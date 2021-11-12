Tickets Subscribe
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Tincknell puts Mazar on top in FP2
IMSA / Road Atlanta Practice report

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Vautier leads FP3 but rain halts action

By:

Tristan Vautier put JDC Miller Motorsports on top of the times in third practice for Petit Le Mans, before heavy rain sent everyone to the pits long before the 1hr40min session was over.

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Vautier leads FP3 but rain halts action

Vautier, who with co-drivers Loic Duval and Sebastien Bourdais won this year’s 12 Hours of Sebring, clocked a 70.796sec lap around Road Atlanta, 0.026sec faster than fellow Cadillac DPi-V.R runners Chip Ganassi Racing, whose best time came courtesy of Kevin Magnussen.

Six tenths behind was this afternoon’s pacesetter Harry Tincknell of Mazda, the RT24-P turning more laps than any other Prototype, and winding up just ahead of the two title contenders, Filipe Albuquerque of Wayne Taylor Racing Acura and Pipo Derani in the Action Express Racing Cadillac.

Mikkel Jensen led LMP2 for PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, seven tenths faster than Ryan Dalziel in the Era Motorsports entry, while LMP3 was topped by Rasmus Lindh of Performance Tech Motorsports and Colin Braun of CORE autosport.

The two WeatherTech Racing Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSRs of Frederic Makowiecki and Mathieu Jaminet were a quarter second apart but topped the GT Le Mans category, with Jesse Krohn and Philipp Eng third and fourth in the BMW M8s.

Jack Hawksworth topped GT Daytona for Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus, with Benja Hites second in the NTE Sport Audi R8 ahead of Andy Lally piloting the Acura NSX of Magnus with Archangel.

The Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R did not appear on track, following the damage it received after being squeezed off course by an LMP2 car in FP2.

Tomorrow’s qualifying session will begin at 3.45pm local (Eastern) time.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 5 France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval
France Sébastien Bourdais
DPi Cadillac DPi 26 1'10.796
2 01 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
New Zealand Scott Dixon
DPi Cadillac DPi 26 1'10.822 0.026
3 55 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Jonathan Bomarito
DPi Mazda DPi 32 1'11.427 0.631
4 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Alexander Rossi
DPi Acura DPi 28 1'11.472 0.676
5 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
United Kingdom Mike Conway
Brazil Pipo Derani
DPi Cadillac DPi 26 1'11.526 0.730
6 52 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
United States Scott Huffaker
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 30 1'11.589 0.793
7 60 United States Dane Cameron
Brazil Helio Castroneves
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
DPi Acura DPi 25 1'11.647 0.851
8 48 United States Jimmie Johnson
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
France Simon Pagenaud
DPi Cadillac DPi 29 1'11.671 0.875
9 18 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Kyle Tilley
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 24 1'12.323 1.527
10 8 Canada John Farano
France Gabriel Aubry
United States James French
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 23 1'13.486 2.690
11 22 United States Jim McGuire
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
United Kingdom Guy Smith
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 29 1'13.514 2.718
12 11 United States Thomas Steven
United States Tristan Nunez
United States Thomas Merrill
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 22 1'14.791 3.995
13 38 Dan Goldburg
Sweden Rasmus Lindh
Malthe Jakobsen
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 20 1'16.605 5.809
14 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States George Kurtz
United States Colin Braun
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 23 1'16.781 5.985
15 91 United States Jim Cox
United States Dylan Murry
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 28 1'16.969 6.173
16 97 France Kevin Estre
Denmark Michael Christensen
France Frédéric Makowiecki
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 20 1'17.253 6.457
17 30 United States Ari Balogh
Canada Garett Grist
United States Spencer Pigot
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 23 1'17.420 6.624
18 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
France Mathieu Jaminet
Australia Matt Campbell
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 25 1'17.508 6.712
19 24 United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn
Brazil Augusto Farfus
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 21 1'17.554 6.758
20 74 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Australia Scott Andrews
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 17 1'17.656 6.860
21 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
Austria Philipp Eng
Canada Bruno Spengler
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 31 1'17.767 6.971
22 2 Germany Niklas Krütten
United Kingdom Tom Gamble
Andrew Meyrick
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 28 1'18.161 7.365
23 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg
GTLM Corvette C8.R 31 1'18.170 7.374
24 4 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
GTLM Corvette C8.R 25 1'18.216 7.420
25 83 United Kingdom Matthew Bell
United States Naveen Rao
Josh Skelton
LMP3 Duqueine D08 26 1'18.337 7.541
26 7 Peru Rodrigo Pflucker
United States Mark Kvamme
Stefan Rzadzinski
LMP3 Duqueine D08 29 1'19.569 8.773
27 14 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Kyle Kirkwood
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 26 1'20.342 9.546
28 42 United States Don Yount
United States Jaden Conwright
Benja Hites
GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 24 1'20.362 9.566
29 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
GTD Acura NSX GT3 23 1'20.401 9.605
30 36 United States Jarett Andretti
Josh Burdon
United States Oliver Askew
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 21 1'20.596 9.800
31 9 Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Germany Lars Kern
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 21 1'20.599 9.803
32 19 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Franck Perera
Italy Michele Beretta
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 26 1'20.608 9.812
33 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
Australia Aidan Read
GTD BMW M6 GT3 18 1'20.826 10.030
34 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Zach Veach
United States Robert Megennis
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 31 1'20.844 10.048
35 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 25 1'20.884 10.088
36 70 United States Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
GTD McLaren 720S GT3 27 1'21.266 10.470
37 23 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
United Kingdom Ian James
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 22 1'21.315 10.519
38 57 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
Germany Maro Engel
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 27 1'21.437 10.641
39 32 United States Mike Skeen
United States Guy Cosmo
United Kingdom Stevan McAleer
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 23 1'21.617 10.821
40 88 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
United States Andrew Davis
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 25 1'22.366 11.570
41 40 Todd Archer
Canada James Vance
United States Max Hanratty
LMP3 Duqueine D08 12 1'24.655 13.859
42 28 Canada Daniel Morad
United States Michael de Quesada
Spain Daniel Juncadella
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 8 1'43.053 32.257
43 16 United States Trent Hindman
United States Patrick Long
Belgium Jan Heylen
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 0 0.000
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Tincknell puts Mazda on top in FP2
Previous article

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Tincknell puts Mazda on top in FP2
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

