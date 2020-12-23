Top events
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

Risi confirms Rolex 24 entry, reveals driver line-up

shares
comments
By:

The Risi Competizione Ferrari Team today confirmed its entry in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona in January.

The #62 Ferrari 488 GTE will compete in the GT Le Mans class in the opening round of the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, although its IMSA plans beyond that remain “under consideration”.

Giuseppe Risi’s Houston, TX-based squad will run James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi, Davide Rigon and Jules Gounon.

Calado, Pier Guidi and Rigon are all Ferrari Competizioni GT factory drivers and have competed with Risi in the Rolex 24 for a number of years. 

Gounon, who has enjoyed two runs with the Risi team at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, will be making his third appearance in the Daytona classic, but his first with Risi.

Risi Competizione’s entry in the 59th running of the Rolex 24 is its 20th since 1998, since when it has scored one victory and three runner-up finishes and one third place.

 

DragonSpeed enters Endurance Cup, hires VeeKay for Rolex 24

Previous article

DragonSpeed enters Endurance Cup, hires VeeKay for Rolex 24
Series IMSA

Series IMSA
Author David Malsher-Lopez

