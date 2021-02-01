Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
76 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Breaking news

Risi Ferrari's lack of Rolex 24 pace "hard to take"

shares
comments
Risi Ferrari's lack of Rolex 24 pace "hard to take"
By:

The Risi Competizione Ferrari's “large disadvantage” in pace compared to its rivals in the GT Le Mans class of the Rolex 24 at Daytona was "hard to take", says James Calado.

Ferrari’s sole representative in the six-car GTLM class struggled for pace in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener, with Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi, Davide Rigon and Jules Gounon ending up fourth at the finish.

Pier Guidi had run as high as second in the latter stages after gaining ground during a caution period, but the Italian was powerless to resist either the BMW M8 GTE of Augusto Farfus and the Corvette C8.R of Nicky Catsburg, which went on to win the race.

A lack of straight line speed, owing to the Balance of Performance in the GTLM class, was cited by the team the main reason for Ferrari’s lack of competitiveness.

Thanks to Giuseppe [Risi, team owner] for coming back [to Daytona],” said Ferrari FIA World Endurance Championship regular Calado.

You can see he’s massively passionate and it’s such a shame that it’s not recognized properly because we’re here to race fairly and it is unfortunate that it’s been another year where we’ve been at quite a large disadvantage compared to our competitors. 

“It’s a tough one to take again but we’ll continue to do our job the way we’re doing and let’s see what happens in the future.”

Read Also:

Pier Guidi offered a similar opinion to his full-time WEC teammate Calado, although the Italian could at least take the satisfaction of scoring the fastest lap in the GTLM class.

"It’s a bit frustrating, all the years we’ve come here with the GTLM F488 we’ve not had a fair BoP,” said Pier Guidi. “I really feel bad for Giuseppe, he’s so passionate and so much money and effort is spent to race for attrition and hope for others to falter so you can move up. 

“I hope one time we will have a level playing field to compete in Daytona."

Despite the Ferrari’s lack of raw pace, Risi enjoyed a fairly trouble-free run, only delayed by a brief spin and drive-through penalty for Calado after the Briton got tangled up with an LMP3 car at the Bus Stop chicane, and a second penalty for pitting while the pits were closed. 

Team chief engineer Rick Mayer said: “We were not competitive again this year. The others all had a power advantage to our Ferrari. That’s just an imbalance in the rules and out of the team’s control. 

“It was a race of attrition and luck for us, which didn’t go our way. The car balance was good; all the drivers were happy with the general car and we had great pit work and no strategy errors, but no pace. All the drivers and the crew did a great job. 

“It’s rough to stay up 36+ hours knowing you’ll only move forward if others have issues, makes for a long two days.”

Risi has yet to confirm any further plans for the rest of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

Taylor “super upset” by Garcia missing Corvette celebration

Previous article

Taylor “super upset” by Garcia missing Corvette celebration
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Drivers James Calado , Alessandro Pier Guidi
Teams Risi Competizione
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Rolex 24: Wayne Taylor Acura wins, heartbreak for Ganassi
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Rolex 24: Wayne Taylor Acura wins, heartbreak for Ganassi

Whincup predicting wild Supercars title battle
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup predicting wild Supercars title battle

Rolex 24, H21: WTR Acura leads, Dixon charging for Ganassi
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Rolex 24, H21: WTR Acura leads, Dixon charging for Ganassi

Wayne Taylor to completely overhaul driver line-up for 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Wayne Taylor to completely overhaul driver line-up for 2021

Rolex 24, H3: JDC-Miller Cadillac leads, Corvette heads GTLM
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Rolex 24, H3: JDC-Miller Cadillac leads, Corvette heads GTLM

Chase Elliott beats himself up over “terrible” first Rolex 24 stint
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Chase Elliott beats himself up over “terrible” first Rolex 24 stint

Gallery: Sainz's first day in a Ferrari F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: Sainz's first day in a Ferrari F1 car

Could hydrogen power be F1's future solution?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Could hydrogen power be F1's future solution?

Latest news

Risi Ferrari's lack of Rolex 24 pace "hard to take"
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Risi Ferrari's lack of Rolex 24 pace "hard to take"

Taylor “super upset” by Garcia missing Corvette celebration
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Taylor “super upset” by Garcia missing Corvette celebration

Van der Zande on agonizing defeat: “We didn’t deserve this”
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Van der Zande on agonizing defeat: “We didn’t deserve this”

Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson plan to make Rolex 24 returns
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson plan to make Rolex 24 returns

Trending

1
IMSA

Rolex 24: Wayne Taylor Acura wins, heartbreak for Ganassi

5h
2
Supercars

Whincup predicting wild Supercars title battle

3
IMSA

Rolex 24, H21: WTR Acura leads, Dixon charging for Ganassi

8h
4
IMSA

Wayne Taylor to completely overhaul driver line-up for 2021

5
IMSA

Rolex 24, H3: JDC-Miller Cadillac leads, Corvette heads GTLM

Latest news

Risi Ferrari's lack of Rolex 24 pace "hard to take"

Risi Ferrari's lack of Rolex 24 pace "hard to take"

IMSA
23m
Taylor “super upset” by Garcia missing Corvette celebration

Taylor “super upset” by Garcia missing Corvette celebration

IMSA
1h
Van der Zande on agonizing defeat: “We didn’t deserve this”

Van der Zande on agonizing defeat: “We didn’t deserve this”

IMSA
3h
Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson plan to make Rolex 24 returns

Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson plan to make Rolex 24 returns

IMSA
4h
Albuquerque drove “race of my life” in late-race Rolex 24 duel

Albuquerque drove “race of my life” in late-race Rolex 24 duel

IMSA
5h

Latest videos

Take a lap with Jimmie Johnson in the Rolex 24 at Daytona 08:22:05
IMSA
2h

Take a lap with Jimmie Johnson in the Rolex 24 at Daytona

Jimmie Johnson on 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona: ‘It was so much fun’ 00:36
IMSA
2h

Jimmie Johnson on 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona: ‘It was so much fun’

Rolex 24 at Daytona: Wayne Taylor Racing wins third straight crown 08:22:04
IMSA
3h

Rolex 24 at Daytona: Wayne Taylor Racing wins third straight crown

Rolex 24 at Daytona goes green, gets messy early 01:24
IMSA
Jan 30, 2021

Rolex 24 at Daytona goes green, gets messy early

Johnson welcomes back Knaus in Rolex 24 effort 00:35
IMSA
Jan 29, 2021

Johnson welcomes back Knaus in Rolex 24 effort

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.