Rolex 24: Braun leads Acura 1-2 in FP4 at Daytona Roar
Colin Braun set the pace for Acura in the fourth official practice session of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Daytona.
Braun lapped the 3.56-mile road course, which hosts the 61st Rolex 24 Hours next weekend, in the fastest GTP time of the weekend so far at 1m35.038s to top the timesheet in the quickfire hour-long fourth session of the three-day ‘Roar Before The 24’ event.
With rain threatening as a cold weather front sweeps across Florida, the action came thick and fast from the start of the session. Michael Christensen (#7 Penske Porsche 963) set the first representative time of 1m36.460s, before Alexander Sims pipped him by 0.023s in Action Express Racing’s Cadillac V-LMDh.
Philipp Eng briefly topped that with 1m35.811s in his BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8, then Colin Braun reset the bar with 1m35.594s in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 – to ensure that all four GTP manufacturers had taken a turn at the head of the times.
Not to be outdone, Brendon Hartley then grabbed P1 with 1m35.156s in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06. Nick Yelloly momentarily split the Acuras in the #25 BMW, before Braun regained the top spot with 1m35.038s.
The session ended with Braun clear of Hartley by 0.118s, with Eng (who suffered a quick spin in the closing moments) and Yelloly making it a BMW 3-4. Porsche was 5-6 with Christensen and Dane Cameron in the #6 car.
The Cadillacs were again slowest in the top class, with Renger van der Zande 1.262s off the pace in his #01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh. Sims was eighth in the AXR variant, with Richard Westbrook rounding out the GTP class in the #02 CGR car.
#04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR ORECA LMP2 07: George Kurtz, Ben Hanley, Matt McMurry, Esteban Gutierrez
Photo by: Art Fleischmann
Hanley fastest in LMP2
In LMP2, Raffaele Marciello led the way for High Class Racing for the first half of the session, before Ben Hanley’s Crowdstrike Racing by APR beat him by 0.875s with a time of 1m38.633s.
IndyCar star Rinus VeeKay jumped up to second for TDS Racing, ahead of Kyffin Simpson (Tower Motorsports), who set his time just as he received the mechanical warning flag, but he was still 0.684s down in third. Marciello dropped to fourth.
Nico Pino’s Ligier topped the LMP3 class for Sean Creech Motorsport, ahead of Gabby Chaves for Andretti Autosport.
#44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3: John Potter, Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, Nicki Thiim
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Aston Martin continues GTD domination
Aston Martin was fastest in the GT Daytona ranks once again, with Nicki Thiim (Magnus Racing) setting the pace at 1m47.655s, just ahead of Pro class leader Hugh Plumb (TGM/TF Sport).
Maximilian Goetz was best of the rest in the Team Korthoff Mercedes-AMG, ahead of Jack Hawksworth in the Pro class Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F and David Pittard’s Heart of Racing Aston.
Final practice today is a two-hour night session, which starts at 18:30 ET – when rain is expected. Qualifying for the Rolex 24 Hours takes place on Sunday at 13:25 ET.
