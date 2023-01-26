Rolex 24: WTR Acura tops much-interrupted FP1 at Daytona
Five red flags disrupted the first practice session of race week for the 61st running of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, with Filipe Albuquerque putting the Wayne Taylor Racing Andretti Autosport Acura on top.
GTP
After a GTD car choking on pitlane entrance caused the first red flag, the running was interrupted again by a red with 16mins run due to debris on Turn 2. At that point, only Philipp Eng in the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8 had set a vaguely representative time, but even so, it was only 1min39.586sec.
When action resumed Tom Blomqvist drove the polesitting Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 to the top of the times with a 1min35.688sec run, a few hundredths ahead of Renger van der Zande’s #01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh, and Albuquerque’s Wayne Taylor Racing Acura.
With 41mins to go, Earl Bamber moved to the top of the times in the #02 Caddy, 0.033sec faster than Blomqvist.
The #7 Porsche 963 and the #25 BMW M Hybrid V8 missed much of the session with technical issues, IMSA Radio reporting a suspected steering issue for the 963 and a misfire for the M Hybrid V8.
The #25 hit the track with 30mins to go, while Albuquerque in the WTR Andretti Acura lowered the class benchmark to 1min35.366sec, 0.266sec ahead of the #02 Cadillac. But before Connor DePhillippi could set a representative time in the #25 BMW, the fifth yellow flew.
The session got underway with five minutes remaining, and finally the #7 Porsche had a chance to set a time, Matt Campbell only getting one lap on warm tires, 2.668sec off top spot.
LMP2
Fred Poordad’s 1min40.456sec, set in the first quarter hour, was faster than Ben Keating’s pole time in the class, and that was swiftly eclipsed by his team partner in the TDS Racing entry Job van Uitert (1min39.227), TDS teammate Mikkel Jensen, Ryan Dalziel of Era Motorsport and Josef Newgarden in the rebuilt Tower Motorsport machine.
Jensen kept improving, turning a 1min39.076, but it was Paul-Loup Chatin in the PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports who worked down to a 1min38.302sec, less than three-tenths ahead of Oliver Jarvis.
LMP3
Riley Motorsports’ Felipe Fraga got down to a 1min42.704sec, ahead of Joao Barbosa in the Sean Creech Motorsport car, while Cameron Shields was third fastest in the Performance Tech Motorsports machine. However, John De Angelis then shunted this car at Turn 7.
In the brief period between the fourth and fifth red flags, Gabby Chaves slotted the Andretti Autosport entry into second, 0.091sec behind Fraga’s top time.
GTD Pro and GTD
Alec Udell in the Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R stopped on the entrance to pitlane and needed retrieval, bringing out the red flag after just five minutes. With just over 30mins run, Andrea Caldarelli’s #63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan caused the third red flag with an off-course excursion.
At this point, Aaron Telitz’s GTD Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F topped all GTD cars with a 1min46.975sec ahead of Russell Ward in the pole-winning Winward Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 and Andy Lally in the Aston Martin Vantage. The second Lexus of Jack Hawksworth led GTD Pro.
With under 25mins to go, Lucas Auer had set fastest time – 1min46.763sec – in the polesitting Winward Mercedes, when he caused the fifth red flag of the session with a heavy front-on impact at Turn 2. Owen Trinkler in the TGM/TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage was top of the GTD Pro times.
