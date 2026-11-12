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Renger van der Zande moves to IMSA’s LMP2 class full-time with Tower Motorsports

The Dutchman joins Farano for full campaign; Peebles and Vautier onboard for endurance duty

Joey Barnes

Published: Nov 12, 2026, 4:43 PM

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#8 Tower Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07: John Farano, Sebastian Alvarez

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images

Ahead of another fiercely competitive Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) campaign in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Tower Motorsports has assembled a formidable roster for its #8 ORECA LMP2 07 as it sets its sights on a championship run.

Team mainstay John Farano will share full-season duties with Renger van der Zande. Series rookie Griffin Peebles is slated to join the squad for the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup rounds, while veteran driver Tristan Vautier will serve as the fourth driver for the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona.

“I’m really excited about our driver lineup for next season,” said Rick Capone, Team Manager, Tower Motorsports. “With John Farano, Griffin Peebles, Renger van der Zande, and Tristan Vautier, we have a great combination of talent and experience. We already have a very strong team at Tower Motorsports, and I believe these are the final pieces of the puzzle to put us in a position to fight for wins.”

Entering his seventh consecutive full-time campaign since 2021, Canadian driver Farano is poised to make his 50th career start at the upcoming Rolex 24. His resume already boasts five victories and the 2022 LMP2 class title.

#93 Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Renger van der Zande

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images

In pursuit of a second championship, Farano joins forces with van der Zande, the 2016 Prototype Challenge (PC) titleholder and one of the paddock's most accomplished veterans. The Dutch driver brings a record of 133 WeatherTech Championship starts, 23 victories, and five pole positions – maintaining a streak of winning at least once every season since the championship's modern era began in 2014.

The move marks a new chapter for van der Zande, who spent the last decade competing in IMSA's premier prototype division since 2017. Over that span, he drove for four organizations: Spirit of Daytona Racing, Wayne Taylor Racing, Chip Ganassi-run Cadillac Racing, and Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian. Having made occasional LMP2 appearances in recent years, he now transitions into the class full-time.

Adding youthful momentum to the endurance lineup is Australian teenager Peebles, who arrives in IMSA following a stellar European Le Mans Series (ELMS) campaign. This past season, he captured the ELMS LMP2 championship with a rival outfit while earning both the ELMS Top Performer and Golden Wingfoot honors. Meanwhile, Vautier brings deep series familiarity, having competed extensively across IMSA categories including LMP2 and Grand Touring Prototype (GTP).

This solidified pairing brings stability after Farano shared his car with a rotating cast—primarily Vautier and Sebastian Alvarez – throughout the 2026 season, where a third-place podium at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring marked the team's top result and Farano placed sixth in the standings. Van der Zande and Farano already share strong chemistry, having teamed up in IMSA LMP2 events at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in both 2024 and 2025, as well as under the DKR Engineering banner at the 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Tower Motorsports, which famously rattled off three consecutive Motul Petit Le Mans victories between 2020 and 2022, is hungry to end a winless drought stretching back to the 2023 Twelve Hours of Sebring, where Farano, Scott McLaughlin, and Kyffin Simpson stood atop the LMP2 podium.

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