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|
Tom Blomqvist
Colin Braun
Helio Castroneves
Simon Pagenaud
|Acura ARX-06
|31
|1'35.038
|2
|
Ricky Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque
Louis Deletraz
Brendon Hartley
|Acura ARX-06
|29
|1'35.156
|0.118
|0.118
|3
|
Philipp Eng
Augusto Farfus
Marco Wittmann
Colton Herta
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|19
|1'35.372
|0.334
|0.216
|4
|
Connor de Phillippi
Nick Yelloly
Sheldon Van Der Linde
Colton Herta
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|24
|1'35.458
|0.420
|0.086
|5
|
Matt Campbell
Felipe Nasr
Michael Christensen
|Porsche 963
|32
|1'36.072
|1.034
|0.614
|6
|
Mathieu Jaminet
Nick Tandy
Dane Cameron
|Porsche 963
|25
|1'36.151
|1.113
|0.079
|7
|
Sébastien Bourdais
Renger van der Zande
Scott Dixon
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|26
|1'36.223
|1.185
|0.072
|8
|
Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|27
|1'36.384
|1.346
|0.161
|9
|
Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
Jack Aitken
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|32
|1'36.437
|1.399
|0.053
|10
|
George Kurtz
Ben Hanley
Matt McMurry
Esteban Gutierrez
|ORECA LMP2 07
|32
|1'38.633
|3.595
|2.196
|11
|
Thomas Steven
Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
Rinus van Kalmthout
|ORECA LMP2 07
|32
|1'39.303
|4.265
|0.670
|12
|
John Farano
Scott McLaughlin
Josef Newgarden
Kyffin Simpson
|ORECA LMP2 07
|31
|1'39.317
|4.279
|0.014
|13
|
Dennis Andersen
Ed Jones
Anders Fjordbach
Raffaele Marciello
|ORECA LMP2 07
|30
|1'39.508
|4.470
|0.191
|14
|
François Perrodo
Matthieu Vaxiviere
Julien Canal
Nicklas Nielsen
|ORECA LMP2 07
|28
|1'39.768
|4.730
|0.260
|15
|
Fred Poordad
Francesco Pizzi
James Allen
Giammaria Bruni
|ORECA LMP2 07
|29
|1'40.014
|4.976
|0.246
|16
|
François Heriau
Giedo van der Garde
Josh Pierson
Job Van Uitert
|ORECA LMP2 07
|29
|1'40.236
|5.198
|0.222
|17
|
Eric Lux
Devlin DeFrancesco
Austin Cindric
Pietro Fittipaldi
|ORECA LMP2 07
|32
|1'40.646
|5.608
|0.410
|18
|
Ben Keating
Paul-Loup Chatin
Alex Quinn
Nicolas Lapierre
|ORECA LMP2 07
|29
|1'40.888
|5.850
|0.242
|19
|
Lance Willsey
Joao Barbosa
Nicolas Pino
Danny Soufi
|Ligier JS P320
|29
|1'42.961
|7.923
|2.073
|20
|
Jarett Andretti
Gabby Chaves
Dakota Dickerson
Rasmus Lindh
|Ligier JS P320
|26
|1'42.963
|7.925
|0.002
|21
|
Gar Robinson
Felipe Fraga
Glenn van Berlo
Josh Burdon
|Ligier JS P320
|29
|1'43.346
|8.308
|0.383
|22
|
Yu Kanamaru
James Vance
Antonio Serravalle
Nicholas Boulle
|Duqueine D08
|26
|1'43.428
|8.390
|0.082
|23
|
Dwight Merriman
Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen
Oliver Jarvis
|ORECA LMP2 07
|15
|1'43.693
|8.655
|0.265
|24
|
Sebastian Alvarez
Danial Frost
Alex Vogel
Guilherme de
|Ligier JS P320
|25
|1'43.947
|8.909
|0.254
|25
|
Till Bechtolsheimer
Tijmen van der Helm
Luca Mars
Mason Filippi
|Duqueine D08
|31
|1'44.043
|9.005
|0.096
|26
|
Anthony Mantella
Wayne Boyd
Nico Varrone
Thomas Merrill
|Duqueine D08
|28
|1'44.258
|9.220
|0.215
|27
|
Orey Fidani
Matthew Bell
Lars Kern
Moritz Kranz
|Duqueine D08
|32
|1'45.132
|10.094
|0.874
|28
|
John DeAngelis
Christopher Allen
Cameron Shields
Connor Bloum
|Ligier JS P320
|27
|1'45.910
|10.872
|0.778
|29
|
John Potter
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
Nicki Thiim
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|21
|1'47.276
|12.238
|1.366
|30
|
Ted Giovanis
Hugh Plumb
Matt Plumb
Owen Trinkler
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|28
|1'47.309
|12.271
|0.033
|31
|
Mike Skeen
Mikael Grenier
Kenton Koch
Maximillian Goetz
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|25
|1'47.315
|12.277
|0.006
|32
|
Jack Hawksworth
Ben Barnicoat
Mike Conway
|Lexus RC F GT3
|30
|1'47.446
|12.408
|0.131
|33
|
Ross Gunn
Alex Riberas
David Pittard
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|21
|1'47.446
