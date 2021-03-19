Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
29 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Sebring 12H: Derani takes pole, teammate Johnson crashes
IMSA / Sebring 12 Hours / Breaking news

Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia

By:

Corvette Racing’s Antonio Garcia, who earned GT Le Mans class pole for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, says the new rules regarding qualifying make it hard to find a clear lap.

Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia

The reigning IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar GTLM champion beat teammate Tommy Milner to pole by just 0.034sec as the Corvette C8.Rs locked out the front row.

But this year GT Daytona-class cars have two qualifying sessions: the first is run with the Silver- or Bronze-rated drivers at the wheel and sets the grid line-up for the race; the second earns points and features the Platinum- and Gold-rated drivers, but sees them out on track with the GTLM-class cars.

Read Also:

Given Sebring’s 3.74-mile length, even with the fastest drivers at the wheel, a GTD car laps over 4sec per lap slower, and with up to 13 GTD entries on track, the five GTLM cars – the Corvettes, the BMW M8s and the Porsche 911 RSR – can easily hit traffic which is unwilling to cede track position, given that they too are on flying laps.

“It was very stressful!” said a relieved Garcia afterward. “We are not used to qualifying together with the GTD cars, so initially it was very difficult for us to gauge how much room you had to fall back in order not to catch them. It seemed like no matter how much we were back, we were still catching them.

“I knew Tommy was coming from behind me, so I couldn’t really open a gap; I didn’t want to bother him. The first attempt was really bad. The second one I thought I had enough gap but had to dive for a pass going into Turn 17. I knew it was a good lap, so I had to go for it.

“I’m very happy for Corvette. It’s always good to have Corvette Racing up there 1-2, even if it is a long race. Let’s see if we can keep those positions like we did at Daytona.”

The Rolex 24 winner added: “We are just used to qualifying alone, so we need to get used to this. For the first race, it was a little bit of a shock for us because we didn’t know how to place ourselves on track not to interfere with them and for them to not interfere with us. That’s the key thing.

“They have 12-13 cars in that category so it’s always difficult around Sebring anyway. When it comes to shorter races, I don’t know what’s going to happen. Sebring is a long track. I think we all more or less got a clean lap but for sure it was stressful.”

 

shares
comments
Sebring 12H: Derani takes pole, teammate Johnson crashes

Previous article

Sebring 12H: Derani takes pole, teammate Johnson crashes
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Sebring 12 Hours
Drivers Antonio Garcia
Teams Corvette Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Supercars

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview

2
MotoGP

Marquez "will never be slow" on MotoGP return – Crutchlow

3
Formula 1

Hamilton shuffles management team after Hynes' exit

10h
4
Supercars

The banned DJR Falcon

5
MotoGP

Rossi "felt like a real rider" again in Qatar MotoGP test

Latest news
Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia
IMSA

Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia

1h
Sebring 12H: Derani takes pole, teammate Johnson crashes
IMSA

Sebring 12H: Derani takes pole, teammate Johnson crashes

2h
Sebring 12H: Derani continues AXR domination in night practice
IMSA

Sebring 12H: Derani continues AXR domination in night practice

18h
Corvette C8.R “pretty tough, handles bumps well”, says Tandy
IMSA

Corvette C8.R “pretty tough, handles bumps well”, says Tandy

22h
Sebring 12H: Nasr keeps AXR Cadillac on top in FP2
IMSA

Sebring 12H: Nasr keeps AXR Cadillac on top in FP2

23h
Latest videos
24 Hours of Daytona Video Recap 02:05
IMSA
Feb 5, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona Video Recap

24 Hours of Daytona: Fourth Place for Ferrari 01:19
IMSA
Feb 3, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona: Fourth Place for Ferrari

Watch the entire Rolex 24 in just over a minute 01:21
IMSA
Feb 1, 2021

Watch the entire Rolex 24 in just over a minute

Take a lap with Jimmie Johnson in the Rolex 24 at Daytona 08:22:05
IMSA
Jan 31, 2021

Take a lap with Jimmie Johnson in the Rolex 24 at Daytona

Jimmie Johnson on 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona: ‘It was so much fun’ 00:36
IMSA
Jan 31, 2021

Jimmie Johnson on 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona: ‘It was so much fun’

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Sebring 12H: Derani takes pole, teammate Johnson crashes Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA / Qualifying report

Sebring 12H: Derani takes pole, teammate Johnson crashes

Sebring 12H: Derani continues AXR domination in night practice Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA / Practice report

Sebring 12H: Derani continues AXR domination in night practice

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime
IndyCar / Analysis

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

More from
Antonio Garcia
Garcia on emotional Rolex 24 win after bereavements and COVID Daytona 24
IMSA / Breaking news

Garcia on emotional Rolex 24 win after bereavements and COVID

Rolex 24 GTLM winner Garcia tests positive for COVID-19 Daytona 24
IMSA / Breaking news

Rolex 24 GTLM winner Garcia tests positive for COVID-19

Garcia happy Sebring isn’t “super stressful” title-decider Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA / Breaking news

Garcia happy Sebring isn’t “super stressful” title-decider

More from
Corvette Racing
Corvette C8.R “pretty tough, handles bumps well”, says Tandy Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA / Breaking news

Corvette C8.R “pretty tough, handles bumps well”, says Tandy

Corvette to run special liveries for Sebring 12 Hours Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA / Breaking news

Corvette to run special liveries for Sebring 12 Hours

Tandy hopes to “bring magic”, earn Corvette its 12th 12hr win Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA / Breaking news

Tandy hopes to “bring magic”, earn Corvette its 12th 12hr win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words Prime

Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words

The 2004 IndyCar champion and 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan probably hasn’t yet driven his final IndyCar race, but we still asked him for the 10 most significant races of his career. He explained his choices to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Sep 7, 2020
Why the GTE ruleset looks to have run its course Prime

Why the GTE ruleset looks to have run its course

The GTE ruleset has served sportscar racing in both Europe and the United States well over the past decade. But now there are clear signs that the end of its life is in sight as manufacturer support continues to fade.

WEC
Jun 11, 2020

Trending Today

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview

Marquez "will never be slow" on MotoGP return – Crutchlow
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez "will never be slow" on MotoGP return – Crutchlow

Hamilton shuffles management team after Hynes' exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton shuffles management team after Hynes' exit

The banned DJR Falcon
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

The banned DJR Falcon

Rossi "felt like a real rider" again in Qatar MotoGP test
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi "felt like a real rider" again in Qatar MotoGP test

Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal

Vettel: Steering tricky to adapt to in Aston Martin switch
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Steering tricky to adapt to in Aston Martin switch

Red Bull explains reasoning behind Gasly demotion
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull explains reasoning behind Gasly demotion

Latest news

Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia

Sebring 12H: Derani takes pole, teammate Johnson crashes
IMSA IMSA / Qualifying report

Sebring 12H: Derani takes pole, teammate Johnson crashes

Sebring 12H: Derani continues AXR domination in night practice
IMSA IMSA / Practice report

Sebring 12H: Derani continues AXR domination in night practice

Corvette C8.R “pretty tough, handles bumps well”, says Tandy
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Corvette C8.R “pretty tough, handles bumps well”, says Tandy

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.