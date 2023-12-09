Proton welcomes Mustang Sampling for 2024 IMSA Porsche 963

The partnership will feature the signature black and gold colors – and the #5 adorned on previous Cadillac prototypes – on the livery of Proton Competition’s Porsche 963 that competes in the GTP category.

“We’re delighted to have gained the support of Mustang Sampling, a committed partner with extensive experience in motorsports,” said Christian Ried, team principal for Proton Competition.

“Our new partner, Mustang Sampling Racing, has a long history of success in the IMSA SportsCar Championship and has won several WeatherTech titles, as well as Michelin Endurance Cups and the Rolex 24. We believe this will be a profitable partnership, and Mustang Sampling is an excellent fit for our team.

“We have ambitious goals to achieve in our first full season with the Porsche 963 within the WeatherTech Championship. We believe this will be a profitable partnership and that Mustang Sampling is an excellent fit for our team.”

Photo by: Proton Motorsport Proton Competition Porsche 963 Photo by: Proton Motorsport Proton Competition Porsche 963

The energy company, which is based in West Virginia, most recently sponsored JDC-Miller MotorSports’ Cadillac DPi from 2020-22, with a previous extended run with Action Express Racing – where it won the 2015 IMSA prototype class title, three consecutive Endurance Cups from 2015-17 and the 2018 Rolex 24 At Daytona.

As of now, only Gianmaria Bruni and Neel Jani are confirmed for Proton Competition’s entry in the season-opening Rolex 24 Hours At Daytona. A third driver to take the place of Harry Tincknell will be announced at a later date.