Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona
Renger van der Zande produced fastest lap for Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac in the new GTP class’s final systems check before tomorrow’s 61st Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.
The GTP teams practiced fuel stops, tire stops, driver changes and, in the case of the #01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh, practiced a swift nose change. Out on track, the teams were also testing the softer Michelin compound for use at night in the colder temperatures.
Particularly worth noting for the drivers and race engineers was the behavior of the softer rubber, given that there is a reduction in the number of tire sets this year and bigger fuel tanks, obliging cars to often double-stint their rubber.
Connor De Phillippi got his #25 BMW M Hybrid V8s down to 1min37.103sec, with van der Zande and Alex Lynn in the Ganassi Cadillacs also ducking into the low 1min37s. Then van der Zande delivered a 1min36.742sec, and was soon accompanied in that 96sec bracket by teammate Lynn.
De Phillippi’s best kept him in third, and although van der Zande’s Caddy was fastest in Sectors 1 and 2, De Phillippo was comfortably quickest through Sector 3.
Mathieu Jaminet’s seventh and final lap moved him up to fourth place in the #6 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963, just ahead of teammate Michael Christensen in the #7. Philipp Eng in the #24 BMW propped up the field but was within one second of top spot.
The Meyer Shank Racing Acura team elected not to participate in this session, and the same applied to fellow ARX-06 runner Wayne Taylor Racing, and Action Express Racing (Cadillac V-LMDh).
Rolex 24 at Daytona - Free Practice 5 results:
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|01
|
Sébastien Bourdais
Renger van der Zande
Scott Dixon
|GTP
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|1'36.742
|2
|02
|
Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|GTP
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|1'36.872
|0.130
|3
|25
|
Connor de Phillippi
Nick Yelloly
Sheldon Van Der Linde
Colton Herta
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|1'37.103
|0.361
|4
|6
|
Mathieu Jaminet
Nick Tandy
Dane Cameron
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|1'37.409
|0.667
|5
|7
|
Matt Campbell
Felipe Nasr
Michael Christensen
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|1'37.634
|0.892
|6
|24
|
Philipp Eng
Augusto Farfus
Marco Wittmann
Colton Herta
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|1'37.738
|0.996
|7
|10
|
Ricky Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque
Louis Deletraz
Brendon Hartley
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|8
|31
|
Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
Jack Aitken
|GTP
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|9
|60
|
Tom Blomqvist
Colin Braun
Helio Castroneves
Simon Pagenaud
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|View full results
