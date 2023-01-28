Subscribe
Previous / Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona Next / Grosjean upbeat ahead of Lamborghini debut in Rolex 24
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours News

Porsche: Rolex 24 will “deliver answers” on GTP’s competitive order

Porsche’s head of motorsport Thomas Laudenbach believes today’s Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona will deliver a telling verdict on the competitive order of IMSA’s new GTP cars.

Charles Bradley
By:
Porsche: Rolex 24 will “deliver answers” on GTP’s competitive order

Speaking to Motorsport.com ahead of the 61st running of the Florida sportscar classic, Laudenbach admitted that Porsche Penske Motorsport's debut with the 963 LMDh will require “a little bit of luck” in terms of reliability, given all the teething trouble encountered in pre-season testing with the new common electrical hybrid system.

“We are ready,” he said of the opening round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. “We always talk about the things which are not perfect.

“We started track testing with LMDh roughly one year ago, I think we made good progress and we can be happy with where we are. Even so, not all is perfect – for sure, not.

“There were technical problems in some areas which have cost track time, and I would say – as with all new projects – you never say ‘we’re 100 percent’, ahead of the first race. As normal in motor racing – and I guess it’s the same for everybody in the field – a little bit of luck is needed.”

#7 Team Penske Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr, Michael Christensen

#7 Team Penske Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr, Michael Christensen

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Acura beat Porsche to the first pole position of the season by 0.083s in last Sunday’s qualifying session, but Laudenbach claims that doesn’t count for much with a twice-around-the-clock event ahead and a requirement to double-stint the Michelin tires.

“My impression is that the field is very close together, looking at the single lap time performance, but we don’t know about the stints in the race,” he said. “It’s difficult to judge.

“I think the race will be decided by reliability, so if you have to pit for five minutes in such a tight field it will hurt. Hopefully we will see no retired cars.

“This will change throughout the season, we will see more and more the performance of the cars. But also, due to the restrictions with the tires, a very important factor will be who manages them best over the whole race.

“I think we will get answers this weekend, we will learn a lot in the race. The pack is really close together, it’s too early to judge who is in what order, and after the race we will know a lot more. And Sebring [the next IMSA round and FIA WEC opener] will be extremely interesting, that’s clear!

“If you talk about a race strategy, I would not do everything to fight for the last tenth of a second. I hope we get a long period of time where the cars can run free, so we can really judge the performance of the cars. That would deliver answers.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona

Grosjean upbeat ahead of Lamborghini debut in Rolex 24
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Jenson Button joins NASCAR Garage 56 Le Mans 24 driver lineup

Jenson Button joins NASCAR Garage 56 Le Mans 24 driver lineup

Le Mans 2023
Le Mans
Le Mans 2023

Button joins NASCAR Garage 56 at LM Jenson Button joins NASCAR Garage 56 Le Mans 24 driver lineup

Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona: Schedule, how to watch on TV, and more

Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona: Schedule, how to watch on TV, and more

Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Rolex 24 schedule, TV times, etc Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona: Schedule, how to watch on TV, and more

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA

How Porsche, Penske are gearing up How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Latest news

Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty

Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty

Formula E

Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura

IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura

Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call

Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call

Formula 1

Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call

Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup

Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup

Kart

Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche, Penske are gearing up How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The stand-ins who got it right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

Sportscars long road to convergence The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche changed the game in LM24 How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW is a dark horse for 2024 Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Charles Bradley

Brit duo at heart of Lexus GT push The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why Peugeot will skip Le Mans in '22 Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.