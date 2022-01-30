Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Rolex 24, Hour 6: Dixon leads Cadillac 1-2-3-4, trouble for WTR Next / Rolex 24, Hour 12: JDC-Miller Cadillac leads at halfway
IMSA / Daytona 24 Race report

Rolex 24, Hour 9: Cadillac’s Acura rivals regain strength

By:

Chip Ganassi Racing's #02 Cadillac led the 60th running of the Rolex 24 at the nine-hour mark, as the Acuras of Wayne Taylor Racing and Meyer Shank Racing applied the pressure.

Rolex 24, Hour 9: Cadillac’s Acura rivals regain strength

A caution after 8hr20min for the spun CORE autosport LMP3 car compressed an already thrilling battle for DPi honors. Alex Lynn in the #02 Ganassi Cadillac and Kamui Kobayashi in Action Express Racing’s similar Ally Racing car had been dueling for the lead, before Kobayashi handed off to Jose Maria Lopez.

Under caution, the top six DPi cars pitted and they re-emerged in the order of Lynn, Tom Blomqvist in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-05, and Tristan Vautier in the JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac.

Next up was reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou in the second Ganassi car in fourth followed by Lopez, while Pipo Derani had fallen back to sixth as AXR changed the brake rotors on the Whelen Engineering Caddy.

Wayne Taylor Racing delayed its stop in order to get back on the lead lap before pitting, and a brilliant restart and subsequent charge from Ricky Taylor saw him vault from seventh to second before the caution flew just before the ninth hour was complete. He would thus take the next start right behind Lynn and ahead of Blomqvist, Vautier, Palou, Lopez and Derani.

Dylan Murry in the Racing Team Nederland car is leading the LMP2 class ahead of the G-Drive with APR entry of Luca Ghiotto. The #52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports entry is next up ahead of High Class Racing, Tower Motorsports, PR1's #11 car and the DragonSpeed car, now all on the lead lap.

A four-way battle continues to be the highlight of GTD Pro, with Laurens Vanthoor in the KCMG Porsche 911 GT3 R leading the Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 of Daniel Serra, Mathieu Jaminet in the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche and Austin Cindric in the #15 WeatherTech Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Just after Hour 7 had been completed, two GTD Pro cars took a huge hit when they were assessed a 3min30sec stop and hold penalty for failing to observe wave-by procedure at the previous caution. Those cars were the #97 Proton Mercedes and the #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F, yet they are both now back in contention, currently driven by Daniel Juncadella and Kyle Kirkwood in fifth and sixth respectively.

There’s been major disappointment in the Corvette Racing camp over the past couple of hours, with the #4 car getting struck by another car – as yet unidentified – causing major damage to rear suspension and undertray, while the #3 has just suffered alternator failure and has also been taken back to the garage for a replacement.

GTD is currently led by Scott Andrews in the Gilbert Korthoff Mercedes, chased hard by Jordan Pepper in the gorgeous Inception Racing McLaren 720S.

Some ways back are Simon Mann in the AF Corse Ferrari of Simon Mann, Till Bectholsheimer’s Acura NSX of Gradient Racing and Ian James’ Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage.

Both Winward Racing's Mercedes and Wright Motorsports Porsche got a stop and hold penalty for running the red light at the end of pitlane. 

The seventh caution was triggered after Michael Dinan spun his Turner Motorsports BMW M4 GT3. The car was taken behind the wall.

LMP3 is led by Sebastien Priaulx in the Sean Creech Motorsport machine ahead of Michael Cooper of Riley Motorsport and Bennett’s recovered (but 1 lap down) CORE car.

shares
comments

Related video

Rolex 24, Hour 6: Dixon leads Cadillac 1-2-3-4, trouble for WTR
Previous article

Rolex 24, Hour 6: Dixon leads Cadillac 1-2-3-4, trouble for WTR
Next article

Rolex 24, Hour 12: JDC-Miller Cadillac leads at halfway

Rolex 24, Hour 12: JDC-Miller Cadillac leads at halfway
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Castroneves: When you love what you do, you have to keep doing it Daytona 24
Video Inside
IMSA

Castroneves: When you love what you do, you have to keep doing it

Rolex 24: Castroneves drives Meyer Shank Racing to emotional win Daytona 24
Video Inside
IMSA

Rolex 24: Castroneves drives Meyer Shank Racing to emotional win

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Castroneves: When you love what you do, you have to keep doing it
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Castroneves: When you love what you do, you have to keep doing it

Rolex 24: Castroneves drives Meyer Shank Racing to emotional win
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24: Castroneves drives Meyer Shank Racing to emotional win

Rolex 24 Hour 21: Four-car Cadillac vs Acura battle heats up
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24 Hour 21: Four-car Cadillac vs Acura battle heats up

Rolex 24, Hour 18: WTR leads Acura 1-2, more trouble for Ganassi
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 18: WTR leads Acura 1-2, more trouble for Ganassi

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.