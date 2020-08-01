IMSA Road America: Acura, Porsche, Lexus grab poles

Prototype

Taylor’s lap of 1min49.061sec in the #7 Acura gave him his tenth pole position in IMSA competition, and was 0.318sec clear of Dane Cameron’s best effort in the #6 sister Acura ARX-05.

However, the battle wasn’t completely satisfactorily resolved in that the Prototypes lost the last four minutes of their session when Felipe Nasr spun the Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R into a gravel trap having just set his fastest lap of the session. His time was fifth best behind not only the Acuras but also the Mazda RT24-Ps of Harry Tincknell and Tristan Nunez, who were themselves separated by half a second, but of course Nasr lost his best time for causing a red flag.

That promoted Ryan Briscoe of Wayne Taylor Racing to fifth ahead of Joao Barbosa in the JDC Miller Motorsports Caddy he shares with Sebastien Bourdais.

In LMP2, Patrick Kelly was fastest for PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, a second faster than Henrik Hedman of DragonSpeed.

GT Le Mans

#912 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

There are only six cars in GTLM this year but they put on a fascinating qualifying battle at Road America that eventually saw the field covered by 0.715sec. Porsche 911 RSRs book-ended the field with Laurens Vanthoor earning pole in the #912 car and Frederic Makowiecki bringing up the rear in the #911 car he shares with Nick Tandy.

Vanthoor’s 2m00.590sec lap was over quarter-second faster Sebring polesitter Jordan Taylor in the #3 Corvette C8.R who in turn had just half a tenth over teammate Oliver Gavin. Bruno Spengler and Jesse Krohn were only fourth and fifth but were only 0.6sec off pole.

GT Daytona

#14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC-F GT3: Aaron Telitz, Jack Hawksworth Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Aaron Telitz and Frankie Montecalvo continued the AIM Vasser Sullivan team’s domination of the GT Daytona class since the restart of the IMSA season, despite being docked nine horsepower for this race. The Lexus RC Fs finished 0.787sec apart in favor of local boy Telitz, but Montecalvo was more than two tenths clear of third-placed Corey Fergus in the Compass Racing McLaren 720S.

Robby Foley and Turner Motorsports were arguably the heroes of the hour, bouncing back from a nasty shunt in FP2 caused by brake failure to land fourth place in the repaired BMW M6.

The third row for tomorrow’s race will comprise Gar Robinson in the Riley Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3 and Cooper MacNeil’s Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488, with the two Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSXs locking out Row 4.

Tomorrow’s race begins at 11.05am local (Central) time, 12.05pm ET.