Previous / Corvette IMSA and WEC programs for '22, customer GT3s in '24 Next / Petit Le Mans IMSA: Vautier leads FP3 but rain halts action
IMSA / Road Atlanta Practice report

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Tincknell puts Mazda on top in FP2

By:

Ahead of Mazda Motorsports’ final race with the RT24-P, Harry Tincknell left it until the dying seconds to put the #55 on top ahead of title contender Felipe Nasr of Action Express Racing.

Tincknell's 69.356sec effort around the 2.54-mile course was enough to nudge aside Nasr’s Cadillac DPi-V.R by a mere 0.044sec, while Sebastien Bourdais also left it late to send JDC Miller-Motorsports into third. 

Scott Dixon had a harmless spin in the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac, but the team’s fulltimer Kevin Magnussen’s best effort was enough to put it ahead of the two Acura ARX-05s.

Mikkel Jensen topped LMP2 for PR1 Mathiasen Motorsport by almost 0.7sec, ahead of Guy Smith of United Autosports, with Ryan Dalziel a further half-tenth adrift in the Era Motorsport entry.

Dylan Murry and Felipe Fraga gave Riley Motorsport’s Ligiers a 1-2 in LMP3 ahead of Josh Skelton in the WIN Autosport Duqueine followed by Niklas Kruetten in the United Autosports LMP3 machine.

Nick Tandy led GTLM in the #4 Corvette C8.R less than a tenth ahead of Kevin Estre in the “extra” WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR, and Matthieu Jaminet in the “regular” 911.

Antonio Garcia, who along with Jordan Taylor is on the cusp of a second straight GT Le Mans title, was fourth in the #3 Corvette ahead of the two BMW M8s, which were nonetheless within a second of the class leader.

Turner Motorsports strong form continued in GT Daytona, with Robby Foley topping the times but only five hundredths ahead of Aaron Telitz in the #14 Lexus RC F and its stablemate #12 RC F driven by Frankie Montecalvo.

Laurens Vanthoor was fourth in the Pfaff Porsche 911 GT3 R, but there was bad news for another Porsche runner, namely Wright Motorsports, when Jan Heylen was sent off the track hard into a wall. The Belgian ace escaped uninjured but there was heavy damage to the car, front and back.

Cla Num Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 55 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Jonathan Bomarito
Mazda DPi 1'09.356
2 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
United Kingdom Mike Conway
Brazil Pipo Derani
Cadillac DPi 1'09.400 0.044
3 5 France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval
France Sébastien Bourdais
Cadillac DPi 1'09.571 0.215
4 01 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
New Zealand Scott Dixon
Cadillac DPi 1'09.687 0.331
5 60 United States Dane Cameron
Brazil Helio Castroneves
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
Acura DPi 1'09.774 0.418
6 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Alexander Rossi
Acura DPi 1'10.096 0.740
7 48 United States Jimmie Johnson
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
France Simon Pagenaud
Cadillac DPi 1'10.281 0.925
8 52 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
United States Scott Huffaker
ORECA LMP2 07 1'11.930 2.574
9 22 United States Jim McGuire
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
United Kingdom Guy Smith
ORECA LMP2 07 1'12.612 3.256
10 18 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Kyle Tilley
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
ORECA LMP2 07 1'12.664 3.308
11 11 United States Thomas Steven
United States Tristan Nunez
United States Thomas Merrill
ORECA LMP2 07 1'13.545 4.189
12 8 Canada John Farano
France Gabriel Aubry
United States James French
ORECA LMP2 07 1'15.751 6.395
13 91 United States Jim Cox
United States Dylan Murry
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ligier JS P320 1'16.413 7.057
14 74 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Australia Scott Andrews
Ligier JS P320 1'16.434 7.078
15 83 United Kingdom Matthew Bell
United States Naveen Rao
Josh Skelton
Duqueine D08 1'16.824 7.468
16 4 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
Corvette C8.R 1'16.938 7.582
17 97 France Kevin Estre
Denmark Michael Christensen
France Frédéric Makowiecki
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'17.020 7.664
18 2 Germany Niklas Krütten
United Kingdom Tom Gamble
Andrew Meyrick
Ligier JS P320 1'17.095 7.739
19 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
France Mathieu Jaminet
Australia Matt Campbell
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'17.221 7.865
20 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg
Corvette C8.R 1'17.359 8.003
21 24 United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn
Brazil Augusto Farfus
BMW M8 GTE 1'17.519 8.163
22 38 Dan Goldburg
Sweden Rasmus Lindh
Malthe Jakobsen
Ligier JS P320 1'17.643 8.287
23 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
Austria Philipp Eng
Canada Bruno Spengler
BMW M8 GTE 1'17.830 8.474
24 36 United States Jarett Andretti
Josh Burdon
United States Oliver Askew
Ligier JS P320 1'18.062 8.706
25 40 Todd Archer
Canada James Vance
United States Max Hanratty
Duqueine D08 1'18.548 9.192
26 30 United States Ari Balogh
Canada Garett Grist
United States Spencer Pigot
Ligier JS P320 1'18.775 9.419
27 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States George Kurtz
United States Colin Braun
Ligier JS P320 1'19.287 9.931
28 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
Australia Aidan Read
BMW M6 GT3 1'19.593 10.237
29 14 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Kyle Kirkwood
Lexus RC F GT3 1'19.644 10.288
30 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Zach Veach
United States Robert Megennis
Lexus RC F GT3 1'19.747 10.391
31 7 Peru Rodrigo Pflucker
United States Mark Kvamme
Stefan Rzadzinski
Duqueine D08 1'19.996 10.640
32 9 Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Germany Lars Kern
Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'20.003 10.647
33 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'20.052 10.696
34 57 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
Germany Maro Engel
Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'20.360 11.004
35 19 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Franck Perera
Italy Michele Beretta
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'20.578 11.222
36 23 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
United Kingdom Ian James
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'20.808 11.452
37 70 United States Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
McLaren 720S GT3 1'20.911 11.555
38 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
Acura NSX GT3 1'20.928 11.572
39 42 United States Don Yount
United States Jaden Conwright
Benja Hites
Audi R8 LMS GT3 1'20.965 11.609
40 32 United States Mike Skeen
United States Guy Cosmo
United Kingdom Stevan McAleer
Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'21.151 11.795
41 28 Canada Daniel Morad
United States Michael de Quesada
Spain Daniel Juncadella
Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'21.343 11.987
42 88 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
United States Andrew Davis
Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'22.054 12.698
43 16 United States Trent Hindman
United States Patrick Long
Belgium Jan Heylen
Porsche 911 GT3 R 0.000
