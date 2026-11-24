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Robert Wickens set for first full-season IMSA WeatherTech Campaign in 2027 with Hanley Motorsports

Joined by 2026 TCR champion Mason Filippi, the Canadian will drive a Bosch hand-control-equipped BMW M4 GT3 EVO in the GTD class

Joey Barnes

Published: Nov 24, 2026, 4:30 PM

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Robert Wickens

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Hanley Motorsports Incorporated (HMI) has signed Robert Wickens and Mason Filippi as its full-season driver pairing for the 2027 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD class. The duo will share the #42 BMW M4 GT3 EVO as the Georgia-based organization prepares for its inaugural championship effort.

The 2027 campaign marks Wickens’ first full season in the WeatherTech Championship. The Canadian driver previously competed in the GTD sprint rounds and the six-hour Road America endurance race in 2025 and 2026 with DXDT Racing, earning five top-10 finishes – including a fourth-place result at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in 2025—and capturing his first career IMSA GTD pole position at the Grand Prix of Long Beach in 2026.

A former Formula One test driver, DTM competitor, and 2018 IndyCar Series Rookie of the Year, Wickens returned to racing in the Michelin Pilot Challenge TCR category in 2022 using adapted hand controls following a spinal cord injury sustained in an IndyCar crash at Pocono in 2018. For the 2027 season, Bosch will integrate its modified hand-control and electronic braking system – originally developed with Wickens in 2024 – into HMI's #42 BMW entry.

“I’ve worked incredibly hard for a long time to reach this point in my career, and I’m filled with gratitude for everyone who has helped me achieve my goal of returning to the highest levels of motorsports,” Wickens said. “I’m excited to continue building on the strengths Mason and I have developed together as we head into 2026. Robert Hanley’s vision and determination are truly inspiring. He’s not afraid to put in the work required to achieve his goals, and that’s a mindset I really identify with. I couldn’t be more excited to get to work and compete in my first full season in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.”

Filippi joins the lineup after a busy 2026 season in which he contested a full GTD schedule alongside Wickens at DXDT Racing while simultaneously winning the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge TCR class championship with three wins and eight podiums. In WeatherTech Championship competition last season, Filippi recorded six top-10 finishes, capped off by a podium result at the Motul Petit Le Mans season finale at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

“I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to be part of HMI,” Filippi said. “This really is a dream come true for me. Robert Hanley, Bryan Sellers and Mitchell Simmons have assembled an incredible group of people, and I truly believe we have all the tools in place to compete for wins and championships.

“To do it with BMW, a manufacturer with such an incredible history and commitment to motorsports, makes the opportunity even more special. What excites me just as much is the program HMI is building as a whole. Having a true ladder from GS all the way through GTD Pro creates a place where drivers and team members can develop, grow and ultimately compete at the highest level of sports car racing.

“I’m also incredibly excited to continue building on what Robert Wickens and I started together this past year. We’ve developed a great relationship and accomplished a lot in a short amount of time, and having the opportunity to take that next step together with HMI and BMW is something I’m extremely grateful for. I’m ready to get to work and help build HMI into a championship-winning organization.”

Hanley Motorsports will announce its additional drivers for the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the Michelin Endurance Cup rounds at a later date.

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