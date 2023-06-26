Subscribe
Previous / IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche snatches last-gasp win from BMW
IMSA / Watkins Glen News

Porsche stripped of Watkins Glen win, BMW inherits landmark victory

The race-winning Porsche in Sunday’s IMSA SportsCar Championship Six Hours of The Glen has been stripped of victory after a technical infraction was discovered in post-race scrutineering.

Charles Bradley
By:
#6: Porsche Penske Motorsports, Porsche 963, GTP: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Celebration

The #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 of Nick Tandy and Mathieu Jaminet scored a dramatic overall victory at Watkins Glen after passing the #25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8 of Nick Yelloly and Connor De Phillippi with just six minutes of the six-hour race remaining.

That’s the way the cars finished as a full-course caution came out a lap later, due to Bill Auberlen rolling his Turner Motorsports BMW M4 GTD Car on the approach to the final corner, and the race finished under yellow.

Read Also:

But following post-race inspection, the #6 Porsche was found to have a skid block measuring less than the permitted minimum thickness and was moved to the rear of the GTP finishing order, elevating the #25 BMW to victory.

UPDATE: Porsche released a statement on Sunday night: “Following post-race inspection at Watkins Glen International, IMSA has penalized the No. 6 entry in the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen citing that the front skid wear of the No. 6 Porsche 963 was less than one millimeter outside the legal tolerance.

“The rear skid wear was noted to be well within the legal tolerance. Porsche Penske Motorsport plans to collect all of the data and follow the protest procedures.”

The Porsche is the second IMSA GTP winner to be found to have been in breach of the rules in the five races so far this year in the new LMDh era.

The Meyer Shank Racing Acura that won the Daytona 24 Hours was allowed to keep its victory in the record books, however, as its tire pressure data manipulation was only discovered following post-race tech inspection – after the results had been declared official – but did suffer a large points deduction.

#25: BMW M Team RLL, BMW M Hybrid V8, GTP: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly

#25: BMW M Team RLL, BMW M Hybrid V8, GTP: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

The Porsche’s exclusion means a first GTP victory for BMW since 1986, when the late John Andretti and Davy Jones triumphed in the McLaren North America-run BMW M Team March 86G. It means all four marques participating in the new-for-2023 hybrid-electrified GTP class in its debut season have now won in the first five races.

The Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R of Pipo Derani, Alex Sims and Jack Aitken was elevated to second, ahead of Colin Braun and Tom Blomqvist in the MSR Acura.

JDC Miller MotorSports’ customer Porsche 963, driven by Mike Rockenfeller and Tijmen van der Helm, rises to fourth from the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac of Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande.

shares
comments

IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche snatches last-gasp win from BMW
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
How Lexus almost lost milestone GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen

How Lexus almost lost milestone GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen

IMSA
Watkins Glen

How Lexus almost lost milestone GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen How Lexus almost lost milestone GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen

Alpine to launch in the US in 2027, teases seven future EVs

Alpine to launch in the US in 2027, teases seven future EVs

Automotive

Alpine to launch in the US in 2027, teases seven future EVs Alpine to launch in the US in 2027, teases seven future EVs

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Why Aston Martin won’t copy Red Bull F1 floor design

Why Aston Martin won’t copy Red Bull F1 floor design

F1 Formula 1

Why Aston Martin won’t copy Red Bull F1 floor design Why Aston Martin won’t copy Red Bull F1 floor design

Marks: 'Amazing' Chastain win showed "what he's capable of"

Marks: 'Amazing' Chastain win showed "what he's capable of"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Nashville

Marks: 'Amazing' Chastain win showed "what he's capable of" Marks: 'Amazing' Chastain win showed "what he's capable of"

FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion

FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya

FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion

How Lexus almost lost milestone GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen

How Lexus almost lost milestone GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen

IMSA IMSA
Watkins Glen

How Lexus almost lost milestone GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen How Lexus almost lost milestone GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe