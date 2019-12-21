Rick Ware Racing signs Davison, Hoggard for Rolex 24 entry

“I am excited to expand the RWR brand,” said team owner Rick Ware. “There is no better platform to market and promote sponsors and brands than motorsports. We are able to cross-promote our partners in both the IMSA and NASCAR Series, adding huge benefits.

“I am looking forward to an exciting year, growing RWR both nationally and internationally.”

RWR is also racing in the Asian Le Mans Series, where Cody Ware and Kvamme lie second in the championship.

"For the 2020 season, RWR will be racing in at least seven different countries around the world, as well as over 60 races between four different national touring series," continued Ware. "We have incredible new partners, as well as sponsors that have been with the team for years, that we'll be announcing, and can't wait to head to Daytona next week to kick off the new year."