Petit Le Mans IMSA: Vautier leads FP3 but rain halts action

Vautier, who with co-drivers Loic Duval and Sebastien Bourdais won this year’s 12 Hours of Sebring, clocked a 70.796sec lap around Road Atlanta, 0.026sec faster than fellow Cadillac DPi-V.R runners Chip Ganassi Racing, whose best time came courtesy of Kevin Magnussen.

Six tenths behind was this afternoon’s pacesetter Harry Tincknell of Mazda, the RT24-P turning more laps than any other Prototype, and winding up just ahead of the two title contenders, Filipe Albuquerque of Wayne Taylor Racing Acura and Pipo Derani in the Action Express Racing Cadillac.

Mikkel Jensen led LMP2 for PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, seven tenths faster than Ryan Dalziel in the Era Motorsports entry, while LMP3 was topped by Rasmus Lindh of Performance Tech Motorsports and Colin Braun of CORE autosport.

The two WeatherTech Racing Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSRs of Frederic Makowiecki and Mathieu Jaminet were a quarter second apart but topped the GT Le Mans category, with Jesse Krohn and Philipp Eng third and fourth in the BMW M8s.

Jack Hawksworth topped GT Daytona for Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus, with Benja Hites second in the NTE Sport Audi R8 ahead of Andy Lally piloting the Acura NSX of Magnus with Archangel.

The Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R did not appear on track, following the damage it received after being squeezed off course by an LMP2 car in FP2.

Tomorrow’s qualifying session will begin at 3.45pm local (Eastern) time.