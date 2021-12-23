PR1/Mathiasen adds second LMP2 car for 2022 IMSA season

Ben Keating, Mikkel Jensen and Scott Huffaker will defend their Michelin Endurance Cup title at the wheel of the team's primary #52 Oreca 07-Gibson, while two to-be-announced drivers will pilot the car for the WeatherTech Sprint Cup events.

No drivers have yet been announced for the team's new second car, the #11 entry.

Alpine FIA World Endurance Championship regular Nicolas Lapierre will once again be the fourth driver for the #52 machine in the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona.

"This is a first for PR1/Mathiasen trying to compete with a second car," said team principal Ray Mathiasen. "The #52 car will compete at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona with the identical group of drivers that we used at this race last year and that were members of our very successful 2021 LMP2 championship.

"Mikkel, Scott, Ben and Nico had a difficult 24 hours last year but I anticipate that they will be running at or near the top in 2022. They should be one of our toughest competitors for the #11 car.

"It's going to be very interesting to see the two cars competing against each other and the other cars as well in a very competitive field."

Keating is set to take on double duty in the Rolex 24, having already been named as the fourth driver for the JDC-Miller MotorSports line-up in the top DPi class.

“I am so excited about this team going into 2022," said the 50-year-old, who is also continuing his involvement in the WEC with the TF Sport Aston Martin squad next year.

"We had such a great 'mojo' as we worked through the season, and we should only be better going into 2022. Now, we all have experience in this car on these tracks. We should be able to hit the ground running.

"There are a lot of changes in LMP2 for 2022. There are more competitors. There are team changes. There are driver line-up changes. I think the field looks really tough and really competitive.

"However, I believe it is all the small details that make up a successful effort, and I believe the fact that we are all sticking together for 2022 gives us an advantage in the details of running this program. I am ready to go racing!"