Rolex 24 at Daytona - Free Practice 1 results:
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|10
|
Ricky Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque
Louis Deletraz
Brendon Hartley
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|1'35.366
|2
|02
|
Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|GTP
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|1'35.632
|0.266
|3
|60
|
Tom Blomqvist
Colin Braun
Helio Castroneves
Simon Pagenaud
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|1'35.665
|0.299
|4
|01
|
Sébastien Bourdais
Renger van der Zande
Scott Dixon
|GTP
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|1'35.740
|0.374
|5
|6
|
Mathieu Jaminet
Nick Tandy
Dane Cameron
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|1'35.752
|0.386
|6
|31
|
Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
Jack Aitken
|GTP
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|1'36.550
|1.184
|7
|24
|
Philipp Eng
Augusto Farfus
Marco Wittmann
Colton Herta
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|1'36.563
|1.197
|8
|7
|
Matt Campbell
Felipe Nasr
Michael Christensen
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|1'38.034
|2.668
|9
|52
|
Ben Keating
Paul-Loup Chatin
Alex Quinn
Nicolas Lapierre
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'38.302
|2.936
|10
|18
|
Dwight Merriman
Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen
Oliver Jarvis
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'38.597
|3.231
|11
|11
|
Thomas Steven
Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
Rinus van Kalmthout
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'38.601
|3.235
|12
|55
|
Fred Poordad
Francesco Pizzi
James Allen
Gianmaria Bruni
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'38.903
|3.537
|13
|35
|
François Heriau
Giedo van der Garde
Josh Pierson
Job Van Uitert
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'39.227
|3.861
|14
|51
|
Eric Lux
Devlin DeFrancesco
Austin Cindric
Pietro Fittipaldi
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'39.283
|3.917
|15
|25
|
Connor de Phillippi
Nick Yelloly
Sheldon Van Der Linde
Colton Herta
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|1'39.365
|3.999
|16
|8
|
John Farano
Scott McLaughlin
Josef Newgarden
Kyffin Simpson
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'39.701
|4.335
|17
|20
|
Dennis Andersen
Ed Jones
Anders Fjordbach
Raffaele Marciello
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'39.891
|4.525
|18
|88
|
François Perrodo
Matthieu Vaxiviere
Julien Canal
Nicklas Nielsen
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'40.122
|4.756
|19
|04
|
George Kurtz
Ben Hanley
Matt McMurry
Esteban Gutierrez
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'40.584
|5.218
|20
|74
|
Gar Robinson
Felipe Fraga
Glenn van Berlo
Josh Burdon
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'42.704
|7.338
|21
|36
|
Jarett Andretti
Gabby Chaves
Dakota Dickerson
Rasmus Lindh
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'42.795
|7.429
|22
|33
|
Lance Willsey
Joao Barbosa
Nicolas Pino
Nolan Siegel
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'42.841
|7.475
|23
|38
|
John DeAngelis
Christopher Allen
Cameron Shields
Connor Bloum
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'43.257
|7.891
|24
|85
|
Till Bechtolsheimer
Tijmen van der Helm
Luca Mars
Mason Filippi
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|1'43.272
|7.906
|25
|17
|
Anthony Mantella
Wayne Boyd
Nico Varrone
Thomas Merrill
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|1'43.578
|8.212
|26
|13
|
Orey Fidani
Matthew Bell
Lars Kern
Moritz Kranz
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|1'43.620
|8.254
|27
|87
|
Yu Kanamaru
James Vance
Serravalle Antonio
Nicholas Boulle
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|1'43.936
|8.570
|28
|43
|
Sebastian Alvarez
Danial Frost
James French
Guilherme de
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'44.115
|8.749
|29
|57
|
Russell Ward
Philip Ellis
Indy Dontje
Lucas Auer
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|1'46.763
|11.397
|30
|12
|
Aaron Telitz
Frankie Montecalvo
Kyle Kirkwood
Parker Thompson
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'46.975
|11.609
|31
|64
|
Ted Giovanis
Hugh Plumb
Matt Plumb
Owen Trinkler
|GTD PRO
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|1'47.010
|11.644
|32
|44
|
John Potter
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
Nicki Thiim
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|1'47.066
|11.700
|33
|14
|
Jack Hawksworth
Ben Barnicoat
Mike Conway
|GTD PRO
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'47.174
|11.808
|34
|70
|
Brendan Iribe
Frederik Schandorff
Ollie Millroy
Marvin Kirchhofer
|GTD
|McLaren 720S GT3
|1'47.266
|11.900
|35
|93
|
Ashton Harrison
Danny Formal
Kyle Marcelli
Ryan Briscoe
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'47.290
|11.924
|36
|32
|
Mike Skeen
Mikael Grenier
Kenton Koch
Maximillian Goetz
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|1'47.295