|12.408
|0.000
|34
|
Aaron Telitz
Frankie Montecalvo
Kyle Kirkwood
Parker Thompson
|Lexus RC F GT3
|23
|1'47.507
|12.469
|0.061
|35
|
Russell Ward
Philip Ellis
Indy Dontje
Lucas Auer
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|18
|1'47.520
|12.482
|0.013
|36
|
Fabian Schiller
Axcil Jefferies
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|26
|1'47.599
|12.561
|0.079
|37
|
Sheena Monk
Katherine Legge
Mario Farnbacher
Marc Miller
|Acura NSX GT3
|28
|1'47.671
|12.633
|0.072
|38
|
Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
Tommy Milner
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|25
|1'47.711
|12.673
|0.040
|39
|
Andrea Caldarelli
Mirko Bortolotti
Jordan Lee Pepper
Romain Grosjean
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|31
|1'47.737
|12.699
|0.026
|40
|
Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Daniel Serra
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|23
|1'47.757
|12.719
|0.020
|41
|
Ashton Harrison
Danny Formal
Kyle Marcelli
Ryan Briscoe
|Acura NSX GT3
|25
|1'47.785
|12.747
|0.028
|42
|
Roman De Angelis
Marco Sorensen
Ian James
Darren Turner
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|27
|1'47.824
|12.786
|0.039
|43
|
Brendan Iribe
Frederik Schandorff
Ollie Millroy
Marvin Kirchhofer
|McLaren 720S GT3
|26
|1'47.836
|12.798
|0.012
|44
|
Rahel Frey
Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Doriane Pin
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|27
|1'47.928
|12.890
|0.092
|45
|
Mikhail Goikhberg
Loris Spinelli
Benjamin Hites
Marco Mapelli
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|27
|1'47.985
|12.947
|0.057
|46
|
Patrick Gallagher
Robby Foley
Michael Dinan
Jens Klingmann
|BMW M4 GT3
|22
|1'48.041
|13.003
|0.056
|47
|
Raffaele Giammaria
Frank Perera
Claudio Schiavoni
Rolf Ineichen
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|24
|1'48.159
|13.121
|0.118
|48
|
Roberto Lacorte
Giorgio Sernagiotto
Antonio Fuoco
Alessandro Balzan
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|27
|1'48.286
|13.248
|0.127
|49
|
Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
Bruno Spengler
John Edwards
|BMW M4 GT3
|25
|1'48.358
|13.320
|0.072
|50
|
Mann Simon
Luis Perez Companc
Miguel Molina
Francesco Castellacci
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|27
|1'48.411
|13.373
|0.053
|51
|
Klaus Bachler
Patrick Pilet
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|10
|1'49.028
|13.990
|0.617
|52
|
Onofrio Triarsi
Charles Scardina
Alessio Rovera
Andrea Bertolini
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|23
|1'49.088
|14.050
|0.060
|53
|
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
Corey Lewis
Maxime Martin
|BMW M4 GT3
|6
|1'49.124
|14.086
|0.036
|54
|
Ryan Hardwick
Jan Heylen
Zacharie Robichon
Dennis Olsen
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|26
|1'49.188
|14.150
|0.064
|55
|
Don Yount
Jaden Conwright
Kerong Li
Alessio Deledda
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|27
|1'49.286
|14.248
|0.098
|56
|
Alan Brynjolfsson
Trent Hindman
Max Root
Kevin Estre
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|23
|1'49.384
|14.346
|0.098
|57
|
Mark Kvamme
Trenton Estep
Jan Magnussen
Jason Hart
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|17
|1'49.429
|14.391
|0.045
|58
|
Alan Metni
Kay van Berlo
Jaxon Evans
Julien Andlauer
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|25
|1'49.545
|14.507
|0.116
|59
|
David Brule
Alec Udell
Andrew Davis
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|23
|1'49.730
|14.692
|0.185
|60
|
PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
Gunnar Jeannette
Harry Tincknell
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|26
|1'49.952
|14.914
|0.222
|61
|
Cooper MacNeil
Daniel Juncadella
Jules Gounon
Maro Engel
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|0
|View full results
