IMSA / Road America / Qualifying report

IMSA Road America: Acura, Porsche, Lexus grab poles

shares
comments
IMSA Road America: Acura, Porsche, Lexus grab poles
By:
Aug 1, 2020, 8:09 PM

Ricky Taylor went three tenths faster than teammate Dane Cameron to lock out the front row for Acura Team Penske for the fourth round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Prototype

Taylor’s lap of 1min49.061sec in the #7 Acura gave him his tenth pole position in IMSA competition, and was 0.318sec clear of Dane Cameron’s best effort in the #6 sister Acura ARX-05.

However, the battle wasn’t completely satisfactorily resolved in that the Prototypes lost the last four minutes of their session when Felipe Nasr spun the Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R into a gravel trap having just set his fastest lap of the session. His time was fifth best behind not only the Acuras but also the Mazda RT24-Ps of Harry Tincknell and Tristan Nunez, who were themselves separated by half a second, but of course Nasr lost his best time for causing a red flag.

That promoted Ryan Briscoe of Wayne Taylor Racing to fifth ahead of Joao Barbosa in the JDC Miller Motorsports Caddy he shares with Sebastien Bourdais.

In LMP2, Patrick Kelly was fastest for PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, a second faster than Henrik Hedman of DragonSpeed.

GT Le Mans

#912 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber

#912 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

There are only six cars in GTLM this year but they put on a fascinating qualifying battle at Road America that eventually saw the field covered by 0.715sec. Porsche 911 RSRs book-ended the field with Laurens Vanthoor earning pole in the #912 car and Frederic Makowiecki bringing up the rear in the #911 car he shares with Nick Tandy.

Vanthoor’s 2m00.590sec lap was over quarter-second faster Sebring polesitter Jordan Taylor in the #3 Corvette C8.R who in turn had just half a tenth over teammate Oliver Gavin. Bruno Spengler and Jesse Krohn were only fourth and fifth but were only 0.6sec off pole.

GT Daytona

#14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC-F GT3: Aaron Telitz, Jack Hawksworth

#14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC-F GT3: Aaron Telitz, Jack Hawksworth

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Aaron Telitz and Frankie Montecalvo continued the AIM Vasser Sullivan team’s domination of the GT Daytona class since the restart of the IMSA season, despite being docked nine horsepower for this race. The Lexus RC Fs finished 0.787sec apart in favor of local boy Telitz, but Montecalvo was more than two tenths clear of third-placed Corey Fergus in the Compass Racing McLaren 720S.

Robby Foley and Turner Motorsports were arguably the heroes of the hour, bouncing back from a nasty shunt in FP2 caused by brake failure to land fourth place in the repaired BMW M6.

The third row for tomorrow’s race will comprise Gar Robinson in the Riley Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3 and Cooper MacNeil’s Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488, with the two Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSXs locking out Row 4.

Tomorrow’s race begins at 11.05am local (Central) time, 12.05pm ET.

Cla Driver Class Chassis Time Interval km/h
1 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor
DPi Acura DPi 1'49.061 133.621
2 United States Dane Cameron
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
DPi Acura DPi 1'49.379 0.318 133.232
3 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
DPi Mazda DPi 1'49.607 0.228 132.955
4 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez
DPi Mazda DPi 1'50.120 0.513 132.336
5 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Australia Ryan Briscoe
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'50.216 0.096 132.220
6 Portugal Joao Barbosa
France Sébastien Bourdais
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'50.742 0.526 131.592
7 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'51.391 0.649 130.826
8 United States Chris Miller
France Tristan Vautier
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'51.681 0.290 130.486
9 Switzerland Simon Trummer
United States Patrick Kelly
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'54.474 2.793 127.302
10 Sweden Henrik Hedman
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'55.427 0.953 126.251
11 Canada Cameron Cassels
United States James French
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'56.965 1.538 124.591
12 United States Dwight Merriman
United States Kyle Tilley
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'57.589 0.624 123.930
13 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 2'00.590 3.001 120.846
14 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
GTLM Corvette C8.R 2'00.854 0.264 120.582
15 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner
GTLM Corvette C8.R 2'00.904 0.050 120.532
16 Canada Bruno Spengler
United States Connor de Phillippi
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 2'01.155 0.251 120.282
17 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 2'01.202 0.047 120.236
18 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Frédéric Makowiecki
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 2'01.305 0.103 120.134
19 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Aaron Telitz
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 2'06.251 4.946 115.427
20 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 2'07.038 0.787 114.712
21 United States Corey Fergus
United States Paul Holton
GTD McLaren 720S GT3 2'07.265 0.227 114.508
22 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen
GTD BMW M6 GT3 2'07.361 0.096 114.421
23 United States Gar Robinson
United States Lawson Aschenbach
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 2'07.911 0.550 113.929
24 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander
GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 2'07.924 0.013 113.918
25 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Matt McMurry
GTD Acura NSX GT3 2'07.942 0.018 113.902
26 Portugal Alvaro Parente
Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
GTD Acura NSX GT3 2'08.118 0.176 113.745
27 United States Ryan Hardwick
United States Patrick Long
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 2'08.269 0.151 113.611
28 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller
GTD Acura NSX GT3 2'08.520 0.251 113.389
29 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ian James
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 2'08.540 0.020 113.372
30 United States Andy Lally
United States John Potter
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 2'09.822 1.282 112.252
31 United States Rob Ferriol
United States Spencer Pumpelly
GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 2'10.474 0.652 111.691
View full results
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Road America
Author David Malsher-Lopez

