Petit Le Mans IMSA: Tincknell puts Mazda on top in FP2

Tincknell's 69.356sec effort around the 2.54-mile course was enough to nudge aside Nasr’s Cadillac DPi-V.R by a mere 0.044sec, while Sebastien Bourdais also left it late to send JDC Miller-Motorsports into third.

Scott Dixon had a harmless spin in the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac, but the team’s fulltimer Kevin Magnussen’s best effort was enough to put it ahead of the two Acura ARX-05s.

Mikkel Jensen topped LMP2 for PR1 Mathiasen Motorsport by almost 0.7sec, ahead of Guy Smith of United Autosports, with Ryan Dalziel a further half-tenth adrift in the Era Motorsport entry.

Dylan Murry and Felipe Fraga gave Riley Motorsport’s Ligiers a 1-2 in LMP3 ahead of Josh Skelton in the WIN Autosport Duqueine followed by Niklas Kruetten in the United Autosports LMP3 machine.

Nick Tandy led GTLM in the #4 Corvette C8.R less than a tenth ahead of Kevin Estre in the “extra” WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR, and Matthieu Jaminet in the “regular” 911.

Antonio Garcia, who along with Jordan Taylor is on the cusp of a second straight GT Le Mans title, was fourth in the #3 Corvette ahead of the two BMW M8s, which were nonetheless within a second of the class leader.

Turner Motorsports strong form continued in GT Daytona, with Robby Foley topping the times but only five hundredths ahead of Aaron Telitz in the #14 Lexus RC F and its stablemate #12 RC F driven by Frankie Montecalvo.

Laurens Vanthoor was fourth in the Pfaff Porsche 911 GT3 R, but there was bad news for another Porsche runner, namely Wright Motorsports, when Jan Heylen was sent off the track hard into a wall. The Belgian ace escaped uninjured but there was heavy damage to the car, front and back.