Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Marciello to make prototype debut in Rolex 24 with High Class
IMSA News

Pumpelly, Lally return to Magnus Racing for 2023 Rolex 24

The #44 Aston Martin Vantage of Magnus Racing will be piloted by team owner John Potter, Spencer Pumpelly and Andy Lally in the four endurance rounds of next year’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Pumpelly, Lally return to Magnus Racing for 2023 Rolex 24

The team will be celebrating its 13th year in racing as it embarks on its second year using an Aston Martin Vantage. Last year, the same trio along with Jonathan Adam delivered a runner-up finish in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, in its first race with the legendary Aston Martin brand. The fourth driver for next year’s season-opener has not yet been revealed.

“I am just excited to be back with Aston Martin and their engineering team,” said Potter. “It’s great to have so many crew returning too. It will be a great Daytona to start the season and I just wonder if we will ever get a clean lap during the entire 24 with so many cars!

Lally’s return to the team brings about a notable anniversary, as he has just completed his 10th year with the team in 2022. 

“It’s an honor to be back with Magnus Racing,” he said. “John has been a great teammate over the years, and we have had a lot of success together. I’m looking forward to running the Aston for a second season and building on what we learned in 2022.”

Pumpelly, a three-time Rolex 24 winner, added: “This season I’m really excited to start racing with Magnus again. Everyone is really nice there and Magnus is one of my favorite racing teams. I think we improved from last year. I really like working with my best bud Andy Lally and John is really nice and he does good in the car. And thank you Magnus. That’s all.”

shares
comments
Marciello to make prototype debut in Rolex 24 with High Class
Previous article

Marciello to make prototype debut in Rolex 24 with High Class
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Palou opens up on Ganassi IndyCar controversy, F1 ambitions
IndyCar

Palou opens up on Ganassi IndyCar controversy, F1 ambitions

Wright announces 2023 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona line-up
IMSA

Wright announces 2023 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona line-up

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Magnus Racing More from
Magnus Racing
Magnus, Archangel to run Acura NSX in IMSA GTD
IMSA

Magnus, Archangel to run Acura NSX in IMSA GTD

Magnus reveals 2020 livery, adds Mapelli for Daytona
IMSA

Magnus reveals 2020 livery, adds Mapelli for Daytona

Magnus Racing to run Apollo 11 tribute livery at Lime Rock Lime Rock
IMSA

Magnus Racing to run Apollo 11 tribute livery at Lime Rock

Latest news

The five best race drives of F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The five best race drives of F1 2022

Quality drives weren't in short supply during the 2022 Formula 1 season. Whittling down each driver's standout performance, our F1 reporters pick their favourites from another year watching closely from the sidelines

Gunther ends Valencia Formula E test with fastest time
Formula E Formula E

Gunther ends Valencia Formula E test with fastest time

Maximilian Gunther completed the Formula E Valencia test week with the fastest time, beating laps from Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne to top the final session.

Verschoor joins Van Amersfoort Racing for 2023 F2 campaign
FIA F2 FIA F2

Verschoor joins Van Amersfoort Racing for 2023 F2 campaign

Richard Verschoor will join Van Amersfoort Racing for his third season in Formula 2 next year, the team has announced.

Wolff: Having no F1 budget cap wouldn't have solved Mercedes W13's issues
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Having no F1 budget cap wouldn't have solved Mercedes W13's issues

Toto Wolff believes Mercedes would not have been able to solve the problems with its W13 Formula 1 car during the season even without the budget cap’s limitations.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.