where the range above 240 kph was far more critical than it is at Sebring, all manufacturers except Aston Martin have been slowed down:

Aston Martin Valkyrie +-0.000 kg/kW

Cadillac V-Series.R +0.039

BMW M Hybrid V8 +0.041

Acura ARX-06 +0.041

Porsche 963 +0.061

Porsche is hit slightly harder than the other three manufacturers compared to Daytona, as Acura, BMW, and Cadillac all receive an adjustment of approximately 0.04 kg/kW.

And finally, the comparison to the 2025 edition of the Sebring 12 Hours:

Aston Martin Valkyrie -0.074 kg/kW

Porsche 963 +0.019

Acura ARX-06 +0.038

Cadillac V-Series.R +0.038

BMW M Hybrid V8 +0.044

Again, the Aston Martin—which sat right in the middle of the charts above 240 kph in 2025—receives a significant break compared to its debut race last year.

Despite taking the hardest hit relative to Daytona, Porsche’s BoP above 240 kph is not as severe when compared to 2025, receiving only about half the penalty handed to Acura, Cadillac, and BMW.

#60 Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Scott Dixon, AJ Allmendinger Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images

What to know before the Sebring 12 Hours

The 2026 Sebring 12 Hours is shaping up to be a difficult outing for the two German manufacturers, while potentially benefiting Acura and Cadillac. While the BoP adjustment for Porsche was largely expected following its Rolex 24 hat-trick, BMW’s slowdown comes as a surprise.

It remains to be seen how much Aston Martin can capitalize on its BoP break at the first circuit where the team has prior racing data.

Having performed strongly at the Petit Le Mans season finale last year, Sebring could deliver the first victory for the V12-powered challenger after its difficult run at Daytona.

GTP car specifications ahead of Sebring

Note: Numbers in parentheses () denote change 2026 vs 2025

Acura ARX-06

Minimum weight: 1,051 kilograms (+10/-4)

Max. power <230 kph: 510.12 kW (-9.88/+12.12)

Max. power >240 kph: 500.76 kW (-5.2/-11.184)

Max. engine speed: 9,512 rpm

Max. stint energy: 898 Megajoules (-1/-5)

Energy replenishment rate: 22.450 MJ/sec (-0.025/-0.125)

Aston Martin Valkyrie

Minimum weight: 1,030 kilograms (+-0/-18)

Max. power <230 kph: 520 kW (+6.24/+11)

Max. power >240 kph: 520 kW (+-0/+9.82)

Max. engine speed: 8,400 rpm

Max. stint energy: 912 Megajoules (-1/+5)

Energy replenishment rate: 22.800 MJ/sec (-0.025/+0.125)

BMW M Hybrid V8

Minimum weight: 1,048 kilograms (+10/+18)

Max. power <230 kph: 508.04 kW (-9.88/-3.96)

Max. power >240 kph: 506.88 kW (-5.2/-1.96)

Max. engine speed: 8,000 rpm

Max. stint energy: 900 Megajoules (-3/-1)

Energy replenishment rate: 22.500 MJ/sec (-0.075/-0.025)

Cadillac V-Series.R

Minimum weight: 1,043 kilograms (+10/-22)

Max. power <230 kph: 510.12 kW (+-9.88/+4.12)

Max. power >240 kph: 500.24 kW (-4.68/-19.928)

Max. engine speed: 8,800 rpm

Max. stint energy: 895 Megajoules (-1/-17)

Energy replenishment rate: 22.375 MJ/sec (-0.025/-0.425)

Porsche 963

Minimum weight: 1,055 kilograms (+20/-3)

Max. power <230 kph: 508.04 kW (-9.88/-0.96)

Max. power >240 kph: 504.92 kW (-5.2/-6.116)

Max. engine speed: 8,158 rpm

Max. stint energy: 902 Megajoules (-1/-6)

Energy replenishment rate: 22.550 MJ/sec (-0.025/-0.150)