Road America IMSA: Ganassi Cadillac 1-2 in second practice

The session was extended by 15mins to clear up debris at Turn 1 that has taken a lot of punishment from cars running wide on corner exit.

Filipe Albuquerque carrying on Wayne Taylor Racing’s strong form from this morning, ducking under the 1min50sec barrier with a 1min49.806sec effort in the #10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05. He would lower that benchmark still further to 1min49.640sec, shading Oliver Jarvis in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura by a mere 0.05sec.

But Albuquerque was 0.06sec off Bourdais’ best effort, and SuperSeb was a full quarter-second slower than Lynn’s excellent effort in the #02 CGR Cadillac, which was a 1min49.321sec turn of the four-mile course in Elkhart Lake Wisconsin.

Olivier Pla was 1.1sec from top spot in Action Express Racing’s #31 Cadillac, but over 0.8sec faster than JDC Miller MotorSports’ similar car.

In LMP2, Ryan Dalziel was again quickest for Era Motorsport, 0.3sec ahead of Juan Pablo Montoya of DragonSpeed and Louis Deletraz of Tower Motorsports.

Gabby Chaves led LMP3 in the Andretti Autosport Ligier, ahead of JDC Miller MotorSports’ Scott Andrews, and Joao Barbosa of Sean Creech Motorsports.

Jack Hawksworth and Frankie Montecalvo put the Lexus RC Fs of VasserSullivan on top in GTD and GTD Pro respectively with times 0.06sec apart. They were 0.65sec ahead of Matt Campbell in the Pfaff Porsche 911 GT3 R, while Aidan Read was an impressive fourth (second in GTD) in the Rick Ware Racing Acura NSX.

John Edwards slotted the RLL Racing BMW M4 into third in class ahead of Russell Ward’s Winward Racing Mercedes AMG GT3.

Qualifying will begin at 11am local (Central) time on Saturday.