|11.929
|37
|75
|
Kenny Habul
Luca Stolz
Fabian Schiller
Axcil Jefferies
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|1'47.329
|11.963
|38
|23
|
Ross Gunn
Alex Riberas
David Pittard
|GTD PRO
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|1'47.353
|11.987
|39
|66
|
Sheena Monk
Katherine Legge
Mario Farnbacher
Marc Miller
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'47.468
|12.102
|40
|19
|
Raffaele Giammaria
Franck Perera
Claudio Schiavoni
Rolf Ineichen
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|1'47.506
|12.140
|41
|78
|
Mikhail Goikhberg
Loris Spinelli
Benja Hites
Marco Mapelli
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|1'47.576
|12.210
|42
|3
|
Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
Tommy Milner
|GTD PRO
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|1'47.613
|12.247
|43
|63
|
Andrea Caldarelli
Mirko Bortolotti
Jordan Lee Pepper
Romain Grosjean
|GTD PRO
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|1'47.672
|12.306
|44
|62
|
Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Daniel Serra
Davide Rigon
|GTD PRO
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1'47.677
|12.311
|45
|95
|
Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
Bruno Spengler
John Edwards
|GTD PRO
|BMW M4 GT3
|1'47.683
|12.317
|46
|27
|
Roman De Angelis
Marco Sorensen
Ian James
Darren Turner
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|1'47.703
|12.337
|47
|1
|
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
Corey Lewis
Maxime Martin
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|1'47.814
|12.448
|48
|96
|
Patrick Gallagher
Robby Foley
Michael Dinan
Jens Klingmann
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|1'47.927
|12.561
|49
|83
|
Rahel Frey
Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Doriane Pin
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|1'48.065
|12.699
|50
|21
|
Mann Simon
Luis Perez Companc
Miguel Molina
Francesco Castellacci
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1'48.155
|12.789
|51
|42
|
Don Yount
Jaden Conwright
Kerong Li
Alessio Deledda
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|1'48.293
|12.927
|52
|80
|
PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
Gunnar Jeannette
Harry Tincknell
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'48.356
|12.990
|53
|47
|
Roberto Lacorte
Giorgio Sernagiotto
Antonio Fuoco
Alessandro Balzan
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1'48.589
|13.223
|54
|16
|
Ryan Hardwick
Jan Heylen
Zacharie Robichon
Dennis Olsen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'48.734
|13.368
|55
|023
|
Onofrio Triarsi
Charles Scardina
Alessio Rovera
Andrea Bertolini
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1'48.886
|13.520
|56
|53
|
Mark Kvamme
Trenton Estep
Jan Magnussen
Jason Hart
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'48.956
|13.590
|57
|77
|
Alan Brynjolfsson
Trent Hindman
Max Root
Kevin Estre
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'48.969
|13.603
|58
|91
|
Alan Metni
Kay van Berlo
Jaxon Evans
Julien Andlauer
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'49.029
|13.663
|59
|9
|
Klaus Bachler
Patrick Pilet
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTD PRO
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'51.349
|15.983
|60
|79
|
Cooper MacNeil
Daniel Juncadella
Jules Gounon
Maro Engel
|GTD PRO
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|61
|92
|
David Brule
Alec Udell
Andrew Davis
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|View full results
LMP2 drivers question moves to slow class for Rolex 24
Helio Castroneves rules out 2023 Daytona 500 NASCAR bid
Latest news
Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona
Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona
Harvick still 'the guy' at SHR, but Briscoe finding his voice
Harvick still 'the guy' at SHR, but Briscoe finding his voice Harvick still 'the guy' at SHR, but Briscoe finding his voice
WEC assessing Sebring alternative for US round from 2024
WEC assessing Sebring alternative for US round from 2024 WEC assessing Sebring alternative for US round from 2024
Taylor: "Worn out" error reset button better than Rolex 24 limp mode
Taylor: "Worn out" error reset button better than Rolex 24 limp mode Taylor: "Worn out" error reset button better than Rolex 24 limp mode
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
How Porsche, Penske are gearing up How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The stand-ins who got it right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
Sportscars long road to convergence The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche changed the game in LM24 How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW is a dark horse for 2024 Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push
Brit duo at heart of Lexus GT push The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022
Why Peugeot will skip Le Mans in '22 Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.