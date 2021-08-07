Road America IMSA: Acura's Ricky Taylor fastest in practice

Friday’s first session was affected by rainstorms, with lightning in the area restricting the running to just 30 minutes, which was topped by Mazda’s Harry Tincknell.

In dry conditions on Saturday morning, Filipe Albuquerque set the initial pace in the WTR Acura at 1m50.787s, 0.021s ahead of Pipo Derani in the Whelen-backed, Action Express-run Cadillac.

Felipe Nasr then took over the car from Derani and lowered the fastest time to 1m50.639s, putting him 0.148s clear at the top of the times.

The session was disrupted with 13 minutes remaining when Tonis Kasemets’ Wulver Racing LMP3 crashed at Turn 12. Practice restarted with five minutes on the clock, sending cars scurrying back on to the clear track for a couple of final push laps.

Tristan Vautier (JDC-Miller Cadillac) then vaulted to the top with 1m50.573s before Taylor beat him with 1m49.752s, which was 0.659s clear of the field. Nasr improved on his last lap too, but had to settle for second ahead of Vautier.

Oliver Jarvis was fourth quickest in the sole Mazda, 1.5s off the pace, ahead of Kevin Magnussen (Ganassi Cadillac) and Dane Cameron (Meyer Shank Acura).

As he did on Friday, Mikkel Jensen led the LMP2 class for PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, ahead of Ryan Dalziel (Era Motorsport) and Tristan Nunez (WIN Autosport). Oliver Askew set the LMP3 pace, over a second clear of the opposition.

In the GT classes, Laurens Vanthoor bounced back from his nose-breaking paddock accident during the Spa 24 Hours to be quickest on Friday, lapping his GTD-class Porsche faster than even the GTLM Corvette of Antonio Garcia.

In the dry, Matt Campbell set the GTLM pace in the WeatherTech Porsche 911 RSR at 2m02.427s, which he lowered to 2m02.366s and then 2m01.843s on his second run. That lap put him within two tenths of the LMP3 pole time at the time!

Campbell ended the session six tenths faster than the Corvettes, with Garcia heading Nick Tandy by three tenths.

In GTD, Aaron Telitz set the initial pace in his Vasser-Sullivan Lexus at 2m06.485s, and nobody could better that mark throughout. Robby Foley got closest in his Turner Motorsport BMW M6, with Richard Heistand third in his Audi R8.